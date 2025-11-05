Conor McGregor’s Hollywood Future Uncertain as Former UFC Rival Lands Role in Road House 2

While Conor McGregor’s UFC return remains uncertain, it appears the Irish superstar has missed out on another major opportunity to make a splashy comeback, this time in Hollywood. Several high-profile MMA fighters are set to appear in Road House 2, the sequel to last year’s Amazon Prime hit. However, McGregor, who made his acting debut in the first installment, reportedly won’t be part of the upcoming film.

For those unaware, McGregor’s villainous role in the 2024 Road House remake of the 1989 classic was widely praised by critics, and the movie proved to be a success. But in a surprising twist, McGregor’s spot seems to have been filled by two familiar faces, his longtime rival Dustin Poirier and potential future opponent Michael Chandler.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler Join Road House 2 Cast Amid Conor McGregor’s Absence

The upcoming Amazon MGM sequel Road House 2 is set to feature an impressive lineup of MMA stars, according to a Tuesday report from Deadline. The cast includes Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, Michael “Venom” Page, Stephen Thompson, Tyron Woodley, and kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven.

UFC veteran Jay Hieron will also return for the sequel after appearing in the first film as Jax Harris, a fighter who faced Jake Gyllenhaal’s character Dalton in flashback scenes. The star-studded cast is rounded out by former WWE superstar Dave Bautista and Aldis Hodge.

ALSO READ: Dana White Finally Breaks Silence on UFC Vegas 110 Betting Scandal Allegations

🚨 Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are set to appear in Road House 2, the sequel to the film that featured Conor McGregor Also appearing in the movie are Tyron Woodley, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, and Michael ‘Venom’ Page (h/t @DamonMartin) pic.twitter.com/eOvJZuEYCQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 4, 2025

Moreover, Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role as Elwood Dalton, the bouncer-turned-MMA fighter at the center of the story. The 2024 Road House reboot, featuring McGregor in his Hollywood debut as the villain Knox, was a major hit. The film reportedly pulled in more than 50 million worldwide viewers on Amazon Prime in its first two weekends.

As revealed in the report, details about the sequel remain limited, but it is expected to be bigger in scope and scale, with filming taking place across the United Kingdom, Malta, and Savannah, Georgia. The movie’s release is reportedly being eyed for 2026 or 2027.

While McGregor is not expected to return for the sequel, the Irishman is currently focusing on his long-awaited UFC comeback, with a fight against Michael Chandler rumored for the UFC White House card in June 2026.

Given McGregor’s recent legal troubles, it remains to be seen whether he will return to any kind of acting anytime soon. Still, his recent public appearances have shown him looking healthier and more composed than before, fueling optimism that fans may finally see him back in the Octagon for the first time since his leg break at UFC 264 against none other than Dustin Poirier.