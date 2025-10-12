5 Fighters With the Most UFC Wins After Charles Oliveira’s Recent Triumph at UFC Rio

It is safe to say that the UFC stands as the pinnacle of mixed martial arts worldwide. Earning the opportunity to compete inside the Octagon is, in itself, a major milestone, proof that a fighter has truly arrived. But there’s a big difference between simply fighting in the UFC and building a lasting legacy there.

Since the promotion’s inception in 1993, only a select few have managed to rack up extraordinary numbers of victories inside the cage. Following Charles Oliveira’s triumphant return to Brazil, which brought his UFC win total to 24, now is the perfect time to take a closer look at the 10 fighters with the most wins in UFC history.

1- Jim Miller – 27 Wins

Age: 42

Debut: UFC 89 (Oct. 18, 2008)

UFC Fights: 46

UFC Wins: 27

A true UFC ironman, Jim Miller made his Octagon debut back in 2008 against David Baron at UFC 89, and he hasn’t slowed down since. Over the years, the lightweight veteran has become synonymous with longevity and consistency, holding the records for most fights and most wins in UFC history.

Throughout his legendary career, Miller has faced some of the biggest names in the sport, including Clay Guida, Benson Henderson, Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, Dustin Poirier, and Charles Oliveira. Now 42, Miller continues to defy time, most recently fighting at UFC 314 against Chase Hooper in Miami, with his sights still set on hitting the milestone of 50 UFC appearances.

2- Charles Oliveira – 24 Wins

Age: 35

Debut: UFC on Versus 2 (Aug. 1, 2010)

UFC Fights: 35

UFC Wins: 24

One of the most beloved fighters to ever grace the Octagon, Charles Oliveira began his UFC journey at featherweight in 2010. Fast forward to today, and he’s a former lightweight champion and a walking record book. Moreover, his resume has all-time greats like Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, and Justin Gaethje.

With 24 wins, Oliveira also holds the most finishes (21), most submissions (17), and most performance bonuses (19) in company history. His recent victory over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio in front of his hometown fans further solidified his place among the UFC’s all-time greats.

3- Neil Magny – 24 Wins

Age: 38

Debut: TUF 16 Finale (Dec. 13, 2012)

UFC Fights: 36

UFC Wins: 24

Often labeled one of the most underrated fighters in UFC history, Neil Magny has quietly built an elite resume over his 12-year career. The Haitian-American star picked up his 24th UFC win at UFC Perth, where he defeated hometown favorite Jake Matthews.

With 36 UFC appearances, Magny ranks among the promotion’s most active competitors. Over the years, he’s tested himself against world-class opponents like Carlos Condit, Johny Hendricks, Robbie Lawler, Gilbert Burns, and Shavkat Rakhmonov. His consistency and durability have made him a staple of the welterweight division.

4- Andrei Arlovski – 23 Wins

Age at Final Fight: 45

Debut: UFC 28 (Nov. 17, 2000)

UFC Fights: 42

UFC Wins: 23

Few fighters can match Andrei Arlovski’s longevity and perseverance. The former heavyweight champion spent more than 23 years competing under the UFC banner, a staggering feat in itself. Arlovski was one of the best heavyweights in the world during the mid-2000s and repeatedly defied expectations despite being written off multiple times.

Throughout his storied career, he shared the cage with legends like Stipe Miocic, Frank Mir, Francis Ngannou, and his unforgettable trilogy with Tim Sylvia, which remains a highlight of his legacy. His final appearance came at UFC 303, marking the end of an era after four straight losses. Shortly afterward, Arlovski was released at 45, closing the book on one of the longest and most enduring runs in heavyweight history.

5- Donald Cerrone – 23 Wins

Age at Final Fight: 39

Debut: UFC 126 (Feb. 5, 2011)

UFC Fights: 38

UFC Wins: 23

Known for his relentless schedule and willingness to fight anyone, anywhere, Donald Cerrone climbed the UFC’s all-time wins list thanks to his incredible activity across both lightweight and welterweight divisions. Cerrone held the all-time victories record for several years before being surpassed, retiring in July 2022 after a six-fight skid. He was later inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame (Class of 2023) for his contributions to the sport.

Recently, Cerrone hinted at a potential return to reach a career milestone of 50 combined fights in the UFC and WEC, a testament to his love for competition. Over the years, he’s battled some of MMA’s biggest stars, including Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez, Tony Ferguson, and Justin Gaethje.