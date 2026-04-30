Islam Makhachev Accuses Ilia Topuria of Unrealistic Money Ask for White House Card

The most anticipated superfight in recent UFC memory between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria never made it to the contract stage.

The welterweight champ claims he gave the verbal green light to scrap at the White House on June 14. He went to sleep thinking the deal was locked. By morning, the promotion had walked away from the table.

Now, the Russian fighter is blaming Topuria’s big purse demand, which awkwardly snubbed his name from the whole event.

Conflicting Narratives Behind Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria White House Fight Collapse

Makhachev left the lightweight division on top. After four title defenses, he vacated his belt to move up and take the welterweight strap from Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

Topuria claimed the vacant 155-pound belt by handing Charles Oliveira a first-round knockout at UFC 317. With both guys holding gold and moving through the same weight classes, a fight was bound to happen and the White House lawn looked like the place to settle it until the entire deal collapsed.

“They called me, confirmed the fight, I verbally agreed but they never sent me a contract,” Makhachev said. “The last thing they told me was that the opponent [Topuria] was asking for some huge money. And the UFC simply turned it down. That’s how it all happened.”

Islam Makhachev says the Ilia Topuria fight at the White House fell through because Ilia asked for too much money 😬 “They called me, confirmed the fight, I verbally agreed but they never sent me a contract. The last thing they told me was that the opponent [Topuria] was asking… pic.twitter.com/xyNnmhy7dn — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 29, 2026



That wasn’t the first shot he fired, however. He was already tired of hearing made-up stories from Topuria and his team.

In early April, he posted on social media, “I got the call and accepted the fight at the White House. The next day, I was told he asked for too much money. The UFC said no, and he pulled out. Even his manager confirmed it. Ilia, stop talking. Every interview you give tells a different story.”

I’m tired of hearing made-up stories from Topuria and his team.

I got the call and accepted the fight at the White House. The next day, I was told he asked for an unrealistic purse. The UFC declined, and he pulled out. That’s it nothing more to it.

Even his manager confirmed it.… — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) April 7, 2026



Topuria’s manager, Malki Kawa, didn’t take his bold claim softly. He confirmed the Friday night negotiations were strictly for the Justin Gaethje fight. According to Kawa, Makhachev was never really on the table.

Dana White also disputed Makhachev’s story. In an interview with Adin Ross, the UFC boss said the big purse demand rumors were false. He claimed that a hand injury kept the welterweight champ off the White House card. But Makhachev still stands firm in his point.

Now, Topuria is set to headline the card against interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout. The high-stakes event features Alex Pereira moving up to face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight belt, along with stars like Sean O’Malley and Michael Chandler.

The Georgian-Spanish fighter isn’t letting Makhachev off the hook. “Islam Makhachev had excuses once, now he has excuses a second time,” Topuria said. “It definitely looks [like he’s running away]. I think that fight has to happen at some point.”

Right now, there are many versions of this story and the drama has only raised the stakes for when this fight eventually gets made.