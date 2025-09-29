American Dante Stone Makes WBC Grand Prix Semis

Arizona heavyweight Dante Stone (21-1, 13 KOs) is the final American boxer and one of 16 fighters left competing in the semifinals of the inaugural World Boxing Council (WBC) Grand Prix in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Stone, age 31, will face Kevin Cristopher Ramirez of Argentina (10-0-2, 4 KOs) in the tournament’s semifinals on October 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The winner will advance to the championship final in December against the winner of the other semifinal match between Ahmed “Bosnian Steel” Krnjic of Bosnia and Herzegovina (6-0, 4 KOs) and Keaton Gomes of South Africa (13-3, 11 KOs).

Fans in the United States and worldwide can watch the tournament live on DAZN. Check the DAZN website for the schedule.

Dante Stone Road to the Semifinals

Last April, 128 fighters from 40 nations entered four weight divisions. Now, just four boxers remain in each weight class including the man nicknamed “The Inferno.” Winners will receive the Jose Sulaiman Trophy, over $200,000, and a mandatory WBC Silver title shot.

“Dante reaching the semifinals of the WBC Grand Prix is a tremendous milestone for both his career and Torp Promotions,” said Stone’s promoter Azat Torosyan of Toro Promotions, Inc.

“Winning this tournament would elevate Dante onto the world stage, solidify his place among the sport’s rising stars, and show that Toro is building champions who can compete at the highest level. We believe this is just the beginning of something very special.”

Dante Stone Bounces Back

After losing his pro debut in 2018, Stone has won 21 fights in a row, including three at the WBC Grand Prix.

“Being the only American left in this tournament is hard to describe,” said Stone. “There were other Americans when we started, but I was only focused on myself. I didn’t realize that I was the last American standing until I got home after my last fight. There’s a little bit of extra pressure being the only one left representing my country, and I’m trying to live up to that.”

Prior to participating in the initial stage of the WBC Grand Prix, Stone had not previously travelled to Saudi Arabia.

“It takes almost a whole day to get there,” said Stone. “We usually go there three or four days before the weigh-in. Because of the time zone differences, we get there and just sleep.

“Then, we weigh in, fight, and go home the next day. Everybody is fighting under the same conditions, as far as I know. Overall, I’ve been treated very well over there. Everybody has been very respectful, and I return the favor.

“Finding reliable, consistent sparring partners has been the most challenging, especially in my area (Chandler, Arizona). Good sparring is the most realistic to a fight. I’m consistently going to other states to find good sparring.”

Stone vs Ramirez Preview

Stone defeated Emeliano Ezequiel Mendoza and Youness Baala by way of six-round unanimous decisions, respectively, in the second and third phases of the WBC Grand Prix.

Ramirez, an Argentinian cruiserweight competing as a heavyweight for this tournament, is the reigning WBC Latino and South American Cruiserweight Champion. He has beaten three undefeated opponents during the WBC Grand Prix, with a combined 23-0 record.

In the semifinals, Ramirez fought Piotr Lacz to a draw. After a deadlock in the tiebreaker, the WBC Executive Panel voted 4-1 to award a win to Ramirez.

“Ramirez is a smaller fighter for the heavyweight division,” said Stone of his semifinal opponent. Ramirez will weigh in just over 200 pounds; Stone hits the mid-250 pound range.

“He works hard, and I respect him for fighting as a heavyweight in this tournament. I’ll treat him at his best like I do with every opponent because, to beat the best, I need to beat the best.”

Eyes On the Prize: WBC Grand Prix Final

Unlike many other fighters, Stone does not set aside thoughts of reaching the championship final before the semifinals.

“I think about the championship final all the time,” admitted Stone. “When I win, I get that trophy.

“I have a good support system in my dad and coach. Like my dad says, ‘when you win this tournament, the sky’s the limit.’

“I respect all these fighters because most of us have to work (a job) to fight. I’m a care provider for my brother. So, I’m hoping to win this tournament and become a full-time fighter.”

What about his 21-fight win streak?

“I always go into each fight just wanting to win it,” Stone concluded. “I don’t think about my win streak (21 in a row). I may be a hot fighter, but I have big dudes in the ring who are trying to hurt me.”