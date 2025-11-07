Jon Jones Reflects on Anthony Johnson’s Legacy and the Title Fight That Never Happened

While Jon Jones’ heavyweight legacy is often debated, largely due to the stalled Tom Aspinall negotiations and the long-running discussions surrounding Francis Ngannou. However, his reign at 205 pounds remains undeniable. For the unversed, Jones became the youngest UFC champion in history at age 23 in 2011, a record that still stands.

During his run, he defeated a lineup of all-time greats, including Shogun Rua, Vitor Belfort, Daniel Cormier, and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. However, there was one elite contender he never shared the Octagon with: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Recently, Jones reflected on the late knockout artist and revealed that, in hindsight, he felt relieved their scheduled fight never happened.

Jon Jones Admits He Was Glad He Never Faced the Scary Power of Anthony Johnson

Beyond defeating legends at light heavyweight, Jon Jones built one of the most dominant resumes in UFC history. Between 2011 and 2020, he won a record 14 championship bouts at 205 pounds and held the title for nearly nine straight years. Yet amid all the legendary names he faced, there was one fight that slipped away, one Jones says he genuinely wishes had happened.

During a recent appearance on the No Scripts podcast, the former two-division champion reflected on the collapse of his scheduled bout with Anthony Johnson. Jones said, “I ended up getting in trouble and not being able to fight against Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson.”

He then paid tribute to Johnson, who passed away in 2023, calling him one of the most terrifying knockout artists the sport has ever seen. Jones added, “Rest in peace. Man, that kid was so respectful. He’s one of the scariest, but most respectful people ever. I really missed out on that one, not being able to share the ring with such a human being.”

In a rare moment of vulnerability, Jones admitted that he was relieved the fight never actually took place. “At the same time, somewhere in my heart, I was glad that it didn’t happen. He was a scary cat.”

He continued, “He really intimidated me a lot, but that’s my job to go out there against guys that are very intimidating and put myself on the line. And I do it with love. But yeah, man, jeez! Sucks that I didn’t get to share the ring with him, that’s the fight I missed out on.”

What Stopped Jon Jones vs. Anthony Johnson From Ever Taking Place?

After Jones defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 182, the UFC booked him to defend his belt against Johnson at UFC 187 in May 2015. The two even created a memorable moment at the UFC seasonal press conference, pranking Dana White by pretending to start a brawl, mirroring Jones’ brutal altercation with Cormier, before laughing and hugging it out.

However, in April 2015, Jones was involved in a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the company stripping him of his light heavyweight title and suspending him indefinitely. Johnson went on to fight Cormier at UFC 187 instead, losing by submission.

Jones didn’t return until UFC 197 in April 2016, where he defeated Ovince Saint Preux for the interim 205lbs title. He was originally scheduled to face Cormier again that night for the undisputed belt, but Cormier withdrew due to injury. Johnson was the top replacement candidate, but he had just undergone mouth surgery and couldn’t even wear a mouthpiece.

The matchup then slipped further out of reach when Jones tested positive for estrogen blockers ahead of UFC 200. While Johnson knocked out Glover Teixeira at UFC 202, he later fell short against Cormier at UFC 210 and temporarily retired from MMA.

Ultimately, circumstances, suspensions, injuries, and timing kept these two elite fighters from ever meeting in the Octagon. Jones later moved up to heavyweight in 2023, winning the vacant title by submitting Ciryl Gane.

He defended it once, stopping Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. However, Johnson tragically passed away in November 2022 at just 38 years old.