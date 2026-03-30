It’s Official: Thoughts on Zayas vs Boots Matchup on June 27

Key Takeaways: Zayas vs Boots

Official Announcement: Xander Zayas will defend his unified WBO and WBA World Junior Middleweight titles against Jaron “Boots” Ennis on Saturday, June 27, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn , airing live on DAZN PPV .

Xander Zayas will defend his unified WBO and WBA World Junior Middleweight titles against Jaron “Boots” Ennis on , airing live on . Strategic Pivot from Vergil Ortiz Jr.: The matchup was finalized after negotiations for an Ennis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. fight collapsed due to the contract dispute between Ortiz Jr. and Golden Boy Promotions. Zayas bypassed traditional “tune-up” fights to challenge Ennis, who eagerly agreed to the fight.

The matchup was finalized after negotiations for an Ennis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. fight collapsed due to the contract dispute between Ortiz Jr. and Golden Boy Promotions. Zayas bypassed traditional “tune-up” fights to challenge Ennis, who eagerly agreed to the fight. High-Stakes Unification: This bout represents a unification clash between undefeated top talents in their prime. For Zayas, the fight offers a chance to cement his status as a Latin crossover star. For Ennis, he takes a direct path to becoming a unified champion in a second weight class and gains mainstream visibility.

The announcement everyone knew was coming is now official. Xander Zayas will defend his WBO and WBA World Junior Middleweight titles against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday June 27.

The fight card will air live on DAZN PPV, promoted jointly by Matchroom Boxing USA in association with Top Rank.

Boxing fans already know the backstory.

Zayas of Puerto Rico (23-0, 13 KOs) unified the titles after defeating Abass Baraou of Germany by split decision in January.

Ennis of Philadelphia (35-0, 31 KOs), considered the top dog at welterweight after his own unification victory over WBA World Champion Eimantas Stanionis of Lithuania last April, moved up to the super welterweight division when making the weight became too great a task.

Boots proceeded to win the interim WBA World Super Welterweight title with a one-round destruction of Uisma Lima in front of his hometown fans in his division debut.

A matchup between the two biggest name talents in the division seemed all but assured, and the fans gleefully looked forward to a showdown between Ennis and Vergil Ortiz Jr. It was a fight where the skill level and anticipation were so great, belts didn’t matter.

But the boxing gods always laugh at our plans. Ortiz Jr. and his manager, Rick Mirigian, found themselves at odds with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions over Ortiz Jr.’s contract and the money offered to Ortiz Jr. The breakdown in negotiations led to a legal showdown, not the fight fans wanted.

With the parties ordered to mediation in the next 90 days and Ortiz Jr. unavailable, what now?

Zayas and Ennis Make It Happen

To his credit, the 23-year-old Zayas stepped up, making his desire for a fight with Ennis clear on social media. Ennis didn’t shy away. Months ago after his win over Lima, Ennis said if Ortiz Jr. wasn’t available, he’d take “anyone with a belt.”

Both men were good to their word. Game on.

“Long before I became a world champion I always sought to face the biggest challenges in my division,” said Zayas in a statement about today’s announcement. “I have never shied away from a fight and have always been willing to test my skills against anyone.

“Now, as the unified champion, I am ready to defend my world titles against one of the sport’s biggest names. I have always believed in myself, and on June 27, I will continue to show the world what is possible when you dare to be great!”

Ennis declared his intentions as well. “Time to step and collect these belts! Knocking them down one by one! #AndTheNew.”

For once, the comments from the promoters can’t overstate the matchup.

“What a fight!” said Ennis’ promoter and Matchroom Chairman Eddie Hearn. “I’m thrilled to be able to get this fight made for Jaron – this is exactly the kind of occasion that brings the very best out of a future pound-for-pound number one. Boots shone so brightly against Stanionis in Atlantic City in his first unification fight, and I expect him to light up Brooklyn on June 27.

“Facing the best has always been Xander’s priority, and ‘Boots’ Ennis provides Xander with the next step to prove greatness in only his second title defense,” said Zayas’ promoter and Top Rank President Todd duBoef.

“The matchup pits boxing’s elite young talent who want to emerge as a pound-for-pound king and entertain the sports world. We’re proud to work alongside Matchroom and DAZN to bring this meaningful fight to a global audience from Barclays Center on June 27.”

Hearn even acknowledged his fighter’s opponent. “Xander is a special fighter in his own right, and huge props go to him for wanting to fight the very best – Brooklyn has a special fight on its hands this summer, and I am counting down the days already.”

Thoughts on Zayas vs Boots: Winners and Losers

It’s been widely discussed that Top Rank wasn’t leaning hard into this matchup for its 23-year-old star Zayas. Why would it allow him to risk his belts when he’s drawing big crowds for his fights among his Puerto Rican and New York fans?

Ennis was left without a dance partner when Ortiz Jr.’s legal dispute got in the way. With his status as a mandatory challenger holding the interim title, why not go for unification against an opponent arguably less risky to him than Ortiz Jr., even without any belts at stake?

Stand up and applaud both fighters for insisting on making it happen.

Why Zayas Is A Winner Here: At 23 and 5-foot-10, Zayas is not struggling to make the 154-pound weight limit in the least. But he is fighting in one of boxing’s most competitive divisions. If Zayas defeats Boots Ennis, his road to unification still runs through WBC World champion Sebastian Fundora, and that’s a problem.

If he loses, he could simply move up to the middleweight division, where there is a lack of top-tier talent and a clear path to winning titles in a second weight division before hitting his mid-20s. This is how a fighter develops a Hall of Fame resume.

Why Boots Is A Winner Here: Jaron Ennis will be the favorite to win this fight. Zayas is skilled and has few holes in his game, except for raw punching power. He is a boxer-puncher, emphasis on the former. A sharply prepared Ennis is dangerous to Zayas.

In just his second fight in the division and in just his second round when the opening bell rings, Ennis can become a unified champion, just like that. It’s a big step along his own road to the Hall of Fame. A loss isn’t fatal. In a competitive loss in a successful fight, the promotion screams for a rematch.

The one thing Zayas has that Ennis doesn’t is visibility. Ennis is a boxing purist’s favorite fighter. But it’s likely outside Philadelphia, Ennis could walk down the street in most major cities, and no one would know who he is.

Boxing makes an appearance at the Half Time Show from the Super Bowl. Bad Bunny really brought out Xander Zayas and Emiliano Vargas shadow boxing. 🥊🐰💪 pic.twitter.com/mX1AsghMWC — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 9, 2026

Zayas is a Latin world star. He danced and shadowboxed with his friend and stablemate Emiliano Vargas alongside Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl halftime show. What boxer is big enough to get that buzz? It’s a risk well worth taking for Ennis.

Ennis is also smart not to wait around for Ortiz Jr. He will capture a big payday and get a boost to his reputation leading to the fight. Meanwhile, Ortiz Jr. takes a hit to his stock while he’s left languishing in legal limbo.

The Real Winner: Boxing and boxing fans. With threats coming at it from all angles, including concerns about legislation potentially handing boxing over to a Saudi-funded monopoly led by a promoter who’s been successfully sued for underpaying his athletes and complaints about the best not fighting the best, boxing’s health in the U.S. seems fragile.

Xander Zayas and Jaron Ennis proved that the athletes themselves get a say when their talents give them a voice and a choice.