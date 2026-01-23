Trainer or Traitor? Barrios vs Garcia Becomes About Goossen Drama

The kickoff for “The Ring: High Stakes” on Thursday to formally announce the Barrios vs Garcia main event set for February 21 in Las Vegas delivered the drama fans expect from the unpredictable Ryan Garcia. But his remarks were aimed not at his opponent, Mario Barrios, but at the man who recently moved from Garcia’s corner over to Barrios: Hall of Fame trainer Joe Goossen.

At the Avalon Theater in Hollywood, the event quickly veered off script when Goossen got on stage. Goossen, who guided Garcia through his loss to Gervonta “Tank” Davis, was recently hired by Barrios to help him prepare for the February showdown.

Barrios of San Antonio (29-2-2, 18 KOs) said he’d hired Goossen long before sealing the deal for his fight with Garcia of Los Angeles (24-2, 20 KOs).

Barrios vs Garcia Highlights

Ryan Garcia: Joe Goossen Broke My Heart

Goossen acknowledged what he called a “difficult situation … Things change in boxing,” explaining he got the call from Barrios’ team and said, “Who wouldn’t want to train the welterweight champion of the world?”

Goossen had nothing but compliments, saying both fighters will be in good shape. “Ryan will bring 100 percent, but Mario will bring 120 percent. It’s not going to be boring at all,” promised Goossen.

Garcia had listened with little expression to this point. As Goossen turned to Garcia, he finally had his say.

“How could you, Joe? That’s messed up. I can’t believe you’re doing this to me, it’s insane. “You broke my heart. It’s over,” said Garcia, making a broken-heart gesture. “We’re done.”

Goossen said he didn’t ever want to offend fighters, and Garcia jumped in. “I’m offended! Too late. I’m offended. I’m hurt.”

Goossen tried to smooth things over, explaining it’s just business. “It’s always business, what about love?” asked Garcia.

The Traitors

Garcia said he was well prepared and told Goossen he hoped the trainer would stop the fight once he put on a beating of Barrios. But Garcia also complimented Barrios for his durability.

Garcia, who’d been wearing a backpack, finally revealed why he brought it on stage. It was filled with custom t-shirts including one for Goossen, which read: “I AM A TRAITOR.”

Goossen laughed it off. Goossen is a veteran who’s seen it all in his 40 years in boxing, and that’s saying something in this sport. Nothing ruffles him in the slightest.

Garcia then went on a rant about whether the fight would be contested with eight-ounce gloves or ten-ounce gloves, insisting he wanted the eight-ounce gloves. Goossen pointed out that both teams had already agreed to the eight ounce gloves. Crisis averted.

Mario Barrios: Welcome to the Circus

It wasn’t unexpected for Garcia to provide the fireworks. That’s why (along with his massive fan base) Garcia gets a title fight coming off a major loss to Romero last May.

Barrios just goes about his business. As Garcia sat down and kept chattering, Barrios stepped in to remind everyone why they were actually there.

“This is turning into a circus,” commented Barrios. “I’m the ringmaster!” Garcia replied.

“The payaso,” said Barrios. The clown.

“You all know what I bring every time I step in there,” said Barrios, adding it makes him happy to hear Garcia is going to be well-prepared. “They say he’s focused, we’re going to get a Ryan that’s 100%. I’m happy to hear it. I don’t quit on my knee. Boxing fans are going to get a great fight.”</

No Hard Feelings

During the question and answer session led by broadcaster Chris Mannix, Goossen insisted he never has any hard feelings toward an opponent. “My incentive is always the same, for my fighter to win,” adding that he doesn’t understand the resentment toward him by Garcia.

“I don’t go to bed at night thinking about revenge or anything of that sort. I only think about training my fighter to win, and that’s it. I’ve got a life … I don’t need the negativity,” said Goossen.

Garcia has returned to being trained by his father, Henry. He was as low key as his son was amped up.

“I feel honored that my son has picked me to be his main trainer,” said Garcia. “I know my son more than anyone in this room including the past coaches who I respect.

“Come February 21st, he’s going to be the Ryan that I know and love,” promised Garcia.

“You can teach anyone anything, but there’s one thing a coach can’t teach: to take a punch from my son, Ryan Garcia.”

Which Version of Ryan Garcia Shows Up?

“My energy speaks for itself. When I’m open and excited about it you gotta be careful,” with Garcia saying it’s all about putting on a show and promising the best version of himself. He also admitted he can’t allow himself a third loss, and knows Barrios feels the same way.

“This is going to be a sleeper fight. I predict it’s going to be very bloody, a grueling fight!” said Garcia.

“It’s been a hell of a journey, I’ve still got a lot to do,” said Barrios.

Golden Boy Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya said fans will see the old Ryan in the ring, “who wants to go in there and knock your head off.”

Later, Garcia said that while he is sincerely hurt by Goossen’s treatment of him, he plans to use it as motivation for the upcoming fight.

At the conclusion of the event, the traditional face-off offered a twitchy and loudmouthed Garcia, while Barrios stood perfectly still, his eyes locked on Garcia. It was a visual metaphor for the fight itself: the explosive, unpredictable star versus the steady, relentless champion.

For the next month, expect the friction about the trainer situation to continue dominating the YouTube channels and live chats. On February 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Joe Goossen cannot throw a punch, and Henry Garcia cannot block one.

Early keys to this fight include:

Experience: Surprisingly, Mario Barrios has significantly more professional rounds (210) compared to Garcia’s 134.

Power Shots: Garcia holds the higher knockout percentage (83% to 62%), but Barrios has shown a durable chin, having survived wars with Keith Thurman and Yordenis Ugas. Both men have just a single loss by knockout, both to Tank Davis.

The Goossen Factor: Whether Thursday’s press conference was mostly for show or not, the corner swap is a factor to consider. Joe Goossen knows Garcia’s (bad) habits, timing, and defensive lapses from the inside, and he’s got the experience working with so many different fighters over the years, he knows how to apply that knowledge to Barrios’ advantage

Event Details:

What: WBC Welterweight Championship: Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia

WBC Welterweight Championship: Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia When: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV How to Watch: Live on DAZN Pay-Per-View