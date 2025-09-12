Canelo vs Crawford: Official Weigh-In Results

Like watching jockeys saddle up in the paddock and take the post parade to the track, the boxing weigh-in provides the final clues about the outcomes of big fights, and none are bigger than Canelo vs Crawford Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Add in the fantasy matchup nature of Terence Crawford coming up two weight divisions from super welterweight to super middleweight to take on Canelo Álvarez, who has reigned as the super middleweight champion since 2020 and hasn’t fought at 154 pounds himself since 2016.

In the end, both men stepped on the scale this morning in Las Vegas and hit 167.5 pounds each. We have a fight.

The Saturday evening weigh-in will be purely ceremonial and act as a final promotion for the fight card. Pro tip: If a fighter is wearing any jewelry, sweats, jeans, or shoes on the scale, unless they’re a heavyweight it’s a ceremonial weigh-in only.

Canelo Requests Privacy On The Scale

All official weigh-ins under the Nevada State Athletic Commission take place at approximately 9 a.m. the day prior to a fight. The public is not admitted, but the weigh-ins are open to news media and other observers.

According to multiple reports, Álvarez requested today’s weigh-in be closed to the media, and this request was granted. Reporters who had received invitations to the weigh-in at the Fontainebleau Hotel received an email update indicating the main event weigh-in only would take place behind closed doors, confirmed to NY Fights by one of those reporters.

Jeff Mullen, executive director of the NSAC, reported that he conducted the official weigh-in himself.

The remainder of the weigh-ins took place without fanfare, and all fighters made weight.

Main Card Weigh-In: Netflix, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Co-main: Callum Walsh, 153.5 pounds; Fernando Vargas Jr. 153 pounds, 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez both weighed 167 pounds, 12 rounds for Mbilli’s WBC interim super middleweight title.

Mohammed Alakel, 132 pounds; Travis Crawford 132.5 pounds, 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Undercard Bouts Weigh-In: UFC YouTube, 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Serhii Bohachuk 155 pounds; Brandon Adams 156 pounds, ten rounds at a negotiated catchweight of 156 pounds over the super welterweight limit.

Ivan Dychko, 239.5 pounds; Jermaine Franklin, 256 pounds, heavyweights.

Reito Tsutsumi and Javier Martinez, 129.5 pounds, six rounds at super featherweight.

Sultan Almohamed, 132.5 pounds; Martin Caraballo, 133 pounds, four rounds at super featherweight.

Steven Nelson, 171.5 pounds; Raiko Santana 171.5 pounds, 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

Marco Verde, 158 pounds; Sona Akale, 159.5 pounds, four rounds at middleweight.

Great Expectations for Canelo vs Crawford

The biggest question looms for fans: Will this much-touted megafight live up to expectations?

Certainly, the stakes for boxing history and the personal legacy of both Álvarez and Crawford are huge and unflinching. Those stakes are magnified given the size of the audience watching them, expected to be in the tens of millions via the Netflix platform, and available without a pay-per-view fee.

But it’s highly doubtful it will draw the 108 million worldwide views of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, or even the 75 million views of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 last November.

Neither Álvarez nor Crawford was at his best in their most recent fights. Crawford struggled in his first fight at 154 pounds to find the key to Israel Madrimov in August one year ago. Madrimov, a skilled boxer with tricky movements and feints, forced Crawford to constantly adjust. Thanks to Crawford’s ring IQ, he managed to pull off a narrow decision win by scores of 115-113 twice and 116-112.

Seven months later in February, Madrimov was smoked by Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Álvarez has nothing to hold over Crawford after a dreadful fight against mandatory challenger William ‘El Indomable’ Scull in May. It’s true Scull didn’t want to engage, and it’s also true it was Canelo’s first fight outside of North America, taking place at 6 a.m. local time in Saudi Arabia. Knowing the Crawford fight was ahead for him, Álvarez took no chances and engineered a safe but lackluster decision victory by scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 119-109.

Both men appear highly motivated by a matchup that seemed a mere fantasy league fight several months ago.

Although they are close in age (Álvarez is 35, Crawford is 37 and two weeks shy of turning 38), Canelo has far more mileage on him. He has fought double the number of rounds, 520 to 245 for Crawford. Over the past four years, Crawford has been inactive, with just a single fight in 25 months.

One astonishing stat the two share: in more than 100 fights, neither man has been knocked down or stopped.

In a matter of hours, all the unknowns will be answered, and the reviews will be in.

“I think fights like this make the sport grow, with the best vs. the best. It’s going to be spent in the history books, and the debate is going to be over,” said Crawford at the final press conference this week. “We know why we took this fight. We know what we’re up against.”

For the record, we predict this fight will go the 12-round distance, with Álvarez winning a clear decision victory over Crawford.