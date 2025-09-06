Patricio Pitbull and Losene Keita Address Fans After Cancelled UFC Paris Showdown

UFC Fight Night in Paris was shaping up to be a blockbuster, with several champions from major European promotions set to make their debuts. Cage Warriors’ Harry Hardwick, Ares’ Axel Sola, KSW’s Robert Ruchala, PFL’s Ante Delija, and OKTAGON MMA’s Losene Keita were all scheduled to showcase their talents on the card. However, in a major blow to fans, Keita’s highly anticipated debut will no longer take place. Keita was slated to face Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire on the main card, who made his Octagon debut at UFC 314, but the bout was cancelled after the debutant failed to make weight.

UFC’s official statement read: “Due to weight management issues with Losene Keita, the featherweight bout with Patricio Pitbull has been cancelled from this weekend’s event.” The former two-division Bellator champion successfully weighed in at the championship limit of 145 lbs. Keita, on the other hand, came in at 149lbs while using the curtain for privacy. With the non-title featherweight limit set at 146lbs, he missed the mark by 3 pounds. The situation became grim when Keita opted not to step on the scales again.

Patricio Pitbull Rips Into Losene Keita Over UFC Paris Fight Cancellation

It appears that Freire has no interest in rebooking the cancelled fight with Losene Keita. The former Bellator double champion also admitted he had doubts about the matchup from the start, as Keita was cutting down to 145 lbs for the first time since 2023.

After losing his UFC Paris main card spot, Pitbull released a fiery statement, blasting his would-be opponent. On X, Pitbull wrote, “I did my part, but my opponent didn’t do his. I was called on short notice, traveled, dealt with jet lag, and made weight. My opponent was at home, had 3 more hours to try and chose not to. I really would like to fight on the UFC Rio card. I’ll face anyone who makes weight.”

He then doubled down in a video message posted by UFC Brazil, where he openly questioned Keita’s effort during the weight cut, “I’m absolutely sure he didn’t try going to the bathtub [to cut more weight]. There’s plenty of ways [to try]. He was surrounded by kids. There was no one older to put him in place, ‘Stay there, go make weight.’

He added, “At 9 am, he weighed in, he was over, and instead of trying until 11 am, which is the limit, he was eating baby food. F— you, man. If you want to blame anyone, blame my opponent. Black Panther? He’s Fat Panther.”

LUTA CANCELADA 🚨 O @PatricioPitbull explicou por que recusou a luta contra Losene Keita após o belga passar o limite da categoria na pesagem do #UFCParis.

Apart from this, he even called out #6-ranked 145-pounder Arnold Allen for a bout in Rio in October. He took to X and wrote, “Hey @Arnoldbfa [Arnold Allen], what do you think about a trip to Rio de Janeiro in October?”

Keita also took to social media to address his weight miss and losing the chance to make his Octagon debut at UFC Paris. The Belgian prospect took to Instagram with a lengthy statement, apologizing to fans, the UFC, and his opponent Patricio Pitbull.

He wrote, “Dear Fans. I need to start to say sorry to everyone, to Pitbull and his team, to the UFC, Hunter, and to my fans! I’m so sorry to let you down. In 25 fights, I never missed weight. I have always been professional with weight, with the promotions, and to my opponents.

The Belgian star added, “I’ve made 5 title fights, two of them at Featherweight, where there is no allowance, and I never missed weight. Unfortunately, this happen when couldn’t never happen, on my UFC Debut!! I’m truly sorry, this was for sure the first time and last it happen on my career.

He concluded his statement by requesting the UFC to grant him another chance. “I am devastated with this, and I just hope UFC give me another chance, because I live for this, this was my dream!! Thank you for your support!”