Thrilla In Manila 50 Celebrates Iconic Ali vs Frazier Boxing Event

In celebration of one of boxing’s most iconic fights of all time, Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MPP) will stage a monumental double-header in the Philippines, Countdown to Thrilla in Manila on Sunday, October 26, at San Andres Coliseum, followed by the landmark Thrilla in Manila 50 event on Wednesday, October 29, at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

A historical extravaganza across two action-packed nights of boxing has been put together under the promotional banner of legendary boxer-turned-promoter Manny Pacquiao for Filipino fans.

Both shows will honor the 50th anniversary of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier’s epic 1975 heavyweight showdown, one of the most legendary bouts in sports history, while showcasing Filipino fighters and rising international talent.

There is currently no U.S. broadcast or livestream announced as of publication. NY Fights will update as information becomes available.

It was 50 years ago when Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier fought the “Thrilla in Manila.” It remains the greatest and most brutal boxing match ever by many boxing historians and experts. The October 1, 1975 heavyweight championship bout took place in brutally hot conditions, with the humid Philippines heat imposing a drain on both fighters, leaving both permanently damaged after 14 vicious, unrelenting rounds. Ali won when Frazier’s trainer stopped the fight. Years after the event, both Ali and Frazier said they “left as old men” from the experience.

October 26 | San Andres Coliseum, Malate, Manila

The Countdown to Thrilla in Manila card kicks off the week’s festivities with three IBF titles up for grabs, headlined by reigning IBF Minimumweight World Champion Pedro Taduran (18-4-1, 13 KOs) defending against mandatory challenger Christian Balunan (12-0, 7 KOs).

In the co-main event, top-ten IBF contenders Esneth Domingo (22-3, 14 KOs) and Miel Fajardo (12-3-2, 11 KOs) fight for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific Flyweight Championship.

Undefeated Hong Kong star Rex Tso (23-0, 14 KOs) faces Sagar Chouhan of India (7-0-2, 3 KOs), the reigning UBO Champion, for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific Bantamweight Title.

A pair of unbeaten Filipino featherweights will meet in a ten round fight, Lienard “The Matrix” Sarcon (13-0, 5 KOs) and Junibert Bantay (9-0, 1 KO).

Gretel De Paz (7-7-3, 2 KOs) and Charimae Salvador (5-9, 2 KOs) fight for the vacant Philippine Women’s Bantamweight Title.

Undefeated Claire Villarosa (4-0-1, 2 KOs) will fight a rematch with John Rey Labajo (4-3-2, 4 KOs) for the vacant Philippine Youth Super Flyweight Title in an eight-round bout. Their first bout in August ended in a majority draw.

Promising Filipino prospects Arvin Jhon Paciones (11-0, 6 KOs), Noli James Maquilan (11-3, 8 KOs), and Zyvyr Medecilo (6-0, 3 KOs) round out the undercard.

“Manny Pacquiao Promotions is bringing this Countdown to Thrilla in Manila card to the Philippines to give local fans a world-class event at home while celebrating the legacy of the original Thrilla, which made boxing fans out of so many people around the world,” said MPP President Sean Gibbons.

“We’re thrilled to be highlighting these incredible athletes, free of charge, in what is the perfect prelude to an unforgettable anniversary night at Araneta.”

October 29 | Smart Araneta Coliseum, Manila

Capping the celebration, Thrilla in Manila 50 will feature an international lineup with three WBC title fights, headlined by WBC Minimumweight World Champion Melvin Jerusalem of the Philippines (24-3, 12 KOs), who defends his title against South Africa’s Siyakholwa Kuse (9-2-1, 4 KOs).

“This is more than an event, it is a bridge between generations,” said Pacquiao. “Fifty years after Ali and Frazier made history, we return to Manila to honor their greatness and to show the world that the spirit of boxing in the Philippines is stronger than ever.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bronze Medalist Eumir Felix Marcial (6-0, 4 KOs) takes on Eddy Colmenares of Venezuela (11-2-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round co-main event for the vacant WBC International Middleweight title.

WBC International Light Flyweight Champion Arvin “Hurricane” Magramo (19-2-1, 11 KOs) takes on fellow Filipino Berland Robles (12-0-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round tilt.

Nico Ali Walsh Brings Thrilla In Manila 50 Full Circle

Nico Ali Walsh of Las Vegas, (11-2, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, is returning to the Philippines to honor his grandfather’s legacy against Kittisak Klinson of Thailand (10-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout.

In his third outing of 2025, Ali Walsh is poised for a career-defining performance that promises to become a landmark moment in his burgeoning career.

When Ali Walsh made his professional debut in August 2021, he was wearing a pair of trunks given to him by his grandfather. “He’s the greatest fighter who ever lived — maybe the greatest person,” Ali Walsh said about his grandfather.

A pair of Filipino Super Bantamweights will look to put on a show for their countrymen as Carl “Wonder Boy” Martin (26-0, 20 KOs) takes on Thailand’s Aran Dipaen (21-4, 18 KOs). Filipino fan-favorite and former world champion Marlon Tapales (40-4, 21 KOs) takes on Fernando Toro of Venezuela (11-2, 9 KOs). Both bouts are scheduled for ten rounds.

“Spearheading this event has been a tremendous honor,” said matchmaker Brendan Gibbons, son of Sean Gibbons. “The Philippines stand as one of the boxing capitals of the world. Both Countdown to Thrilla in Manila and Thrilla in Manila 50 will see electric matchups featuring budding Filipino stars as MPP proudly recognizes the 50th anniversary of the Thrilla in Manila.”