Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan 2: The Dramatic Story So Far

Lewis Crocker of Belfast, Northern Ireland (21-0, 11 KOs) will take on Paddy Donovan of Limerick, Ireland (14-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday when the pair compete for the vacant IBF World Welterweight title.

The rematch (or do-over) airs on DAZN in the U.S. on a busy boxing day with the main card at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, and prelims at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.

The two men from the island of Ireland will be meeting for the second time in 2025. Their first bout took place in March of this year. For their second meeting, the pair will face off at Windsor Park football stadium in Belfast on the same day as Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford.

Stakes have been raised for the rematch, as a world title will be on the line for the sequel bout. The world title ambitions of both men are not the only talking point going into the headline bout. Ending in disqualification, the first bout’s result and Donovan’s sole loss came under unusual circumstances.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Crocker weighed in at 146.6 pounds, and Donovan weighed in at 145.7 pounds in front of a jam-packed crowd at The ICC.

Paddy Donovan’s Late Punch Ended Matters In First Meeting With Lewis Crocker

When Donovan and Crocker met in March, their first fight in Belfast was highly anticipated, as two Irishmen put their unbeaten records on the line in front of an electric crowd.

Fighting at the SSE Arena in Belfast, it appeared the fighter from Northern Ireland would be handed his first loss in his hometown. Donovan was leading the dance between himself and Crocker, and was up on the scorecards after seven completed rounds. Crocker was also showing significant damage on his face, including a swollen and shut eye.

Rounds six and eight would see Donovan receive point deductions for the use of his head. However, the fighter would have much larger concerns later in the bout.

In the final moments of round eight, Donovan scored a knockdown on his Belfast opponent. As the round was coming to an end, ‘The Real Deal’ was aiming to close the show and finish Crocker.

Donovan would land a knockout blow on Crocker. But the final punch came moments after the bell sounded for the end of the round. As the Northern Irish fighter was unable to continue after receiving the shot, Donovan was disqualified.

Donovan later revealed that he never heard the bell prior to landing the final blow.

Confusion reigned in the following moments of the referee’s call, as Donovan’s celebrations quickly turned to frustration.

Both fighters showed clear emotion in their respective corners, with Crocker teary-eyed and receiving treatment, while Donovan was reduced to his knees following his first professional loss.

Crocker was announced the winner of the bout via disqualification, and the fighter celebrated his 21st professional win in front of his home crowd.

An appeal from Donovan’s team resulted in the IBF granting a rematch, which would again serve as a final eliminator for the world title. The rematch (or re-run if you prefer) was ordered and the date announced on July 24.

However, Crocker’s unbeaten record will once again be on the line when he faces Donovan on Saturday night.

Crocker vs Donovan II Labeled ‘Biggest Fight In Irish Boxing History’

Although Crocker and Donovan have not been at each other’s throats in the build-up to the rematch, they both understand that the stakes have been upped.

Set to be another tense affair, the addition of the world title, as well as the notable ending to the first meeting, means emotions will be high in Belfast on Saturday night.

Fighting for the IBF World Welterweight title, Crocker and Donovan will be the first two Irishmen to compete for a world championship. Whoever emerges as the winner of the bout will become a world champion for the first time, as neither fighter has competed for a championship belt thus far.

The title became vacant as Jaron Ennis announced his move to super welterweight, relinquishing his 147-pound belt in the process.

Crocker, 28, and Donovan, 26, are the headline bout in Belfast in what is expected to be an unmissable and electric affair. The main-event ring walks are expected to take place at approximately 5:20 pm ET and 2:20 pm PT.

Donovan goes into the rematch as a substantial favorite, with bookmakers expecting a similar showing from the fighter against Crocker.