Siyakholwa Kuse’s Revenge: “Uncle Rodney proved he keeps his promises”

“When I lost in the Philippines, I admit I was afraid of what my promoter might think. But he came to me and said: ‘You fought very well, son, I’ll give you a bonus and we’ll bring that belt to South Africa next year.’ At that moment I didn’t believe it, but Uncle Rodney proved that he keeps his promises.”

He said that after the October 2025 loss. Seven months later, on May 16, 2026, Kuse was standing in a Johannesburg ring with the WBC minimumweight belt. He’d been knocked down in the 11th round and won anyway. South African fans watching online or inside Emperors Palace saw the whole thing, and some even predicted the correct result using betway app login.

Siyakholwa Kuse: After the First Loss

October 29, 2025, Araneta Coliseum in Manila – the same building as the Thrilla in Manila. Kuse challenged Jerusalem for the WBC minimumweight title and lost a unanimous decision. His promoter, Rodney Berman, thought the two judges who gave Jerusalem four-point margins were being generous.

Kuse came home and corrected things. Tighter guard. More punches. Less surviving, more fighting. He’d gone to Manila unknown and left with a rematch – which is more than most challengers walk away with.

The Cut, the Knockdown

The rematch in Johannesburg was careful early. In the third round, a headbutt opened a cut over Jerusalem’s left eye that changed the whole fight. Kuse targeted it, used his height, and built a lead.

Then came the 11th. Jerusalem – bleeding, behind on points, running out of rounds – landed a right straight that dropped Kuse. The arena went quiet. Kuse got up, finished the round, and spent the 12th not doing anything stupid. The final scores: 116-111, 116-112, 115-112. All for Kuse.

What Changed Between the Two Fights

Kuse was gracious about Jerusalem after the fight. Good boxer, brave to travel, worthy opponent. But inside the ring? “This time my hunger for victory was so great that I told myself: ‘I can’t respect this man once we are inside the ring.'”

In Manila, he fought like someone trying not to lose. That’s a different fight. Getting dropped in the 11th and standing back up suggests he’d figured that out.

The Belt’s History

Kuse joined a select group of South African fighters to win WBC world honors, alongside names such as Thulani Malinga, Dingaan Thobela, and Kevin Lerena. He’s also the first from the Eastern Cape.

“It also feels good to know that I’m the first boxer from the Eastern Cape to win a WBC world title,” he said. Buffalo City Executive Mayor Princess Faku congratulated him publicly that same evening.

What Comes Next for Siyakholwa Kuse?

Promoter Rodney Berman said Kuse will make at least one title defense in South Africa before any unification talks begin. Kuse’s own plans are less business-minded: “I will do everything for my family. I will buy a house for them.” He was still only 22 when he won the title.

After the win, Kuse said: “It was a very difficult fight as Jerusalem is a very good boxer. He came here to fight and he did exactly that.” Not the quote of a man who had an easy night. He just had a better one than last time.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire