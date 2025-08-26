MVP Signs Kim Clavel To Stable of Women Pros

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced yet another signing of a top women professional boxer to its stable. Former WBC light flyweight world champion Kim Clavel (21-2, 3 KOs),one of Canada’s most decorated female boxers, joins the impressive MVP lineup.

Montreal resident Clavel, celebrated for her accomplishments both inside and outside the ring, will make her highly anticipated MVP debut this fall.

Clavel joins a growing roster of Canadian talent, including top-ranked lightweight “Prince” Lucas Bahdi known for the Knockout Of the Year in 2024, and Tamm Thibeault a two-time Canadian Olympian, amateur world champion, and the current #1 IBF and WBA middleweight contender.

Kim Clavel Has Fighting Spirit In and Out of The Ring

Kim Clavel may fight in a smaller weight division, but her accomplishments in and out of the ring stand tall.

Clavel has established herself as one of the leading figures in women’s boxing in Canada. A native of Joliette, a city on the outskirts of Montreal, Clavel has inspired a wide audience through her courage and talent. She won the WBC light flyweight world championship in 2022 against Yesenia Gomez of Mexico .

Clavel enjoyed an outstanding amateur career, climbing to fifth place in the world rankings across 85 amateur bouts and capturing a gold medal at the 2017 Continental Games. Turning to the professional ranks in 2017, she added the WBC Silver and NABF titles to her record while earning prestigious accolades such as WBC Prospect of the Year, ESPY Award, and Time Magazine New Generation Leader.

Under the guidance of Groupe Yvon Michel, Kim reached a defining milestone in 2022 by capturing the WBC world title against Gomez, a victory witnessed by hundreds of thousands of fans.

Pandemic Service Wins ESPY Award for Kim Clavel

Kim Clavel is also a trained professional nurse who distinguished herself during the pandemic by returning to the front lines in a long-term care facility. This act of courage and humanity earned her the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2020 ESPY Awards.

Clavel’s charismatic personality led her to participate in Big Brother Célébrités – Québec, where she won over viewers and broadened her popularity with an even wider audience. With the support of her coach Danielle Bouchard, and now joining the Most Valuable Promotions roster, Kim Clavel enters the next phase of her career with a clear mission: to reclaim a world title and achieve her dream of unifying the division.

Kim Clavel: A New Chapter Begins With MVP

“A new chapter begins with MVP: pride, motivation, and the honor of joining a team that’s redefining women’s boxing,” said Clavel.

“I am grateful to Jake Paul, Nakisa Bidarian, and the whole organization for their trust. I also want to thank the GYM team for helping me get to this point. We have come a long way, but we still have far to go!”

“Kim Clavel is the definition of a champion, not just in the ring, but in life,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of MVP.

“From stepping away from boxing at the height of her career to return to nursing during the pandemic, to earning the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPY awards, Kim has shown the kind of courage, selflessness, and commitment that inspires millions. She’s also a world-class athlete, a former world champion whose talent and work ethic have made her a fan favorite in Canada.

“At MVP, we’re honored to welcome Kim to the family and to help her write the next chapter of her career. Attache ta tuque—because the next chapter is going to be big and we will start it with an event in Quebec soon.”

Follow Kim Clavel at @KimKlavel or Instagram, or via @MostValuablePromotions