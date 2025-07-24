Xander Zayas Gets First World Title Shot Against Garcia

Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia will forever be the answer to a boxing trivia question after Saturday.

Zayas of Puerto Rico (21-0, 13 KOs) will fight for his first world title against Garcia of Mexico (33-4, 26 KOs) for the vacant WBO World Junior Middleweight championship this Saturday, July 26, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. It will be the last Top Rank Boxing title fight aired on ESPN, as the contract between the promoter and network ends this month.

It seems fitting to have Top Rank’s youngest ever signee doing the honors. Zayas signed with Top Rank at age 16. He is now 22 years old with seven MSG appearances to his name.

In the co-feature, Brooklyn native Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) takes on unbeaten Mateus Heita of Namibia (14-0, 9 KOs) for the WBC interim featherweight world title.

The opening bout features outstanding Top Rank prospect Emiliano Fernando Vargas (14-0, 12 KOs) returning against Alexander Espinoza of Ecuador (20-3-1, 9 KOs) in a super lightweight fight.

Zayas vs Garcia will be broadcast live for the final time on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Xander Zayas: “Puerto Rico Will Have A New World Champion”

Zayas says Top Rank and his team have prepared him for this moment.

“We always said that when we would fight for a world title, we would do it when we were ready to fight for it and win it. And this is the moment. Fight number 22 at MSG. It’s my moment to become a world champion.”

Zayas said he and his family believed 2025 would be his year. “We have to go in that ring and do our jobs, and I’m prepared to do whatever it takes to come out victorious,” thanking his team, including his nutritionists and sparring partners for helping him prepare.

“This Saturday, Puerto Rico will have a new world champion at 154 pounds.”

Garcia is the guy standing in the way, and happy to have the opportunity to win a world title just as much as Zayas.

“We have adopted a success mindset. And I’ve been working hard with my team and my promoter. And it looks like we are seeing the results of our hard work because here we are at a big press conference talking about this world title opportunity. I think it’s a good sign,” said Garcia.

“My family and I all declared that 2025 would be our year, the year we’d fight for and win a world title. And now, it’s right around the corner. Of course, I still have to get through Xander, but we’re ready. We’ve trained hard for this moment. I worked hard for this. I come from the bottom. And I’m happy to be chasing my dream and the most important fight of my life.”

Shu Shu Carrington Continues His Climb

Carrington is in somewhat of a stay-busy fight. He’s in the position of fighting the best person available, and this weekend it is the undefeated Namibian. He said Thursday he was ready to hop on the scale and get in the ring now.

“I take every fight as a championship fight, but I’m definitely taking him very seriously. You know, he’s 14-0 with nine knockouts. I’m 15-0 with nine knockouts. He deserves to have this opportunity to get this fight. And, but I’m definitely going to show why I am special,” said Carrington, adding that it might not go 12 rounds, promising a “demolition” and a “surgical beatdown.”

Heita is realizing every fighter’s dream to appear in New York at Madison Square Garden. Saying he’s prepared, he also claimed he didn’t see anything special in Carrington.

“This is just another challenge that I have to overcome in my career … I’m ready to fight, and I’m ready to take what’s mine. I’m carrying my whole nation on my shoulders. This is a very big opportunity. I’ll make my country proud and bring the victory home.”

Emiliano Vargas Back In Action

Emiliano Vargas says his current goal is to improve with every fight. “I know I’m young in my career, but at the same time, I know the big plans that we have. And I know God has greater plans. So, I’m just looking to keep my head down and keep on working.”

Vargas scored a second-round TKO win on the Inoue vs Cardenas card in May, and he’s glad to be back in the ring. “I’m ready to show out in front of all the other beautiful Latino fans in New York. Actually, there’s been a lot of love here. I’m very grateful for it, and I’m ready to put on another performance because every fight has to be greater than the last fight.”

Like Heita, Espinoza says appearing at MSG is the realization of a dream. “As a kid, I dreamed of fighting in the big leagues. Top Rank is the big leagues. So, I’m fulfilling the dream of that kid who once desired to fight at Madison Square Garden. I’m ready.”

Caribbean Flavor On ESPN Plus Undercard

Undercard fights stream live on ESPN Plus beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, featuring a trifecta of Caribbean standouts.

Rohan Polanco of the Dominican Republic (16-0, 10 KOs) takes on veteran Quinton Randall (15-2-1, 3 KOs) in a ten-round bout. Polanco also appeared on the Inoue vs Cardenas card, getting a unanimous decision over Fabian Maidana.

“It was a great experience to fight on the Naoya Inoue card in May. There were a lot of great talents on that card. I also feel good about the work that I did in that fight with Fabian Maidana. I learned that you can’t knock all of your opponents. So, I got experience from that, and I’m ready for more challenging fights.”

Second-generation Puerto Rican prospect Juanmita Lopez De Jesus (2-0, 1 KO) makes his second appearance at The Theater against Jorge Gonzalez-Sanchez (5-2, 4 KOs) in a four-round bout at junior bantamweight.

“In my last fight, I learned that I had to be more calm,” said Polanco. I have to work with the pressure because the Puerto Rican people are intense. I learned a lot, and I’m going to show Saturday night that I learned from that fight and am one of the best prospects from Puerto Rico.”

Featherweight Yan Santana of the Dominican Republic (14-0, 12 KOs faces former world title challenger Aaron Alameda (30-2, 17 KOs) in a ten-round fight. Santana is co-promoted by Miguel Cotto Promotions.

I’m here to demonstrate what I’m capable of. I’m here to demonstrate this Saturday. I represent the Dominicans. I represent the Latinos, Puerto Ricans… all Latinos. We’re coming to show that we’re on top,” said Santana.

Where Is Top Rank Heading?

While Top Rank will part ways with ESPN, speculation about its destination and new media partner remains anyone’s best guest. Everyone’s got a theory, or some insider gossip. Will it become part of the DAZN Boxing juggernaut? Will it join up with Premier Boxing at Prime Video? Or will it find another home?

Among the candidates is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), which operates cable channels deep into sports such as TBS, TNT, and truTV. For premium and streaming channels, live sports are extremely desirable content. WBD’s HBO Max is now airing live Tuesday Night Major League Baseball, select 2025 NBA games including playoffs, NHL, including the Stanley Cup final, NCAA March Madness, U.S. Soccer, select NASCAR events, professional cycling, and 45 games from the inaugural Unrivaled women’s 3X3 basketball.

It is really such a stretch to believe HBO Boxing could return, featuring Top Rank Boxing? For now it’s pure speculation.