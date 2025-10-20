Espinoza vs Khegai Scheduled November 15 in Mexico

Top Rank Boxing’s action star, Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza of Mexico, will defend his WBO featherweight world title against Arnold Khegai on Saturday, November 15, at Arena Potosí in San Luis Potosí. Espinoza vs Khegai also keeps several of Top Rank’s young stars busy before the end of 2025.

The Guadalajara native will risk his crown on Mexican soil for the first time, while Khegai receives his long-awaited shot at a world title nearly three years after he first cracked the WBO top 15.

In the co-main event, undefeated junior welterweight prospect Lindolfo Delgado faces Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela in an IBF world title eliminator.

The fight card is scheduled to air on ESPN’s Spanish-language outlet in Latin America, ESPN Knockout. ESPN Knockout is available via your ESPN+ or Disney+ bundle. Additional English language viewing options may be announced in the coming weeks.

Rafael Espinoza Makes Fourth Title Defense

“Rafael Espinoza is a unique talent, a 6-foot-1 featherweight with devastating knockout power in either hand. He is a dominant force, but I expect Arnold Khegai to be a formidable test,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “San Luis Potosí is a great fight town, and I’m thrilled that the Mexican fans will have an opportunity to see several future world champions in action on the undercard.”

Espinoza (27-0, 23 KOs) captured the WBO featherweight world title in December 2023 with a majority decision over two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez. In what was ESPN’s Upset of the Year, Espinoza rose from the canvas in the fifth before returning the favor in the climactic 12th stanza to clinch the decision.

Since then, he has made three defenses, stopping Sergio Chirino in four rounds in June 2024, halting Ramirez in six in their rematch that December, and battering Edward Vazquez in a thrilling action fight on the Inoue vs Cardenas card in May in Las Vegas.

Espinoza said, “I’m happy and anxious to get back into the ring because it will be in my country, with my people. I want to display new tools from my arsenal. I know Arnold Khegai is strong, but that’s motivating me to keep demonstrating that I am ready for big things. I can’t wait for the support from the Mexican fans.”

Khegai (23-2-1, 14 KOs), a native of Ukraine based in Los Angeles who is of Korean descent, took up combat sports in his teens to help support his family. A two-time world champion in Thai boxing and a Ukrainian national amateur champion, he turned professional in 2015 before making his debut stateside in 2018 with a decision victory over Adam “Mantequilla” Lopez.

Khegai is 7-1 since moving up to featherweight, with his only blemish coming via split decision to division mainstay Joet Gonzalez in March. Khegai, ranked ninth by the WBO, returned to winning ways with an eight-round decision over Liborio Solis in September.

“When my team mentioned Rafael Espinoza as an opponent, I told them to do whatever it takes to make the fight,” Khegai said. “I’ve had a long journey in boxing, and this is the opportunity of a lifetime. I am coming to Mexico to ruin his homecoming.”

Delgado of Nueva Leon, Mexico (23-0, 16 KOs) emerged as a contender in August 2022 with a unanimous decision over then-unbeaten Mexican Omar Aguilar. He has since turned back several other top countrymen, a run that includes a sterling knockout of Luis Hernandez and a seventh-round stoppage of Carlos Sanchez.

Delgado earned this title eliminator opportunity in April against Elvis Rodriguez, sweeping the tenth and final round on all three judges’ cards to win a majority decision.

Valenzuela of Guadalajara (31-4-1, 17 KOs) broke onto the scene in 2021 by edging British veteran Robbie Davies Jr. in London. He followed up with two stoppage wins on home soil before making his second trip abroad, dropping a decision to then-unbeaten Montana Love in Las Vegas in May 2022.

Valenzuela returned the following February and blitzed Yves Ulysse Jr. in one round and compiled four more wins before March’s stoppage loss to former world champion Subriel Matias. Valenzuela bounced back with a decision over Manuel Medina Barrera in May.

Espinoza vs Khegai Undercard

The undercard features a trio of Top Rank’s Mexican-American prospects that it hopes will be its stars and champions of the future.

Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. returns in a 10-round heavyweight contest against Czech veteran Tomas Salek.

Torrez of Tulare, California (13-0, 11 KOs) turned pro in March 2022 and has surged through the ranks with a high-pressure southpaw style. He handed Brandon Moore his first pro loss via fifth-round stoppage in May 2024, won by disqualification against Joey Dawejko that September, and ended the year with a third-round TKO over Issac Muñoz.

Torrez made his headlining debut in Las Vegas in April, vanquishing Italian Olympian Guido Vianello by unanimous decision. Salek (23-7, 14 KOs) is an eight-year pro coming off a second-round TKO over countryman Daniel Kubelka in June.

Junior welterweight sensation Emiliano Fernando Vargas competes in his first scheduled 10-round fight versus Jonathan Montrel. Don’t count on it going the distance.

Vargas (15-0, 13 KOs) is the youngest son of former world champion Fernando Vargas. The 21-year-old turned pro in 2022 and went 4-0 with three knockouts in 2024.

In 2025, his reputation as a flashy knockout artist is flourishing thanks to his performance in the ring. He has stopped every opponent within two rounds: Giovannie Gonzalez in March, Juan Leon in May, and Alexander Espinoza in 42 seconds of round one in his New York City debut in July. New Orleans native Montrel (19-3, 13 KO) has won four consecutive bouts since a pair of 2023 decision defeats.

Junior lightweight prodigy Julian “El Natural” Montalvo (4-0, 3 KOs), who is 17 years old from Las Vegas, aims for his third win of 2025 in his first six-round fight. Montalvo has been fighting in Mexico, as he is too young to fight in the U.S. without a special waiver.