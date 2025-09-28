UFC Perth in Crisis as Medical Teams Rush Two Prelim Fighters to Hospital

RAC Arena in Perth turned into a medical nightmare Saturday night. Two prelim fighters left on stretchers after brutal beatings at UFC Fight Night. Both men needed emergency hospital trips that overshadowed the result of the fight card.

The carnage started early and kept coming one after another. First, a devastating knockout left one newcomer unconscious for minutes. Then a savage low blow sent another fighter for emergency scans.

Ultimately, UFC Perth became a reminder of how quickly professional violence can turn dangerous.

Elisha Ellison’s Dream Debut Turns Into a Hospital Nightmare at UFC Perth Fight

Elisha Ellison was taken to the hospital for an emergency safety check after being brutally knocked out by Brando Pericic. He remained motionless for several minutes before getting helped out of the cage.

Elisha Ellison was unconscious on the mat for several minutes. Scary, scary KO. Damn. #UFCPerth — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) September 27, 2025



The 28-year-old was taking back-to-back hits while standing near the cage, then tried to pull his opponent down with him. That allowed Pericic to unload a powerful shot from the top, and one of those punches put Ellison out cold. Quite frankly, he didn’t see the finish coming this way.

In just 1:55 of Round 1, Pericic knocked out Ellison with brutal ground strikes. The Australian’s debut lasted less than two minutes. His strikes were so vicious they bounced Ellison’s head off the canvas.

The impact left the heavyweight completely limp and unresponsive. The medical team rushed to the spot immediately but failed to make him conscious.

Fresh-faced heavyweights originally ticketed for Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series were fighting for their UFC futures. Ellison came in riding a three-fight win streak that meant nothing after the first round. He literally needed oxygen before leaving the octagon.

Peričić handed the American rookie very first knockout loss of his career at UFC Perth. What should have been a career highlight became a medical emergency.

The scary scene had everyone worried about any permanent damage. Nobody expects a debut to end with brain scans and hospital visits. But heavyweight power changes everything in seconds.

Josias Musasa Suffers Brutal Groin Damage in Decision Loss

Josias Musasa, who returned for another bout, was taken to the hospital for a head scan and a testicular check after getting hit badly below the belt during his fight with Colby Thicknesse. He lost the match by unanimous decision.

The bantamweight showed incredible heart after the illegal strike. At that point, other fighters would have knelt down, but Musasa kept fighting. His toughness couldn’t overcome the damage, though.

So, Thicknesse def. Musasa by unanimous decision, with all judges scoring it 29-28. The scorecards showed it was a close affair, but the real story happened between rounds.

I had it 29-28 Musasa. He dominated the 3rd round up until that last 2 minutes, inflicting more damage. Looks like the hometown fix was in. pic.twitter.com/yeHpCUxuP5 — johndav.iD (@johndav_iD) September 28, 2025



Thicknesse got his first UFC win but at what cost. His opponent left in an ambulance while he celebrated inside the octagon. The victory will always be remembered for the wrong reasons.

Medical staff confirmed both fighters were stable but released no test results. The UFC issued standard statements about precautionary measures. But fans saw the brutal reality of combat sports up close.

