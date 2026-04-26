“Your Girl Is Back, Baby! I’m Back!”- Kayla Harrison Edges Closer to UFC Return, Drops Training Update

Earlier this year, fans were denied a blockbuster clash between Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison for the women’s 135-pound title at UFC 324. The highly anticipated co-main event fell through after Harrison was forced to withdraw due to neck surgery. Dana White later confirmed that the promotion intends to rebook the fight later in 2026. Nunes addressed the setback publicly, expressing disappointment while acknowledging that the situation was out of her hands.

Now, there’s encouraging news on Harrison’s side, as the reigning bantamweight champion appears to be progressing well in her recovery. Harrison recently made an appearance on the UFC preview show ahead of the Vegas 116 event, where she shared an update during a conversation with her former American Top Team training partner and analyst, Dustin Poirier.

She said, “Oh, your girl’s back, baby, I’m back. I’m not going to make any announcements, but yeah, I think there’s a timeline. I’m back on the mats, feeling good.”

The Olympic gold medalist is gradually finding her rhythm again after undergoing surgery for a herniated disc. She added, “I was sore as all get out last week. Last week was like my first week back training. But yeah, I’m feeling good. I just feel really blessed to be able to do what I love and be able to come back. You never know, with surgery, you never know, but especially with the neck, it’s a scary thing. So, I’m happy.”

“Your girl is back, baby! I’m back!”@KaylaH is feeling good in her road back to the Octagon 📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/pYrLYwwBB7 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) April 25, 2026

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Just a month ago, Harrison revealed the scar from her procedure while appearing on Jorge Masvidal’s Death Row MMA podcast, explaining that she would need further CT scans before being cleared to resume full training. Her latest update suggests that recovery is trending in the right direction, though caution remains necessary given the unpredictable nature of neck injuries.

While her return to the mats is a major step forward, questions still linger about the timeline for her comeback, especially considering the challenges she has faced making the 135-pound limit. As a result, the UFC may need to be patient before rebooking her long-awaited showdown with Nunes, a fight widely viewed as one of the biggest in women’s MMA history.

While no official return date has been announced, a realistic target for Harrison could be early fall, potentially between September and October 2026, depending on how her recovery progresses in the coming weeks. Since making her UFC debut in 2024, Harrison has been flawless inside the Octagon, compiling a 3-0 record with notable wins over Julianna Peña, Ketlen Vieira, and Holly Holm.

Her victory over Peña at UFC 316 earned her the women’s bantamweight title, further cementing her status as one of the most dominant forces in the division. Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes has not competed since UFC 289 in June 2023, where she retired following a dominant decision win over Irene Aldana. At the time, Nunes felt she had cleared out the division and opted to vacate her title rather than continue without fresh challengers.

However, Harrison’s arrival changed the landscape. Her rapid rise provided the kind of high-stakes matchup that ultimately drew Nunes back out of retirement. The two share history as former training partners at American Top Team, though Nunes eventually departed to establish her own camp.

Now, their long-anticipated showdown feels inevitable, and potentially final. The Brazilian has been open about returning specifically for Harrison, and with Harrison’s well-documented struggles to make 135 pounds, this bout could serve as a fitting conclusion for both fighters. Unless the UFC revitalizes the women’s featherweight division, all signs point to this clash being a one-off super fight with major legacy implications.