 Xander Zayas Unifies Titles In Puerto Rico

WBO Junior Middleweight champion Xander Zayas added a second belt to his collection with his victory over WBO champion Abass Baraou in their unification showdown Saturday at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in Zayas’ hometown of San Juan.

At age 23, Zayas becomes the youngest active unified champion at age 23, and the first Puerto Rican to achieve this in front of his hometown fans.

With Puerto Rican boxing royalty ringside watching, including Tito Trinidad and Juanma Lopez, Zayas (22-0, 13 KOs) put on the performance he needed against his longtime friend and sparring partner Baraou of Germany (17-2, 9 KOs). Although most observers saw a fairly wide decision for Zayas, the scores were surprisingly close. Zayas wins by split decision, 116-112 twice, with a third card of 116-112 to Baraou.

Xander Zayas: “This was amazing!”

Speaking first to his fans in Spanish, Zayas said, “This was amazing! I’m just 23. I’m getting started. I had to beat some odds in round nine or so, had to figure it out. That’s what champions do. Fighters and champions win.”

Zayas said hearing ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. state the results as a split decision before reading the scores, said he wasn’t sure of the win.

“I was a bit scared, I’m not going to lie. I knew I pulled it off eight, nine rounds. Man, he’s a warrior. Hats off to Abass Baraou, he deserves a round of applause.”

Baraou, who is at his best applying pressure, could not gain the ground he needed against Zayas, but he wasn’t going down without giving everything he could. It made for a fan-friendly fight.

Zayas worked on his timing, footwork, and angles to avoid anything seriously dangerous from Baraou. The German’s best rounds were mid-fight, but he still wasn’t getting enough done to win enough of them.

In the final round, Baraou went for broke. Zayas could have taken a more cautious route. Instead, he chose to trade with his opponent, bringing every fan in the Coliseo to their feet. Baraou will leave Puerto Rico with many new fans and admirers for his effort.

“A lot of respect for this guy. This guy deserves nothing but respect, coming to my hometown to make history for his family,” said Zayas.

Abass Baraou: “He deserves it”

Holding back tears, Baraou had nothing but compliments for the new unified champion. “Congratulations to Xander. I’m very proud of him, he did a great job tonight. Beat me fair and square. It was good. I like him, I’m proud of his performance, such a young guy. He deserves it, he put the work in.”

Asked whether he thought he might have pulled off the win, Baraou said, “Honestly, not really. Like I said, he did a great job. I put everything in. It was a great fight. But he deserves it.”

Zayas said he injured his left hand from jabs to Baraou’s “hard head.” Assuming it’s not seriously hurt, Zayas said he’d like to face one of the remaining champions, singling out the newest man in the division to hold a belt.

“(Josh) Kelly just won tonight. If he want to get it on this summer, I invite him to New York or Puerto Rico,” said Zayas. He also took a shot at Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya for holding up the Boots Ennis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. fight.

Juanmita Lopez De Jesus Entertains In Co-Main Event Win

With his former world champion father calling the fight for the Spanish broadcast, Puerto Rican junior bantamweight prospect Juanmita Lopez De Jesus (5-0, 2 KOs) took it to Conner Goade of Florence, Arizona (8-5-2, 7 KOs) in a lively, entertaining fight to the delight of the fans. The scores were all 60-53 for a shutout decision win.

The 20-year-old son of former featherweight and junior featherweight titlist Juan Manuel Lopez delivered impressive body shots and was the more accurate puncher.

Goade stood tough to the end, finding some firepower to land hard shots in the last round of the six round co-main event. He’ll be invited back to test other prospects.

Undercard Results: Santilla, Cedeño Get Wins

In early action, former title challenger Giovani Santillan of San Diego (35-1, 18 KOs) got a decision win in his debut at super welterweight against the tough Courtney Pennington of Brooklyn (17-12-3, 7 KOs). Rising middleweight prospect Euri Cedeño of the Dominican Republic (14-0-1, 12 KOs), also won his ten round fight by shutout decision, 100-88 on all three cards over Etoundi Williams of Ivory Coast, training in Brazil (16-3, 12 KOs).

The originally scheduled co-main event between welterweights Rohan Polanco of the Dominican Republic (17-0, 10 KOs) and Christian Gomez of Mexico (23-6-1, 21 KOs) was cancelled, repotedly due to illness by Polanco.