Rockin Fights 44 Saturday on Long Island

After a little over a seven-month hiatus Rockin’ Fights 44 will return to The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island, continuing the streak as the longest running club show in New York.

This card has a “salute to service” feel, with three of the six red corner fighters having ties to public service industries including the NYPD, the FDNY and the Suffolk County Police force.

It also features other interesting storylines including a rematch, a professional debut, a highly competitive prospect matchup, two MMA fighters entering the boxing ring and two boxers stepping back in after devastating knockouts in their previous bouts.

“We are excited to be coming back to The Paramount, it’s rewarding to the see the fans…it’s our home,” shared Joe DeGuardia, CEO, and founder of Star Boxing.

A capacity crowd is expected, with six fights on the card highlighted by the return of Alex “El Toro” Vargas.

“The atmosphere of a sold-out Rockin' Fights at The Paramount is truly a unique experience in boxing for both the fans and fighter.

“We can't wait to be back home on Saturday night welcoming a packed house for some thrilling fights,” said Tony Palmieri, Vice President, and the evening’s matchmaker.

The Main Event For Rockin Fights

Alex “El Toro” Vargas (12-0 with 4 KOs) vs. “El Reyo” Mauro Maximiliano Godoy (37-8-1 with 18 KOs); Eight Rounds in the Super Lightweight Division

Alex Vargas makes his return to Rockin’ Fights after an 18-month layoff.

Vargas put his budding professional boxing career on hold to enter and successfully graduate from the Suffolk County Police academy.

Vargas, the former New York State Gold Glove Champion, is a top draw in the series, and this will be his second main event.

He brings a fundamentally sound tool-set to the fight, comfortable fighting on both the inside and outside where he uses his jab to control the action.

He is a skilled counterpuncher who isn’t afraid to trade punches if needed.

“We are proud of him, certainly we want to see him succeed in the ring, he has a big future, and he has the support of the police department across Long Island,” said DeGuardia.

If he is going to be victorious in his Rockin’ Fights homecoming, he will need to earn it.

Vargas will be facing battle tested Argentinian fighter, “El Reyo” Mauro Maximiliano Godoy at Rockin Fights.

Godoy, a veteran of 46 professional fights, is 5-2 in his last seven and has been knocked out in five of his eight losses.

However, he has more knockout victories than Vargas has professional bouts.

He also possesses a solid jab and thrives when he fights off his back foot. He poses a legitimate threat to pull the upset here.

“He is a real tough fighter, a real vet,” said DeGuardia.

Ryan “The Silent Assassin” O’Rourke (9-0 with 2 KOs) vs. Dashaun “Too Sweet” Johns (4-2 with 3 KOs); Eight Rounds in the Super Lightweight Division

In what conceivably could be the show stealing fight of the evening, exciting Irish prospect Ryan O’Rourke makes his Rockin’ Fights debut battling familiar foe Dashaun Johns.

This fight was originally scheduled for the Jersey City show back in March, but O’Rourke had to cancel due to illness. This gives Long Island fans the chance to see a career moment for both fighters.

O’Rourke, 2021 Irish Prospect of the year, is getting bigger and stronger in each fight.

He notched a KO victory in his last bout on Long Island over veteran Andreas Maier. This will be the third time he is fighting in the United States.

“Ryan is an exciting and explosive fighter…We believe he has a bright future, particularly if he continues to mature, learn and develop the way we expect,” said DeGuardia.

He will have his work cut out for him battling Dashaun Johns at Rockin Fights.

Johns was a decorated amateur and has been on this stage three times before, notching two victories and one defeat, a close loss to the Main Event combatant Vargas.

He is always in great shape and always ready. Saturday night should be no different.

“This is a high-level boxing match, both guys come to fight,” shared Palmieri.

“Dashaun has a very good following, he is a wonderful person outside the ring and a skilled boxer inside the ring,” DeGuardia said.

Harley “Heavy Hands” Burke (7-0 with 6 KOs) vs. Kamron Humphrey (3-1 with 2 KOs); Six Rounds in the Super Middleweight Division

Harley Burke, a native of Galway Ireland, who now lives in Yonkers, will technically be making his Rockin’ Fights debut.

While that is correct, he is no stranger to the Rockin Fights series.

Burke served as a logistics intern when the series first started and helped work on the card, behind the scenes.

He will trade in the clipboard for the gloves as he jumps in the ring battling the very tough Kamron Humphrey. Humphrey scored a sensational first round knockout in his Rockin’ Fights debut last June.

This will be less tactical and more of a flat-out brawl.

Burke is a come forward fighter who will be looking for a big knockout. Humphrey is a tough boxer/puncher, and he will be more than ready to mix it up.

While this isn’t the Main Event or even the best boxing match on the card, it clearly holds a special place for both DeGuardia and Palmieri.

“This fight is keeping in line with the intern success of Star Boxing, like Tony Palmieri our Vice President,” shared DeGuardia.

“Two sides of the same coin, we both got the opportunity, I went down the business side, (Harley) went down the boxing side,” Palmieri said.

Erick “El Canete” Perez (Pro Debut) vs. Dominic Brean (0-1); Four Rounds in the Super Featherweight Division

Interesting prospect Erick Perez will be making both his Rockin Fights/professional debut squaring off against Staten Island’s Dominic Breen.

Perez has a solid amateur background and has dabbled in MMA with two fights. He expects huge support on fight night with a large partisan crowd.

Breen has 25 wins as an amateur and is coming off a rough first round KO against Iman Lee in his pro debut.

Breen is the owner of Shaolin Boxing Club in his home in Staten Island.

He also helps disadvantaged teens with a boxing program designed to get kids off the street.

Lou “Il Martello” Maietta (2-3-1) vs Levan Loutsoupitze (0-1 0KO); 4-Round Light Heavyweight Bout

This is a rematch from the White Eagle Hall, Jersey City bout.

The fight was a tough old-fashioned scrap with Maietta beating Loutsoupitze in his first pro bout.

Both fighters will be attempting to even out their records at Rockin Fights.

Loutsoupitze the 6’3” southpaw will try and come out faster than he did in the first fight. Maietta will use his strength and come forward style to out box and out work the lefty.

Maietta returns to Rockin’ Fights for the sixth time. He is a local attraction and will rely on his large partisan crowd to guide him through the rematch.

He currently serves as an FDNY Fireman and fights out of the prestigious Morris Park Boxing club.

He is trained by former world champion Aaron “Superman” Davis.

Emmanuel Etienne (2-1 1KO) v. Oluwale “The Holy War Angel” Bamgose; Four Rounds in the Light Heavyweight division

Emmanuel Etienne, Long Island native and current New York City Police Officer has a crowd pleasing, come-forward style.

He is recovering from a first-round knockout in his last bout.

Etienne was successful in his only other appearance at Rockin Fights a knockout victory in 2019.

He has a cannonball style and will try and get his opponent out early.

He is a hard worker, including fighting on the “Borough Boxing” Boxing card and then doing his tour as an NYPD office.

He is facing former mixed martial artist Oluwale Bamgose, who will be making his professional boxing debut.

While this will be Bamgose’s first boxing match, he is no stranger to combat sports, having competed in the UFC.

He has belts in five different martial arts disciplines and will be looking to master the “sweet science” on Saturday.

The Keane “Iceman” McMahon (7-3, 4 KO) v. George “Red Tiger” Ashie (33-6, 25KOs) fight is cancelled, due to an unspecified injury to Ashie.