Vito Mielnicki Jr. Has A Message For the Middleweight Division

Key Fight Facts

New Jersey native Vito Mielnicki Jr. returns to his roots to headline in a ProBox middleweight main event at the historic Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday, April 11.

The live broadcast begins on the ProBox YouTube channel at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Gayle Falkenthal on Boxing recently interviewed Vito Mielnicki Jr. for NY Fights about his game plan for 2026

WBO 5-, IBF 9- and WBC 11-ranked Vito “White Magic” Mielnicki Jr. (22-1, 13 KOs) of Roseland, New Jersey, defends his WBC USA, IBF USBA and WBO Global Middleweight Championships against Omar Ulises “La Bala” Huerta (15-0-1, 13 KOs) of San Ysidro, California in the 10-round middleweight main event on home state turf in Atlantic City.

Watch our interview with Mielnicki Jr. for NY Fights, which found the 23-year-old in Houston for training camp with Ronnie Shields, preparing for his matchup with the undefeated Mexican challenger Huerta. (Don’t miss the moment when a fan interrupts him).

His fight is a homecoming in the truest sense. While Mielnicki has traded leather in famous venues from Riyadh to Las Vegas, the storied Boardwalk Hall holds a specific kind of magic for a fighter who grew up in the Garden State. NY Fights was writing about Mielnicki Jr. when he was just 17 years old.

Full Circle Moment for Mielnicki Jr. on the Boardwalk

For many fans, Boardwalk Hall is a relic of boxing’s golden age. It is a place where legends were made, including Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, George Foreman, and Pernell Whitaker. The Gatti vs Ward trilogy staged its second and third fights at Boardwalk Hall. While it’s no longer hosting as many fights, its legacy lives on.

For Mielnicki, it was the site of his childhood dreams. He recalls walking the wooden planks as a boy and feeling the electric hum of a big fight atmosphere long before he ever wrapped his own hands for a professional bout.

“I remember actually, as a kid, going to some big fights,” said Mielnicki, recalling champion Chad Dawson’s fight against Paul Williams to a majority decision loss in 2011. (Mielnicki would have been nine years old). He also recalls the showdown between current WBA World Middleweight champion Erislandy Lara and Hall of Fame great Bernard Hopkins a year later.

“I just remember being on the boardwalk with that big fight feeling before the fight. Now, to be able to go back many years later and fight at this historic location in front of a lot of my family, my friends, and my supporters from back home, what a blessing it is.”

Now involved in a new partnership with legendary promoter Sampson Lewkowicz, he asked the New Jersey native why he hadn’t fought more in his home state. While Mielnicki has fought at the Prudential Center in Newark, the Jersey Shore offers a different kind of prestige.

“Sampson felt like, ‘Man, how have you not been building in South Jersey, Atlantic City?'” said Mielnicki. “I have always wanted to fight there. It was just a matter of getting it done, and we finally did. I am excited, and I cannot wait to get to work on April 11.”

Joining Forces With Sampson Lewkowicz

The start of 2026 marks a new chapter for Mielnicki, Jr. with a new three-fight deal with Sampson Boxing. Lewkowicz has a well-deserved reputation for spotting talent, having discovered icons like Manny Pacquiao and current stars like Sebastian and Gabriela Fundora.

Mielnicki’s connection to the promoter goes back to his childhood. His father, Vito Mielnicki Sr., worked with many fighters on the professional circuit, often crossing paths with the veteran promoter.

“My father used to work with a lot of fighters in the pro game, and he did a lot of shows on ShoBox,” said Mielnicki. “I remember whenever one of the guys my dad was working with would have a fight and I would see Sampson in the other corner, I would say to my dad, ‘Oh no, what are you doing this for?'” he laughed.

“(Lewkowicz) has very unknown but eventually very known fighters that are just dogs in there that could really fight. They are from everywhere. You don’t even know some of these countries. You can’t even pronounce them sometimes,” said Mielnicki.

Signing with Lewkowicz was a full-circle moment. Mielnicki Jr. appreciates the promoter’s ability to navigate the complex world of sanctioning bodies while also giving the athlete a voice in their own career.

“I have known Sampson for so long,” said Mielnicki. “He understands and realizes at this point in my career, it is important for me to be able to have a little bit of say and freedom within my fights and to be able to bring me back home. He knows how to place his guys in the right situations.”

