Crocker Donovan 2 Rematch Set for September 13

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan will rematch for the vacant IBF Welterweight World Title at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast on Saturday, September 13, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

The historic clash will be the first time two boxers from the island of Ireland have met in a world title fight, and the 18,500-capacity home of the Northern Ireland football team will host the biggest all-Irish fight ever.

Crocker Donovan 2 Runs Back Controversial DQ

The first meeting between the rivals, held earlier this year in March, was a final eliminator for the IBF world title. It ended in a highly controversial fashion with Belfast’s Crocker taking the win by disqualification at the SSE Arena.

Limerick’s Donovan, who had twice previously been deducted points, was disqualified at the end of the eighth round for punching after the bell. ‘The Real Deal’ was well ahead on all three judges’ scorecards before his disqualification.

An appeal from Donovan’s team resulted in the IBF granting a rematch, which would again serve as a final eliminator for the world title. With Jaron “Boots” Ennis moving up to super welterweight, the rematch will now be for the vacant world title

“This is the fight I’ve wanted since the final bell of the first one,” said Crocker. “To run it back for the IBF world title, and to do it at such an iconic stadium in Belfast, in front of my own people, is something I’ve dreamed of my whole life.

“This isn’t just a rematch. It’s my chance to silence the doubters and prove I’m the best welterweight in the world. I know exactly what I need to do — and on fight night, I’m leaving with that world title.”

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere in Belfast on fight night,” said Donovan. “I’m looking to repeat another stellar boxing performance, set the record straight, and come home with a world title. I can’t wait!”

First Ever All-Irish World Title Fight

“This is absolutely huge – the first ever all-Irish world title fight,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “The first meeting between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan had it all: an electric build-up, guts, knockdowns, and a hugely controversial ending. That drama-filled night in March has set the rematch up perfectly, and September 13 promises to be even bigger and better.

“We expect a sell-out crowd at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast and one of the best atmospheres you’ve ever witnessed in Irish boxing.

“The first boxing event at Windsor Park since Irish icon Carl Frampton headlined here back in 2018, and the main event couldn’t be more fitting featuring two of the best welterweights in the world battling it out for the IBF world title,” said Hearn.

“This is a monumental occasion — the first ever all-Irish world title fight,” said Crocker’s manager Jamie Conlan. “The controversy surrounding the first bout, combined with the fact that it’s taking place at Northern Ireland’s national stadium, takes an already massive fight and makes it truly historic.

“Lewis Crocker lives just a stone’s throw from Windsor and has followed Linfield Football Club since he was a boy, so for his first World Title fight to be held at the stadium is something out of a dream. This isn’t just a fight. It’s a moment in Irish boxing history, and Lewis is ready to seize it.”

Irish FA Chief Executive, Patrick Nelson, said: “Live sport unites communities across Northern Ireland, and we’re thrilled to build on the success of our previous boxing event in August 2018.

“We are proud to be partnering with Matchroom in hosting this world championship bout that not only showcases top-tier boxing but also highlights the versatility of the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park as a multi-purpose venue.”

“The first battle ended in highly controversial fashion, and I can’t wait to see them run it back – this time for world honors,” said DAZN Vice President Alfie Sharman. “It was a brilliant back and forth in front of an electric crowd. The rematch promises so much more. I expect Donovan to bring that same energy, and Crocker to be better than before. It has all the makings of a classic.”