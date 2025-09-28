Weekend Worldwide Boxing Recap: Clavel Wins Title, Lopez Scores KO

Saturday’s boxing events delivered exciting action and a new champion for fans around the world.

Kim Clavel Wins Second Division Title

What an end to the MAIN EVENT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5EC27VQAyN — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) September 28, 2025



In the main event of the Most Valuable Prospects card from Most Valuable Promotions in Quebec, hometown hero and Montreal native Kim Clavel (23-2, 3 KOs) won the IBF World Strawweight championship with a solid defeat of a tough Sol Cudos of Buenos Aires, Argentina (10-1-2, 3 KOs).

Clavel, the former WBC flyweight champion, was in her tenth main event as Cudos defended the title for the first time. Both women are action fighters with a high punch output, and they didn’t disappoint the fans in Canada.

“I know all the work we did at the gym, eight weeks of dedication, sweat and tears. Now I’m world champion in two weight classes. It’s history right here in Quebec, Canada,” adding she was very proud of her team.

Clavel suffered a cut early in the fight over the right eye, but she put it aside. Clavel, who won the 2020 ESPN Pat Tillman Award for her work as a nurse during the pandemic, said, “I know I’m not scared of blood. I’m a nurse, so it’s OK.”

Clavel now has her sights set on a unification fight with Yokasta Valle of Costa Rica, who is signed to MVP. She was present and joined Clavel ringside. Expect this exciting matchup in 2026.

Valle’s younger sister, light flyweight Naomy Valle of Costa Rica (14-1, 9 KOs) suffered her first defeat as a pro in an upset by undefeated Frederica Macri of Italy (7-0-1, 1 KO). Macri proved to be a tough customer, winning a decision by scores of 80-71, 78-73, and 76-75 in an eight round bout.

Tamm Thibeault is Lights Out

The performance of the night was just 53 seconds long, but no one minded. In her first pro fight in her home province, Tamm Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs) caught Cristina Mazzotti of Italy (1-1) with a massive straight right. Mazzotti was out cold on her feet as Thibeault drilled her with more power shots before the referee stopped the fight.

“I wish it would have lasted longer. It’s boxing,” said Thibeault. “I’m a high level athlete. I want to challenge myself and go up against the best.” One year ago, Thibeault turned pro after her disappointment falling short at the Paris Olympics.

“This time last year I was a completely different person. I wouldn’t change it for anything. It’s made me a better athlete and better person … It was a lot of tears, a lot of hard work. But I made it work, I’m here and I’m so grateful. I’m happy to be in the ring. That’s where I belong.”

Wanna Walton Gets Victory

On the preliminary card, 19-year-old Javon “Wanna” Walton of Atlanta (3-0-1, 2 KO) won his first six round fight by shutout decision over Anthony Mora of Connecticut (6-5-1, 4 KOs). Walton said going six rounds was “definitely game changing” and said he looked forward to keep working and climbing the rankings.

Also getting wins were new MVP heavyweight signee Nelvie Tiafack of Germany (2-0, 2 KOs) with a fourth round stoppage of Ramiro Robles of San Diego, California (5-1, 3 KOs), and welterweight Mazlum Akdeniz of Montreal (22-0, 9 KOs) with another fourth round TKO over Anthony Soto of Pueblo, Colorado (13-1-1, 8 KOs).

Akdeniz said after the fight he’d be happy join Jake Paul in training camp as a sparring partner to help him prepare for his upcoming exhibition with Tank Davis.

Najee Lopez Stops Kelvin Henderson

ProBox once again lived up to its reputation for putting on action fights, including a possible Fight of the Year candidate.

Rising star Najee Lopez of Puerto Rico (15-0, 12 KOs) delivered a TKO win in the main event at Oscealo Heritage Park against Kalvin Henderson of Arkansas (19-3-1, 13 KOs).

Lopez hurt an overly cautious Henderson with a right hook, and moved in to batter him against the ropes until the fight was waved off. This is Lopez’s fourth straight knockout win.

“I enjoyed putting on a show. I respect the game, I respect everybody I share the ring with,” said Lopez. “He knows how to fight. I took my time and stuck with the game plan. I knew if I stuck to the game plan it was going to end like this.”

Round of the Year Candidate: Garcia Over Moreno

Holy F*** that 10th round was INSANE 😳 Emiliano Moreno lets off a haymaker and goes down — ref calls it a slip, but before that they were trading bombs! 💥 pic.twitter.com/5cymOTFcHp — ProBox TV (@ProBox_TV) September 28, 2025



The co-main event was the night’s thriller in Florida, as Raul Garcia of the Dominican Republic (15-2-1, 12 KOs) scored an upset win over Emiliano Moreno of Long Beach, California (12-1, 7 KOs), going the distance in their super welterweight bout. But just barely.

The two fighters traded leather throughout the fight, particularly in the tenth round where both fighters believed the outcome was on the line. Just before the bell, Garcia dropped Moreno. The referee ruled it a slip, and Moreno is fortunate as he was buzzed getting to his feet. But the bell sounded and the fight when to the judges, who scored it 98-92, 97-93, and 96-94 for Garcia.

Worldwide Results: Stanionis Wins, Ferreira Defends

In other action around the world, former welterweight world champion Eimantas Stanionis of Lithuania (16-1, 9 KOs) won in a dominating performance over Jabulani Makhense of South Africa (16-3, 8 KOs) in a homecoming bout at Zalgiris Arena, Kaunas. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-91. It was the first fight in his home country since becoming a pro in 2017.

IBF World Lightweight champion and two-time Olympic medalist Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil (8-0, 2 KOs) defended her title in front of her hometown fans in Sao Paulo against Maira Moneo of Uruguay (16-3, 3 KOs). Scores were 98-92 twice and 96-94.

And for the record, James DeGale won his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 81 in an absolutely horrible mess of a fight with multiple point deductions for fouls against his opponent, Mike Floyd of Australia. DeGale won the fight primarily by avoiding any illegal punches.