No Love Lost Between Keyshawn Davis and Denys Berinchyk

Based on the final pre-fight news conference in New York Wednesday, Keyshawn Davis and Denis Berinchyk won’t be exchanging Valentines before their title fight on Friday, February 14.



Davis of Norfolk, Virginia (12-0, 8 KOs) is challenging Denys Berinchyk of Ukraine (19-0, 9 KOs) for the WBO World Lightweight title this Friday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Davis, age 25, is in his first championship fight against a fellow Olympic silver medalist in Berinchyk, age 36, in his first title defense.

Berinchyk vs Davis and two undercard bouts on the Top Rank Boxing card will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Keyshawn Davis scored three vicious knockdowns against Gustavo Lemos in the second round, stopping him for a career win. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

Davis is coming off his best performance to date, a second round knockout over Gustavo Lemos. So is Berinchyk, who ground out an impressive decision over Emanuel Navarrete to win the WBO title. Denys Berinchyk won another major victory and world championship for Ukraine in May 2024 with a split decision over Emanuel Navarrete. Photo: Top Rank Boxing

Now they’ll match their wits, skills, and determination in a meaningful matchup for both men.

In the fight promotion so far, Davis and Berinchyk have needled each other, but it’s all been done with a smile. On Thursday, the tone changed as Davis accused Berinchyk of racism after accusing him of having a box of bananas and a watermelon delivered to Davis’s hotel room. Berinchyk brushed off the accusation as meaningless.

UPDATED: On Thursday, the day following the accusation, WBO World Super Lightweight champion and potential Davis foe Teofimo Lopez revealed that he was the one responsible for riling up Davis. Davis apologized in an Instagram post to Berinchyk and his team.

Nevertheless, the reaction came before the truth was revealed.

Davis: ‘You Just Made This Fight A Little More Personal’

Keyshawn Davis made his complaints known on Wednesday to Denys Berinchyk and his team. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing



Sporting a fresh haircut and crisp suit, Davis directly confronted Berinchyk. “I want to address the fact that this guy came to America to give me bananas and a watermelon with a note on it,” said Davis.

“It’s unprofessional, and I feel like it’s racist. And you just made this fight a little more personal. This man brought a box of bananas and a watermelon to America to bring to my room. I took it as racist. So, I got something for you.”

Davis promised Berinchyk he would “whoop your ass for it. Just know what’s coming Friday night.”

Berinchyk: ‘You Need To Make Weight’

Denys Berinchyk didn’t let Keyshawn Davis’s accusations get to him. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

Berinchyk brushed it all off. “I saw his message on social media. It’s weird even to mention this. Some people with bad intentions looking for some hype made that.”



“The first thing you need to do is make weight,” taunted Berinchyk, who got a rise out of Davis. “And afterward, on Friday, we’re going to sort it out.” (NOTE: Both men made weight well under the 135 pound limit).

Berinchyk said he has a far better resume. “I have 355 amateur fights. I have more than 500 victorious street fights. I have one bare-knuckle fight that was also victorious.” After the faceoff, Keyshawn Davis and Denys Berinchyk needed to be separated. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

At this point, “The Businessman” took the gloves off. “You’re not tougher than me. You can talk about all that bare-knuckle stuff. I come from what I come from. I’ve been doing this bare-knuckle s**t outside the ring. So, all that s**t you’re talking about, I don’t care. I’m going to f**k you up this Friday,” spit Davis.



“I don’t care about none of your experience or amateur experience. I don’t care about your silver medal. I don’t even care about your watch, your belt, or any of that. I’m going to f**k you up on Friday.”

The pair were prevented from anything getting out of hand at the faceoff in front of the boxing media. Expect security measures to be in place at Thursday’s weigh-in.

Zayas vs Spomer, Mielnicki vs Coyle on Undercard

Xander Zayas and Slawa Spomer both put their undefeated records on the line Friday in New York. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing



In the junior middleweight co-feature, Puerto Rican contender Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) looks to defend his top WBO ranking against unbeaten Slawa Spomer of Germany (20-0, 11 KOs).

Zayas and Spomer were congenial, although just as serious about winning.

He’s ranked at No. 11 in the WBO for a reason. He’s 20-0 for a reason. He has good victories behind him. But I’m looking forward to becoming 21-0 on Friday night and to the great opportunities coming next in 2025,” promised Zayas.

“Xander is also a top boxer, and I want to climb to the top. In order to get there, you have to fight the best fighters in the world. That’s why I’m here,” said Spomer.



Spomer spent time in training camp with Roy Jones Jr., and called it amazing.

“So, two dreams have come true. One was to fight at Madison Square Garden, and the other was to prepare with Roy Jones Jr. The preparation and camp were very good. I’ve been in the game long, so I didn’t need to learn the basics. But now, I see different things because of what Roy has taught me. So, I’m proud of that opportunity.”



New Jersey-born middleweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) will have plenty of fans in the house Friday as he takes on challenger Connor Coyle of Ireland (21-0, 9 KOs).

Abdullah Mason, Juanmita Lopez De Jesus Highlight ESPN Plus Undercard

Juanmita Lopez De Jesus, Abdullah Mason, Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Rohan Polanco at Wednesday’s news conference in New York. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

In early action on ESPN Plus, we recommend catching two key matchups on the streaming undercard beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT.

Juanmita Lopez De Jesus of Puerto Rico, son of former two-weight world champion Juan Manuel “Juanma” Lopez, makes his pro debut in a four-round super flyweight fight against Bryan Santiago of Welasco, Texas (1-1-1, 1 KO).

“I want to make my people in Puerto Rico proud, so I’m going to show what I’m made of and what I bring to the table,” said Lopez De Jesus. “This is definitely a different experience. I’ve never had this kind of attention before, so I’m very excited.” Abdullah Mason suffered his first two knockdowns as a pro. The second was a flash knockdown when a glove touched the canvas. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing



Undefeated lightweight southpaw Abdullah Mason of Cleveland (16-0, 14 KOs) takes on Manuel Jaimes of Stockton, California (16-2-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-round bout. Mason, who made our Prospect of the Year in 2023, had a rough outing in his last bout, suffering two knockdowns in the first round before roaring back to win a second-round knockout.

“From my last fight, I learned to fight smart and make sure I listen to my corner,” said Mason. Every time I’m tuned into them, the easier the fight is. I did get up and do exceptionally well, but I need to fight smart.”

Dominican Olympian Rohan Polanco (14-0, 9 KOs) wants a good performance to move closer to a title fight title shot in the welterweight division. He faces Jean Carlos Torres of Puerto Rico (22-1, 17 KOs).

Polanco has moved up in weight and says he did more weight training and intense sparring.



“My trainer, Hector Bermudez, is very intelligent. He is always teaching me how to adapt to professional boxing because I had such a long career as an amateur. We have meshed well, and I believe it was a great decision for my career to have chosen him,” said Polanco. Martin Bakole ripped into Jared Anderson with heavy hands, scoring three knockdowns for a TKO win. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Also on the card: heavyweight Jared Anderson of Toledo, Ohio (17-1, 15 KOs) needs to bounce back after his disastrous loss to Martin Bakole in August, and middleweight Nico Ali Walsh of Las Vegas (10-1, 5 KOs) will aim for a great start to 2025 and his third win since a shocking decision loss in August 2023.

