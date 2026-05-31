Dana White Brutally Axes Fighter on 0-4 Skid Who Has “Some News” to Drop Soon

Dana White trimmed his promotion’s bantamweight roster on Friday and Vince Morales was the least surprising name on the chopping block.

He went 0-4 in his second UFC stint, dropping consecutive unanimous decisions to Taylor Lapilus, Elijah Smith, Raul Rosas Jr., and Colby Thicknesse. It was a brutal run from the 35-year-old that left no argument for another contract. Across both UFC stints, Morales fought 12 times in the Octagon, finishing with a 3-9 promotional record. This brings his overall professional MMA career record to 16-11.

However, he has not lost hope and hinted on social media that he will soon share some good news.

Dana White Cut Vince Morales Alongside Three Others in Continued Roster Purge

Morales was released alongside Daniel Marcos, Lando Vannata, and Jamie Mullarkey as part of the UFC’s latest roster update. His release was expected, but Daniel Marcos was a surprise. The Peruvian bantamweight leaves the promotion with a 5-1 record and an 18-1 (1 NC) overall record after the UFC chose not to renew his expired contract.

Morales had earned his way back to the UFC by winning five straight regional fights, including a decision over Yuki Motoya at RIZIN 45. However, his second UFC run went poorly from the start.

After his release, Morales shared a cryptic note on X, penning, “Sad day, makes sense on paper. I still know how capable I am though. I’ll have some news soon. Cheers fam.”

Sad day, makes sense on paper. I still know how capable I am though. I’ll have some news soon. Cheers fam 🍻 https://t.co/Vlray0UwzV — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) May 30, 2026



But what news he has is a million-dollar question now, because given his underwhelming UFC record, there is a serious buzz around his next destination.

These Roster Cuts Come Weeks Before UFC’s $60 Million White House Card

The timing adds some context. The UFC is reshaping its roster ahead of UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. The historic event will take place on the White House South Lawn, headlined by a lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

TKO Group Holdings expects the event to cost $60 million, resulting in a projected $30 million net loss. To balance this big budget and roster, White has prioritized fan entertainment over winning records.

This strategy led to the departure of undefeated welterweight Rinat Fakhretdinov after his contract expired and the release of heavyweight Jailton Almeida following criticism of his fighting style. In contrast, Morales was always a crowd-pleaser but was cut simply due to a four-fight losing streak.

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With open roster spots and a need to cut costs, the UFC is actively scouting new talent, including highly sought-after free agent Salahdine Parnasse.

What’s Next for Vince Morales After UFC Exit

“Some news soon” leaves plenty of room for interpretation. All four released fighters are now free to sign with other promotions, including the PFL, ONE Championship, or return to the regional circuit.

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For Morales specifically, RIZIN is a natural conversation because he already has a win there. He fits the promotion’s stylistic preferences and the Japanese fanbase tends to embrace fighters with aggressive, submission-heavy games.

He overcame a torn Achilles tendon, a 2022 release and a five-fight regional winning streak to return to the UFC. Getting cut a second time at age 35 with a 16-11 record is a setback, but he has always taken on tough matchups without complaining. Given his recent social media posts, his next move will likely be another fight rather than retirement.

PHOTO CREDIT: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire