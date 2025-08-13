UFC Betting Preview: Will Jean Silva Deliver Another 1st-Round Finish at Noche UFC?

When the curtains open in Noche UFC 3 on September 13, 2025, all the attention will shift towards one man by the name of Jean Silva, the Brazilian prodigy who has perfected the art of finishing fights. Known for his relentless offence, sharp one-hit blows, and the versatility to impose submission, Silva has finished each of the UFC fighters he has squared off with; in most cases, even before the sound of the first horn. With his latest battle alongside long-time contender Diego Lopes fast approaching, it is clear that the same question rings in the minds of fans during this fight: Will this blistering streak continue with yet another first-round knockout?

Noche UFC 3: Jean Silva vs Diego Lopes

Silva’s Finishing Fire

Jean Silva came into the UFC in 2024, and since that time, he has been unstoppable. He has brushed aside everyone to win all his promotional fights.

A technical knockout (TKO) against Melsik Baghdasaryan in the first round (2025)

A choke hold submission of Bryce Mitchell in Round 2 (2025)

Previous KO/TKO victories in rounds one and two over Charles Jourdain, Drew Dober, and Westin Wilson

These are six consecutive UFC finishes, several Performance of the Night bonuses. His speed, power, and ease have earned him the respect of many as one of the most dreaded upcomers in the featherweight category.

Lopes Offers a Tougher Test

A different challenge comes in the face of Diego Lopes, who lost his title challenge. He has faced capable rivals such as Brian Ortega and Dan Ige, and although he made an unsuccessful attempt against champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314, he is a proven fighter. Lopes, a veteran and strategic veteran, is now ranked above Silva, and needless to say that he knows how to survive initial attacks to pull opponents into deep waters. He’s made waves as one of many UFC fighters to support Donald Trump post-fight.

Odds & Mind Games

Silva is the betting favorite in this fight, and the advantages are in the range of -210 to -250, which reflects strong faith in the odds makers. In the meantime, his pre-fight remarks are telling of his aggression and self-confidence: he has trolled Lopes publicly, stating: he will stop him, and even poking fun at his nationality.

Fight Night Expectations

With Silva going on a rampage of brutal finishes and an aggressive approach to the game, a 1st-round KO is certainly possible. His elite striking ability and precision submission game have dissected his opponents in clinical fashion.

Nevertheless, Lopes provides a real obstacle with championship-level experience. Provided that he can survive early pressure from Silva, he could turn the tables in the later rounds when tactics and fitness play the biggest role.

Final Take

Jean Silva is the toast of the hour. He finishes off enemies with words and fists. He is set to have another explosive performance at the Noche UFC 3. Unless Lopes can defuse Silva in the early going, there will be fireworks. Is Silva again going to finish in the 1st round? The deck is very much against him, but fight night will tell whether he changes the script or hits a snag. Whatever happens, you can expect one night full of fun and excitement.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire