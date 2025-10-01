Dricus Du Plessis Gives Detailed Breakdown of Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

Going into their first light heavyweight title clash at UFC 313, most fans and analysts expected a tough night for Magomed Ankalaev. The reason was simple—Alex Pereira’s concussive knockout power. Riding one of the most remarkable runs in history, ‘Poatan’ had captured the 205-pound belt at UFC 295 and defended it three times in just 175 days. During that record reign, he finished Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr. in devastating fashion. But that dominant streak came to a halt in March.

Ankalaev was widely regarded as Pereira’s most difficult stylistic challenge, thanks to his elite wrestling and sambo pedigree. And once the fight began, things didn’t unfold as anyone predicted. After five rounds, the judges delivered a unanimous verdict in his favor, two scores of 48-47 and one of 49-46, ending Pereira’s iconic reign as champion.

Dricus Du Plessis Backs Alex Pereira to Regain the 205lbs Crown Against Magomed Ankalaev

For the unversed, Ankalaev constantly shot for takedowns, looking to neutralize Pereira’s offense. While the Brazilian impressively stuffed all 12 attempts, the nonstop pressure prevented him from finding his usual rhythm and setting up his counterstrikes. To the surprise of many, Ankalaev actually gained the upper hand in striking exchanges, even dropping the former two-division champ at the end of the second round.

Combining sharp defense with a disciplined game plan, Ankalaev steadily pulled ahead. Now, with the rivalry unfinished, the duo will collide again in an immediate rematch at UFC 320. And owing to the Dagestani surgical precision, he is entering as a favorite over Pereira. However, former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis believes that the rematch will not go the distance.

The South African praised Pereira for the pace he kept during his title reign. Speaking on Fight Forecast, he talked about the Brazilian’s record-breaking defenses.

Dricus Du Plessis says Alex Pereira will regain his UFC light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 “The striking was never the problem, it was that he got smothered. It’s not going to be hard to figure out the clinch this time. I’m putting my money on Pereira” pic.twitter.com/s3EJuT4NiB — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) September 30, 2025

He said, “It’s tough. I know Pereira took a step away for a while, and that’s good. He was too active, I think. A lot of people want to see these fighters being active. I like fighters that are active, but he was-it’s impressive. That’s why I rate Pereira as one of the greatest combat athletes to ever walk this Earth.”

Du Plessis further stated that Ankalaev’s size and strength played a key role in their first fight. He explained that the Dagestani fought with intelligence, sticking to a game plan that neutralized Pereira’s biggest weapons. While it wasn’t the most entertaining style, it was effective. By refusing to give Pereira the space he needed to unleash his devastating punches, Ankalaev was able to control the fight and secure the win.

However, he backed Pereira to get the job done at UFC 320. “I’ve been looking at the training footage of Pereira for this one. He looks scary. He looks angry, and we’ll see what that loss did to him. He has come back from a loss, came back to reclaim the title, but this fight is a big fight for him. And Ankalaev now has that confidence, of course, of being the champion. But I’m gonna go Pereira on this one.”

Du Plessis pointed out that Pereira’s striking was never the issue in his first fight with Ankalaev. The problem, he explained, was that the Brazilian got smothered rather than taken down. For a striker, he said, the key adjustment is learning how not to get smothered, specifically by improving clinch fighting.

With Pereira’s dangerous elbows and knees, the Brazilian already has the tools. He just needs to keep his back off the fence. Du Plessis also believes that the former champ’s time away from the sport was beneficial, giving him the chance to reset and reignite his hunger for competition.

He wrapped up his analysis with a warning for Ankalaev, cautioning him against standing and trading with Pereira as he had suggested in the lead-up to the rematch. The South African also delivered a bold prediction, stating that this time, the fight will not go the distance.

He added, “I know Ankalaev says he’s going to strike with him. I don’t think that’s a great idea. I really don’t think that’s a good idea. I really don’t see this fight going the distance this time. I’m putting my money on Pereira to reclaim the belt. I have to go with him.”

In the lead-up to the rematch, tensions between the two have continued to rise. The rivals nearly came to blows at the UFC Performance Institute just days ago, and their constant back-and-forth online has only added more heat to the buildup. The question now is whether Pereira can reclaim the light heavyweight throne, or if Ankalaev will continue his reign as Dagestan’s newest champion.