What Happened to Gilberto Ramirez That Had Him Rushed to Hospital After Brutal KO Loss to David Benavidez

Gilberto Ramirez is one of Mexico’s most decorated active fighters. He walked into T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night as the unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion with a 48-1 record.

He had previously held the WBO super middleweight title and became the first Mexican-born unified cruiserweight world champion after defeating Chris Billam-Smith in Riyadh in Nov. 2024. He had never been stopped in 49 professional fights. But this time, he didn’t make it out of Round 6.

What David Benavidez did to Ramirez on Cinco de Mayo weekend wasn’t just a knockout. The “Mexican Monster” delivered a clinical beatdown that left the 34-year-old southpaw exiting the arena on a stretcher.

David Benavidez Shuts Gilberto Ramirez’s Eye Before Brutal Sixth-Round Finish in Las Vegas

From the start, Benavidez was simply too fast for Ramirez. He repeatedly landed combinations of eight or more punches, proving his power translated perfectly to the 200-pound cruiserweight limit.

The fight turned for good in the fourth round. Ramirez made it through the fifth, but the damage was done. By the sixth, Ramirez’s right eye was swollen shut. He tried to increase his output but Benavidez continued to pick him apart.

In the final seconds of the round, two heavy combinations sent Ramirez stumbling back to a knee. He signaled he’d had enough at the 2:59 mark and referee Thomas Taylor stopped the match.

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With his record now at 32-0 with 26 KOs, Benavidez became the first fighter to stop Ramirez in his 50-fight career. He also made history as the first boxer to win world titles at super middleweight, light heavyweight, and cruiserweight.

Gilberto Ramirez Carried Out on Stretcher for Hospital Evaluation

The aftermath said it all. Footage from Box Azteca showed a shirtless Ramirez being wheeled out of the arena on a stretcher for further checkup. He was surrounded by medical personnel and transported outside for hospital evaluation.

The main concern was his right eye because he could barely see anything after the bout. Ramirez was sent to hospital immediately and was undergoing CAT scans to check for potential fractures.

Zurdo Ramirez is being carried out in a stretcher for medical evaluation after his KO loss to David Benavidez 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HltyUabZUA — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) May 3, 2026



It was a brutal end to Ramirez’s strong run at cruiserweight. He had just successfully defended his titles against Yuniel Dorticos last June but Benavidez’s speed and power left the 34-year-old absolutely shocked.

The full extent of Ramirez’s eye injury and his recovery timeline are expected to be confirmed once hospital evaluations are complete, with his team at Golden Boy Promotions set to provide an official update.