Vito Mielnicki Jr. Taking Control in 2026

Mielnicki is making 2026 is the year he takes the wheel.

“I want to be one of those guys that really takes control of their career,” said Mielnicki. “I have the backing of my father, who also has a vision within the sport and knowledge. To have guys like Ronnie Shields, all historic Hall of Fame type guys, and to be able to have a voice and have a say in my career is definitely something I have wanted.”

This mindset is partly a reaction to the current state of the middleweight division, which has seen better days. WBO World Champion Janibek Alimkhanuly is currently on ice, suspended for PED use but not stripped of his title.

Other titles are held hostage. Lara, now age 41, who Mielnicki recalls in his prime 14 years ago, was scheduled to unify titles with Alimkhanuly in December before the Qazaq failed his drug test. He has fought just three times since 2022.

It admittedly frustrates Mielnicki Jr. that the WBO didn’t give him a call and strip Alimkhanuly.

“Man, we should get an opportunity to fight each other for that. I think that’s what will end up happening,” said Mielnicki Jr., who nevertheless understands he needs to stay active no matter what happens.

“Maybe those two (Alimkhanuly and Lara) fight, and then eventually, if I get a call I’ll be ready for that, for that world title shot.

“I think 160 is calling. It is screaming for a name. It is screaming for a face,” said Mielnicki. “It is screaming for an American champion. I am that guy for sure.”

His confidence is backed by a string of impressive performances, most notably his sensational knockout win over Samuel Nmomah in Riyadh in November. While he was well ahead on the cards, Mielnicki Jr. knew he needed a statement finish to truly set himself apart.

“Ronnie told me going into the eighth round, ‘You got to separate yourself here. You’re on a different level than this guy. Go out there and get this guy out of there,'” said Mielnicki. “The knockout leaves a good taste in a lot of people’s mouths. That is what people want to see. People want to see guys laid out on the canvas. That is what we gave them.”

Taking On Omar Huerta On Saturday

Before he can stake a claim to a middleweight title, Mielnicki must get past Omar Ulises “La Bala” Huerta. The undefeated Mexican fighter has fought almost exclusively in the gritty, high-pressure environment of Tijuana. Huerta will not be intimidated by the aura of Atlantic City.

“He is an undefeated Mexican fighter who likes to fight. You can’t take that away from him,” said Mielnicki. “He is 15 and 0 for a reason. But that is why we train so hard each and every day, so that when we get in there, we can handle business.”

This will be Mielnicki’s fifth consecutive fight against an undefeated opponent, a streak that would stand up well against many veterans. Mielnicki admits there is a certain satisfaction in handing an opponent his first professional loss.

As the fight date approaches, the pressure of being the hometown hero is manifesting itself in the form of endless requests for tickets.

“A lot of people want their comp tickets,” joked Mielnicki. “It is going to be a sold out event. I know a lot of people from my area love to go down to Atlantic City and gamble and have a good time, but nonetheless, they are coming down there to support me. It means the world to me.”

For the fans who have followed his journey from the small gyms of New Jersey to the other side of the world in Saudi Arabia, Saturday’s event gives them a chance to celebrate a local kid made good.

“I appreciate everybody who comes out to support me and shows love to my career and my journey,” said Mielnicki. “I am going to keep putting on a show for you guys. You guys are who I do this for.”

ProBox Undercard Fight Lineup

The ProBox televised fights include:

Yan Marcos of Cuba (14-0, 10 KOs) takes on local favorite Dwyke Flemmings Jr. of Paterson, NJ (11-0, 10 KOs) for the WBA Intercontinental and USBA Super Welterweight championships.

Dominican super lightweight knockout artist Sugar Martinez (17-0, 17 KOs) makes his U.S. debut against Daiyaan “Badshah” Butt of Philadelphia. (20-3, 10 KOs)

A six-round light heavyweight battle puts two undefeated prospects together in a fight for local bragging rights, Arjan Iseni of Staten Island (5-0, 5 KOs) and Christian Figueroa of Galloway, NY (2-0, 2 KOs).

The opener is a four-round super lightweight showdown between Michael Harris of Trenton, NY (4-0, 1 KO), and La’Vay Lawrence of Washington, DC (4-2, 3 KOs).

The untelevised undercard includes local favorites: