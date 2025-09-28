IShowSpeed Gets Schooled by Female UFC Fighter, Wants Jon Jones to Train Him After Getting Tapped Out

Popular streamer IShowSpeed learned the hard way that technique beats size in MMA. The YouTube sensation got brutally humbled at the UFC Performance Institute when he stepped into the cage with professional fighter Vanessa Demopoulos.

After getting tapped out three times by the 115-pound strawweight, Speed did what any embarrassed content creator would do. He ran straight to Jon Jones begging the UFC legend to teach him how to fight.

The 20-year-old popular streamer paid a visit to the UFC HQ on September 26 as part of his ongoing tour across the United States. What started as content creation quickly turned into a masterclass in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Speed had no idea what was coming his way.

IShowSpeed Begs Jon Jones to Teach Him How to Fight

Demopoulos made it look easy against the much larger streamer. She ended up tapping him with a gogoplata, which is a rarely used move in MMA promotions. On the next go, she effectively just buried her shoulder into his neck, and IShowSpeed was quick to shout mercy like just a poor boy.

The 115-pound strawweight fighter dominated Speed in a total of three separate grappling exchanges. She almost made him tap out while Speed was standing with her in his arms. She also got him in a head-and-arm choke and an arm bar to finish it all off.

Speed looked shell-shocked after getting worked over by someone half his size. The black belt’s technique was too much for the young internet celebrity. He had zero answers on the ground.

The next day, Speed traveled to Albuquerque, and there he met with Jones, who is trying his best to win Dana White’s trust for the White House card. The YouTuber star literally didn’t think twice to beg Jones to teach him how to fight.

“Hey, you got to teach me how to fight, bro,” he asked during their meetup while walking into the stadium. Jones couldn’t help but laugh at the situation. The former light heavyweight king offered to train the streamer but not without taking a shot first.

ALSO READ: Jon Jones Rubs Salt in Dominick Reyes’ Wounds After UFC Perth Disaster

The best part? He also playfully teased Speed about getting tapped by a woman. And not only Jones, but fans on social media also share their funny reactions to Speed after his embarrassing tap-out.

Social Media Reacts After IShowSpeed Gets Brutal UFC Treatment

The UFC’s official X accounts had a field day with Speed’s submission losses. They posted the viral video with a brutal caption that summed up the experience perfectly.

“So you want to be a fighter? We gave @iShowSpeedsui the fighter treatment at the @UFCPI!” the promotion wrote.

So you want to be a fighter? 🏃‍♂️💨 We gave @iShowSpeedsui the fighter treatment at the @UFCPI! pic.twitter.com/hquDMyIq2W — UFC (@ufc) September 26, 2025



MMA fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. One viewer wrote, “Bro regretted his decision at that point.”

Another fan noted, “He got a trial run.”

The reactions kept pouring in. A third fan claimed, “Bro doesn’t even know how to fight. Kite ai.”

The technical aspects didn’t go unnoticed either. The fourth fan noted, “humiliation ritual.” The memes started spreading immediately.

One particularly wild comment read, “Imagine that’s your girl, and she does that with you out of fun before sleeping… then later you start training to be able to choke her also out before sleeping, sometimes out of fun but as revenge.” The internet never disappoints with bizarre takes.

A knowledgeable X user joked, “Yep I can confirm that is a gogoplata lol.”

Demopoulos proved that her black belt credentials are legit. Meanwhile, Speed’s 44.5 million subscribers got to watch their favorite creator get schooled by a professional fighter who weighs barely 115 pounds.

Main Image Credit: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo