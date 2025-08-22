Report: Sean Strickland Slapped With Massive Ban After In-Cage Brawl With Luis Hernandez

The UFC is a highly regulated sport, and fighters, coaches, and cornermen are expected to follow strict conduct rules. However, emotions can run high. So, there have been a few high-profile flare-ups, but they are not the norm.

Sean Strickland’s recent in-cage confrontation with Luis Hernandez at a regional event is unusual and not reflective of standard UFC behavior. The Nevada State Athletic Commission responded swiftly, sidelining the former UFC middleweight champion for six months following his undisciplined in-cage altercation.

Sean Strickland Gets 6-Month Ban, Can Shave Off Time With Anger Management

On June 29, 2025, at a Tuff-N-Uff MMA event in Las Vegas, Strickland was working as a cornerman for fighter Miles Hunsinger.After Hunsinger lost by submission to Hernandez, Hernandez taunted Hunsinger’s corner.

In response, Strickland entered the cage and threw punches at Hernandez. Fellow UFC fighter Chris Curtis, also in Hunsinger’s corner, was involved in the confrontation. There was clear video evidence of the rule violation and punches thrown inside the cage, so Strickland was in no position to deny it.

In a hearing on Thursday, the Nevada Athletic Commission agreed to a punishment of a six-month suspension and a $5,000 fine, plus legal fees. The suspension is retroactive to the incident date, which was June 29.

That means Strickland will be eligible to fight again on Dec. 29, 2025. However, Strickland can reduce his suspension to just 4.5 months if he completes an anger management program. Curtis also received a $2,500 fine for his role in the melee.

Strickland is a controversial figure in the UFC. The community often criticized him for his inflammatory remarks about women’s rights. This fine and suspension may serve as a reminder for him to respect the rules and behave accordingly. However, in front of the NSAC commission, he presented a surprisingly respectful demeanor that impressed officials.

Commission members acknowledged Strickland’s mature handling of the disciplinary process. NSAC Chairman Dallas Haun praised the former champion for taking responsibility, stating that Strickland “made this process easy.”

Haun explained. “He apologized for his behavior. We appreciate someone stepping up, owning something, and allowing a resolution to be reached quickly and with all parties in agreement.”

For now, Strickland must watch from the sidelines as his division moves forward without him. However, he is excited to get back to the octagon soon and steal Khamzat Chimaev’s position as middleweight champion.

Strickland Vows to Put This to Bed as He Eyes Fast Return

Strickland wasted no time responding to his six-month suspension, posting on Instagram that he’s ready to put this behind him. True to form, the American UFC fighter couldn’t resist making controversial comments, even while expressing gratitude to the commission that had just punished him.

He wrote, “Well! Ready to put this to bed and get back in the cage. Can’t have a terrorist as a champion, sadly I think Im the only one to change that. Appreciate the commission for getting this done.. Anger management here I come….”

The 34-year-old could return in mid-November if he completes the anger management program. Otherwise, his suspension runs until the end of December. He hasn’t fought since February 2025 and doesn’t have a bout scheduled, but many fans are eager to see him back on a UFC card.

