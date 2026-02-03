Tai Tuivasa Makes Plea to Khamzat Chimaev to Turn Around His UFC Career

If anyone needs a snapshot of the troubling state of the UFC’s heavyweight division, they need look no further than the chaotic main-card matchup between Tai Tuivasa and Tallison Teixeira at UFC 325 in Australia. Inside the Qudos Bank Arena, fans witnessed a grim display of fading momentum as Tuivasa suffered yet another crushing setback, his sixth consecutive loss inside the Octagon, marking the longest losing streak in heavyweight division history.

For the unversed, this bout was Tuivasa’s first appearance in 18 months, following a lengthy layoff. While the Australian had brief moments of success on the feet, Teixeira’s superior grappling ultimately decided the contest. The Brazilian secured three takedowns and accumulated more than seven minutes of control time, neutralizing Tuivasa’s offense and pulling away on the scorecards.

Tai Tuivasa Seeks Wrestling Help From Khamzat Chimaev Following Sixth Straight Loss

In the aftermath of the defeat, Tuivasa addressed fans on social media, acknowledging the shortcomings in his game. He even went as far as calling on reigning middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev to help him sharpen his wrestling as he looks to rebuild his career.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 8-9 UFC veteran addressed his loss to the Brazilian, sharing photos alongside his team and his son. Tuivasa poured his emotions into a lengthy caption, writing, “That hurts the soul more than any punches 😌I tried, I had a great camp, looking forward to getting back in camp with the boys @tripl3mma so much to work on.”

He also reflected on the impact the skid has had on his family, adding, “My poor (son) has watched me get a hiding a few too many times now, but just like I always tell him, as long as you give it all you have and keep trying, that’s all that matters.”

Tuivasa concluded the post with a direct request to Khamzat Chimaev, hoping to improve his wrestling and ground game. He wrote, “As long as I’m doing this, I will always keep trying… Khamzat Chimaev, I’m coming to wrestle, brother, teach me, I am sick of this cuddle s**t.😔🤦🏽‍♂️”

As already noted, the former interim title challenger has not tasted victory since his knockout win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 in February 2022. Still, despite the brutal losing streak, it’s difficult to imagine the UFC moving on from Tuivasa just yet.

His fan-friendly approach, devastating power, and enduring popularity continue to make him a valuable name in the division. With the right matchup, ‘Bam Bam’ could still have an opportunity to steady the ship and spark a turnaround later this year, much like he did in 2020, when he rebounded with a five-fight winning streak before falling into his current slump.