5 Active UFC Fighters With the Most Ground Control Time Percentage in Company History

When the UFC launched in late 1993, its earliest days were ruled by American wrestlers who brought the fight to the mat and dominated with raw grappling power. Legends like Mark Coleman and Mark Kerr laid the foundation for ground control, using wrestling to neutralize opponents and inflict damage from top position. As the sport evolved, striking became more prominent and revolutionized MMA’s overall style.

Yet, grappling has remained the backbone of mixed martial arts, a base that continues to produce champions and elite contenders. Fighters like Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Jones perfected the art of using takedowns and control to wear opponents down. With that legacy in mind, here’s a look at the top 5 active UFC fighters with the highest ground control time percentages in company history, showcasing the masters of dominance on the mat.

1- Jailton Almeida– 84.2% (8-1 in the UFC)

Topping the list is Jailton Almeida, who is all set to face Alexander Volkov at UFC 321 on the main card. The Brazilian has etched his name among the elite in UFC history, particularly in the heavyweight division. According to official UFC records, Almeida boasts the highest control time percentage in UFC history at 84.2% (and 82.8% within the 265lbs division).

This incredible statistic showcases his unmatched ability to secure and maintain top position once the fight hits the mat. Moreover, Almeida averages 6.58 takedowns per 15 minutes with a 60% takedown accuracy, displaying both volume and precision in his wrestling.

On the ground, he’s a constant submission threat, holding the record for most submissions per 15 minutes in heavyweight history (2.4). With 13 career submission wins, his mix of takedowns, control, and finishing prowess has led him to victories over top contenders like Serghei Spivac, Derrick Lewis, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, solidifying his reputation as one of the most fearsome grapplers in the UFC today.

2- Grant Dawson– 67.7% (11-1-1 in the UFC)

Grant Dawson’s suffocating pressure and positional control have earned him a reputation as one of the premier grapplers in the lightweight division. He boasts an exceptional career control time percentage of 67.7%, among the best in the promotion’s history.

His grinding wrestling attack produces 3.87 takedowns per 15 minutes at 40% accuracy, and once he gains top position, he rarely relinquishes it, holding the highest top-position percentage in lightweight history (62.3%).

Dawson also combines control with aggression, maintaining an average of 1.1 submissions per 15 minutes, proving he’s not content to simply dominate but to finish. His approach makes him one of the most methodical and efficient grapplers in modern UFC competition.

3- Khamzat Chimaev– 65.8% (9-0 in the UFC)

Khamzat Chimaev’s grappling has redefined dominance in the modern UFC era. Known for his suffocating pace and relentless control, Chimaev maintains an overall control time percentage of 65.8%, a figure that speaks volumes about his ability to dictate where the fight takes place.

In one of his most dominant performances, he recorded an astonishing 21 minutes and 40 seconds of ground control time in a single 25-minute title fight against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319, which is nearly 88% of the bout.

Chimaev averages 5.29 takedowns per 15 minutes with 55% accuracy and possesses an elite 85% takedown defense. Once grounded, opponents are rarely safe, as he averages 1.8 submissions per 15 minutes. This stat becomes all the more impressive when considering that ‘Borz’ just had a control percentage of 14.87% in his encounter with Gilbert Burns. And still, the reigning 185lbs kingpin earns the third spot on this list.

4- Tatiana Suarez– 57.7% (8-1 in the UFC)

Tatiana Suarez has seamlessly translated her world-class wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu background into one of the most effective ground games in women’s MMA. Her style is built on overwhelming pressure, reflected in a career control time percentage of 57.7%.

Suarez averages 4.41 takedowns per 15 minutes with 43% accuracy, and her 80% takedown defense ensures she dictates the fight’s pace and geography. Once the fight hits the canvas, Suarez’s positional awareness and finishing instincts shine through, with an average of 0.6 submissions per 15 minutes and five career submission victories.

Wins over Amanda Lemos, Alexa Grasso, Carla Esparza, and Jessica Andrade showcase her as one of the most dominant and technically refined grapplers in the UFC today.

5- Anthony Hernandez– 57.1% (9-2 in the UFC)

Anthony Hernandez has earned his place among the UFC’s toughest middleweights through unrelenting pace and superior grappling. Known for constant forward pressure, he holds the record for most takedowns landed in middleweight history (54) and maintains an impressive 57.1% ground control time percentage.

His wrestling efficiency is backed by 48% takedown accuracy and 68% takedown defense, allowing him to dictate every exchange. On the mat, Hernandez transitions fluidly between control, ground-and-pound, and submission setups, with 9 of his 15 career wins coming by submission.

This includes victories over elite BJJ specialist Rodolfo Vieira and other top 185-pounders like Brendan Allen, Roman Kopylov, and Roman Dolidze. His blend of cardio, pressure, and finishing instinct makes him one of the most exhausting matchups in the middleweight division.