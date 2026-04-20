Ilia Topuria Slams Arman Tsarukyan As ‘Dumb,’ Rips His Controversial Antics Outside UFC

It’s safe to say that Ilia Topuria isn’t a fan of Arman Tsarukyan. The Spaniard is set to make his first lightweight title defense against interim champion Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC Freedom 250. Despite that booking, many fans and critics continue to argue that Tsarukyan was the more deserving challenger to face ‘El Matador.’

That momentum took a major hit following Tsarukyan’s withdrawal from his title opportunity against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311, a move that publicly damaged his standing with UFC head honcho Dana White. Since then, the Armenian has looked to rebuild his image outside the Octagon, collaborating with influencers like Nina Drama and Neon while leaning into his social media presence to win back fan support.

Topuria, however, remains unimpressed. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the champion didn’t hold back as he criticized Tsarukyan’s behavior. He said, “I’m really impressed with how dumb he is. He’s a retard. I don’t know, he looks like a kid. He’s a kid. His mentality. He’s dumb as fuck. Everything I saw about him on the internet is embarrassing. Fuck Arman, who cares about him?”

Topuria also took aim at Tsarukyan’s flashy online persona, particularly his displays of wealth, saying, “The thing that I don’t like is when they play that they rich, and they show all that money, and it’s like, bro, you’re not even rich. Are you that poor that the only thing that you have is money?”

Ilia Topuria just went OFF on Arman Tsarukyan 😳 “I’m really impressed with how dumb [Arman] is. He’s a r*tard. He’s dumb as f*ck. Everything I saw about him on the internet is embarassing. F*ck Arman, who cares about him… You’re not even rich, you’re spending your fathers… pic.twitter.com/TlxnYxXmSc — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 20, 2026

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He went a step further, suggesting that Tsarukyan hasn’t truly earned the lifestyle he showcases and instead relies on family money to maintain that image online. While Tsarukyan has undeniably expanded his profile over the past year, his run has been marred by repeated controversies. He made headlines for headbutting Dan Hooker during a pre-fight faceoff at UFC Qatar and for an altercation with Georgio Poullas following their bout at RAF 6.

The incidents have continued to pile up. Most recently, Tsarukyan was removed from an American Airlines flight and later drew attention again after tackling Urijah Faber during a grappling appearance at RAF 8. Moreover, Topuria and Tsarukyan have traded shots before, with their rivalry spilling onto social media. The two were even in proximity at a UFC event in Qatar last November, where Topuria filmed and shared a seemingly cordial interaction between them.

However, the tone quickly shifted after he captioned the clip by calling Tsarukyan a scared duck, sparking yet another round of verbal jabs online. Despite the bad blood, Topuria has made it clear he’s willing to face Tsarukyan if circumstances demand it. With Gaethje currently scheduled to challenge him at UFC Freedom 250, the Spaniard didn’t hesitate to offer himself as a willing opponent should plans change.

The reigning champion said, “If they call me tomorrow and they tell me that Justin is injured, I will fight Arman. No problem. If they call me and they tell me Arman is injured and I have to fight [you], I’ll fight [you], no problem. I can go whoever, whenever. I’m ready for whoever.”

That said, Topuria’s trademark confidence quickly followed. The Spaniard doubled down with a bold prediction about how a potential clash with Tsarukyan would unfold. “He’s not on my level. If we cross paths, I’m gonna break his jaw in the first round. What’s he going to do? He’s going to take me down?”

He didn’t stop there, adding another pointed message aimed directly at his rival, “Listen to me, calm down. Calm down, do your thing, go to those wrestling tournaments, do your streams, and whenever the moment arrives, just make sure to show up, and I’m going to do the rest. The little weasel.”

Since moving up to 155lbs, Topuria has often downplayed the idea of facing Tsarukyan, instead hinting at a future move to welterweight in pursuit of a showdown with Islam Makhachev. For now, though, his focus remains on defending his title against Gaethje at the White House card. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan continues to wait for his next UFC assignment, despite staying active outside the Octagon with multiple appearances in recent months, leaving his immediate future in the promotion uncertain.