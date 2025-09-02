The Rock Moved to Tears as The Smashing Machine Stuns at the 2025 Venice Film Festival

In the early days of the UFC, the heavyweight division was dominated by gritty wrestlers like Randy Couture, Mark Coleman, and Ken Shamrock. Yet, one name that often slips under the radar is Mark Kerr. The two-time UFC tournament champion in 1997 was once hailed as the best pure fighter in the world. The MMA juggernaut was a trailblazer in the sport, though his legendary career was tragically marred by battles with painkillers and opioids.

Now, Kerr’s story is getting the spotlight it deserves on the silver screen, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stepping into the role for A24’s highly anticipated sports biopic The Smashing Machine, set for a worldwide release this October. Before its official debut, the Benny Safdie-directed drama premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it drew a powerful and emotional reaction from Johnson, signaling just how deeply connected he is to the role.

The Rock’s Powerful Portrayal of Mark Kerr Brings Venice Film Festival to Its Feet

The Smashing Machine is more than just a tribute to Mark Kerr’s legendary career. It is also a golden opportunity for The Rock to finally break free from the action-hero mold that defined much of his filmography, from Jumanji to Baywatch. And Johnson delivers. His stunning transformation into Kerr is so convincing that he’s almost unrecognizable.

Moreover, it has already started to earn him universal praise. The film holds a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics hailing it as Johnson’s best performance to now. Moreover, this sentiment was quite evident at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, where Johnson’s portrayal received a thunderous 15-minute standing ovation, one of the longest of the year.

Overcome with emotion, the former 10-time WWE Champion broke down in tears as the audience celebrated his powerful performance. During the ovation, director Benny Safdie joined in the emotional moment, hugging his stars as the crowd roared. Even Mark Kerr himself was moved to tears, visibly shaken as he watched his life story brought to the big screen with such authenticity and heart.

For the unversed, the film showcases Kerr’s tumultuous relationship with his ex-wife Dawn Staples, with whom he was married till 2015. Fans will also get a closer look at Kerr’s relationship with his trainer and former heavyweight champion, Bas Rutten, who plays himself in the film.

Adding to the cast, Kerr’s longtime friend and fellow MMA legend Mark Coleman is portrayed by Ryan Bader, the former Bellator two-division titleholder. The film even features undisputed boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who steps into the role of Igor Vovchanchyn, one of Kerr’s fiercest rivals during his MMA prime, bringing yet another layer of realism to the story.

Mark Kerr’s Legacy Cemented with Induction into the UFC Hall of Fame

Earlier this year, Mark Kerr’s legacy was cemented when the UFC honored him with an induction into the Pioneer Wing of the Hall of Fame during UFC 316. The moment was made even more special when he was inducted by none other than The Rock on June 26 during the International Fight Week festivities.

UFC president Dana White fittingly said about Kerr during the tribute video, “Mark Kerr was a high-level wrestler who also fought for PRIDE and was one of the early pioneers of the sport.” For the unversed, Kerr was indeed a force in the UFC’s formative years, capturing back-to-back heavyweight tournament titles at UFC 14 and UFC 15 in 1997.

True to his nickname, ‘The Smashing Machine,’ the Ohio native demolished opponents, finishing all but one of his first 11 fights in the first round. However, his dominance began to fade after a loss to Kazuyuki Fujita in 2000, marking the start of a tough chapter in his career. Over his final years in the sport, Kerr secured only three wins in his last 13 bouts, eventually retiring in 2009 with a professional record of 15-11 (1 NC).

He remains one of just five fighters to win multiple UFC tournaments, joining the ranks of Hall of Famers Royce Gracie, Mark Coleman, Dan Severn, and Don Frye. Beyond the UFC, Kerr competed in PRIDE and several other international promotions, while also playing a crucial role in elevating the now-famous Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC).

A Division-I champion wrestler, Kerr won ADCC tournaments in 1999 and 2000 and, fittingly, was inducted into the organization’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2022.