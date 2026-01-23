Two Paths To Title for Muratalla vs Cruz Saturday

The champion and challenger in Saturday’s IBF World Lightweight championship fight between Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz reflect two different paths to the top of the division. What is the same for both men is the hunger to leave the ring at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas with that championship belt around their waist.

Muratalla vs Cruz headlines a five-fight card that’s sneaky good. Don’t let other events on the sports calendar distract you from this Matchroom Boxing card on DAZN, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Khalil Coe Scale Fail by Eight Pounds

All fighters but one made weight, and boy, that one fighter didn’t even come close. Light heavyweight Khalil Coe of New Jersey (10-1-1, 8 KOs) hit the scale a full eight pounds over limit at 182.8 pounds for his fight against Jesse Hart of Philadelphia (31-3, 25 KOs), who weighed 174.5 pounds. After scuffling on stage during the weigh-in face off, the two camps came to an agreement to pay Hart a big more money, and carry on. Coe will not be eligible for the WBC USA regional title in play.

This is not the first time Coe has blown through the weight limit. But inevitably, if it’s the A-side fighter who misses making weight, there’s enormous pressure on the B-side fighter to negotiate for bonus money. Otherwise, he or she loses out on their purse and a fight they’ve prepared for in camp for months.

At the final news conference on Thursday, Coe said, “We’re going to fight on Saturday, then go to Philly for a Cheesesteak, I’m always in Philly, buddy! Don’t run from me.” It’s not playing too well today.

Hart said, “I’m here, I’m ready to fight, all systems go. I’m in tremendous shape and we just have to see on Saturday night.”

We won’t sugarcoat it. Here’s hoping Hart, a hard-working guy who’s fallen just short of the top, puts a hurt on Coe and takes the stuffing out of him.

First Title Defense for Muratalla, First Title Fight for Cruz

Moving on to the rest of this excellent card, Muratalla of Fontana, California (23-0, 17 KOs) will make the first defense of the title after being elevated to full champion when Vasiliy Lomachenko retired. Muratalla became the interim champion in May with a solid victory over Zaur Abdullaev.

Cruz, a Cuban native fighting out of Miami (6-0, 6 KOs), is a 2020 Olympic gold medalist and three-time world amateur champion who went through hell to make it to the U.S. to fight as a pro. He’s acclimated quickly and now hopes to win his first world championship, just as his predecessor and gold medalist, Lomachenko, did.

“This is what boxing needs, more great fights, and I’m happy to be a part of it,” said Muratalla. “All the hard work is done.”

Raymond Muratalla: “And still!”

Muratalla says he respects Cruz’s experience and skills and believes he’ll be a world champion in the future. But not on Saturday night. “I think six fights, it’s too soon for him, and I’m going to show that on Saturday. And still!”

“This is the moment I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid,” said Cruz. “I’ve sacrificed everything to get here, and that’s why I came to the United States to make history.”

Andy Cruz: “And the new!”

Cruz says he knows each fight has been more difficult, and he’s prepared for it. “This is like my Olympic final in the professional game. It’s a huge opportunity for me to go and win a world title on Saturday night, and it’s one I will not let slip away. Once I get my hands on the World title, it will not slip away. And the new!”

The matchup also pits two of boxing’s best trainers, both finalists for the Boxing Writers Association of America 2025 Trainer of the Year Award (disclosure: I am part of the nominating committee).

Trainer Showdown Between Two of the Best

Muratalla’s trainer, Robert Garcia, runs a notable camp with world champions who push each other and where top sparring takes place.

“I respect Andy, he’s won gold medals, and he’s 6-0 challenging for a world title, that says a lot about him, he’s got the heart to do it. But I do have the champion, and I know what I have, he’s ready for whatever they bring to the table,” said Garcia.

When Cruz arrived in the U.S., he made a trainer choice that seemed surprising: Bozy Ennis of Philadelphia. It’s been a terrific match as Ennis has improved on Cruz’s offense, usually a knock against Cuban school fighters.

“I think this is his moment right now. He’s done everything you can do in the amateurs. I haven’t taken anything away from him; I’ve just added on. We are going to be ready, may the best man win, but for sure I believe my guy will be the winner,” said Ennis.

Muratalla vs Cruz Prediction

Cruz is a rising star who has looked sensational in each fight. Muratalla is tough and tested as a pro. Muratalla is a slight betting underdog, and the consensus is that this fight will go all 12 rounds. I agree.

Muratalla is a pure boxer-puncher. He needs to unleash his body attack on Cruz and drag him into deep waters. He should push the pace and test Cruz’s conditioning. Muratalla shouldn’t go looking for knockouts. He needs to pressure and pummel Cruz to win.

If Muratalla can’t do this, Cruz is the flashier fighter with good footwork and more than enough power to score a knockdown if not a knockout. Muratalla has suffered knockdowns twice, but came back to win by knockout in both fights.

The difference maker is Robert Garcia. He knows how to prep his fighters with tough training camps and encouragement in the corner. Garcia will give Muratalla the edge to retain his title by decision.

Undercard Lineup: Madrimov, Moses, and Omari Jones

Uzbek fighter Israil Madrimov (10-2-1, 7 KOs) who trains with the Diaz brothers in Indio, hopes to get back to winning ways after losses to Terence Crawford and Vergil Ortiz Jr. He’ll face veteran Luis David Salazar of the Dominican Republic (20-1, 7 KOs).

Madrimov took time out to rehab injuries suffered against Ortiz Jr., and says he has big plans for 2026 that start on Saturday. Salazar calls the matchup a challenge, but urged fans to remember the story of David and Goliath.

The opening fights feature two flashy American prospects generating excitement with their skills and pedigrees.

Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medalist Omari Jones of Orlando (6-0, 6 KOs) looks to stay perfect against Jerome Baxter of Pittsburgh (7-0, 3 KOs), who won’t want to let his O go.

Jones says this might be considered a stepping stone by others, but he wants to be tested and go some rounds. “I don’t believe he has been in with a fighter like me, and I’m coming in to go to work.”

Baxter knows he’s the underdog, but feels more than experienced enough from his own amateur background. He calls it a once-in-a-lifetime chance. “It’s all for my Mom and my sister,” says Baxter. “I lost both of them last year to cancer, and that’s what has brought me here. I’ve been battling tha,t and I’m going to keep fighting hard and show it.”

Lightweight Zaquin Moses of Newark (5-0, 3 KOs) faces Leander Medina of Argentina (7-2-1, 4 KOs). Moses, the 20-year-old southpaw cousin of Shakur Stevenson, has boxing DNA in droves and is set up to look good.

“I’m ready to go, ready to shine, and I can’t wait for Saturday night. He can expect a beating on Saturday. I’m going to showcase my skills, and I’m ready to punch somebody,” said Moses. He then promises his cousin Shakur would handle his business in New York next weekend, “and then we can celebrate.”