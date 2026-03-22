Arman Tsarukyan Plots Featherweight Title Bid vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Aims To Bypass Movsar Evloev

UFC London may have finally eased the long-standing deadlock at featherweight as Movsar Evloev returned after nearly 450 days on the sidelines to defeat Lerone Murphy via majority decision, ending the Brit’s unbeaten 17-0 run. The Russian improved his flawless record to 20-0, adding another high-profile win to a resume that already includes victories over Diego Lopes, Arnold Allen, and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

The victory at the O2 Arena marked Evloev’s 10th consecutive win inside the Octagon, an elite run in one of the UFC’s most competitive divisions. On merit alone, such consistency would typically secure a title shot regardless of how stacked the division may be. However, Evloev’s path to gold remains uncertain.

The promotion has previously voiced concerns over his lack of finishes, with all of his wins coming by decision, and even Dana White refrained from confirming the 145-pound title picture during the post-fight press conference. Adding further complexity, Jean Silva has already made bold claims about being next in line to face champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, an unexpected name has entered the conversation from a different division. #2-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has recently expressed interest in dropping down to featherweight in pursuit of UFC gold, especially as his ambitions at 155 pounds, amid the evolving picture involving Ilia Topuria, have faced setbacks.

Following the UFC London main event, the Armenian took to X and wrote, “I’m next.” He then posed a question to the 4.6 million people who follow him on Instagram, “UFC fans, is it time for me to save the featherweight division?”

Arman Tsarukyan wants to cut the line and “save” featherweight vs. Alexander Volkanovski after #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/HEjScN92NK — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 22, 2026

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Ahead of UFC 325, Tsarukyan appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and revealed his interest in dropping down to featherweight to challenge Volkanovski for UFC gold. More recently, the Armenian turned heads with a bold and somewhat disrespectful callout, referencing their shared love for high-quality food while responding to a fan. Tsarukyan claimed that he would hire the Australian as his personal chef after defeating and retiring him.

Volkanovski has since acknowledged the potential matchup, describing it as an interesting option. Still, Tsarukyan’s comments appear to be part of a broader push to finally secure a UFC title shot. He was previously scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311 in January 2025, but was forced to withdraw due to a back injury.

Since then, Tsarukyan has struggled to regain favor with the promotion, with Dana White publicly stating that he is not pleased with the situation and that the Armenian must work his way back into contention.

Meanwhile, the lightweight title picture remains crowded, with Topuria set to face Justin Gaethje in the main event of the Freedom 250 card to unify the belts. With uncertainty surrounding both divisions, it remains to be seen whether Tsarukyan can fight his way back into title contention, either at lightweight or in a potential move down to 145lbs.