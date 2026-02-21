Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2: Ten Years In the Making

They shared their pro debuts together on November 19, 2016. Ten years later, Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 will bring two of boxing’s most vibrant and accomplished female fighters together one more time in Detroit on Sunday.

Both women made the weight limit, which for a women’s heavyweight fight is 175 pounds. Shields weighed in at 174, Crews-Dezurn at 174.5 pounds.

Over the past decade, Shields and Crews-Dezurn have become friends and colleagues in a sport where it’s too rare. They’ve attended each other’s bouts. Crews-Dezurn has designed clothing for Shields including ring outfits.

Friendship has been set aside between the two for the long-discussed and long-anticipated rematch. It’s all business. This was made clear by the faceoff at today’s weigh-in, with words ending in a shove.

Shields and Crews-Dezurn Have History

In their first matchup on the Sergey Kovalev vs Andre Ward undercard, undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) and former undisputed super middleweight champion Franchón Crews-Dezurn (10-2, 2 KOs) tangled in a highly competitive, all-action fight with the four round decision going to Shields.

Sitting ringside, it was an impressive performance and far closer than the scorecards might lead you to believe. It’s a shame not to be ringside for the rematch, but I won’t miss the Salita Promotions card live on DAZN on Sunday, February 22 from a sold-out Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Since that pro debut, Shields has earned her spot as the number one pound-for-pound fighter on the women’s side of the sport. Crews-Dezurn has demonstrated her willingness to forge her own path as a singer, designer, businesswoman and boxer, managing her own career and scoring her own victories including upset wins in title fights with Maricela Cornejo and Shadasia Green.

Shields defends her undisputed heavyweight championship for the second time. It will be her first fight since signing a historic $8 million deal with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records. It is the largest contract in women’s boxing history.

It also cements Shields’ long-running relationship with her original promoter, Dmitry Salita. Loyalty still means something in boxing, even when it’s rare.

Claressa Shields: Knockout Time

Shields recalls her first pro fight, which came after winning two Olympic gold medals back to back in London 2012 and Rio 2016. She said finding an opponent willing to face her was tough. Then Franchon Crews-Dezurn stepped in.

Shields went on to win 19 world titles, the ESPY award, and countless other achievements, But she said she and Franchon have unfinished business that needs to be settled.

“She’s been poppin’ it like she can whoop me in a world championship fight. We went four rounds in our pro debut, and this fight will pick up from round five,” vowed Shields.

“I’m honored to return to Detroit to defend my undisputed heavyweight world championship. Selling out Little Caesars Arena was a dream, and my fans made that come true. Fighting in Michigan motivates me, and it also puts pressure on me because I never want to fail them.”

Shields said she wants to put a stamp on her win in the rematch.

“Come February 22, I don’t have those same plans. I plan on putting Franchon Crews on her back and leaving with the KO. My last few fights, I was dealing with injuries, but now I’m 100 percent. Franchon is elite, but I am super elite, and I plan on proving that come fight night.”

Franchon Crews-Dezurn: Betting On Herself

“I’ve been waiting and working a long time for this moment, and we finally meet again, this time as established champions with great legacies,” said the challenger Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

“I’m daring to be even greater by going up in weight, strutting into hell so I can create my heaven. I’m a worldwide woman that’s good in any hood and can’t wait to give Detroit, along with the world, a great fight.”

Crews-Dezurn noted it would be her sixth fight on DAZN, and thanked Salita Promotions along with her manager Peter Kahn for helping get the fight made.

Salita Promotions president Dmitriy Salita was there for Shields’ pro debut and is still her promoter a decade later.

“This fight represents everything Claressa Shields has stood for since day one, heart, courage, and a relentless commitment to greatness and equality for women all around the world, something she has championed since her very first day in the gym,” said Salita.

“Nearly a decade ago, Claressa and Franchon stepped into the ring as two Olympians making their professional debuts. Since then, both have risen to become world champions and global forces in women’s boxing. Now, these two giants meet again under the largest contract in the history of the sport, in a matchup that carries international significance.”

It’s worth noting that the new deal with Salita also folds in a unique partnership with Wynn Records, no doubt facilitated by Shields’ partner, the musical artist Papoose.

“Our partnership with Wynn Records allows us to amplify Claressa’s reach and bring this historic moment to fans around the world,” said Salita.

Fight Preview and Prediction for Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2

For the last few years, Claressa Shields has struggled to find opponents at her level in the higher weight divisions. Beyond middleweight, the talent pool is solid at the top but limited. Shields’ last true challenge came at middleweight against Savannah Marshall in 2022.

Now she’ll face a tough, determined opponent in Crews-Dezurn, who knows plenty about Shields and what makes her successful. Crews-Dezurn’s only loss other than to Shields also came in a tough fight with Marshall. But she won her titles against then-undefeated Elin Cederoos, and in 2023, Crews-Dezurn defeated Shadasia Green to win the WBC World Super Middleweight title. The victory against Maricela Cornejo in 2018 for her first title was a significant upset.

Shields is only an inch taller than Crews-Dezurn, but Crews-Dezurn has a four-inch reach advantage. But Crews-Dezurn likes to throw her excellent right hook, then bully and rough up her opponents. It’s served her well, and it’s the right approach against Shields.

Shields may want to send a message with a knockout. But at heart she is a tremendous boxer and can win more easily by staying on the outside and moving. It’s smart for Crews-Dezurn to taunt Shields, get under her skin, and try to rile her into a brawl.

A smart Shields wins by decision. A worked-up Shields will lose a brawl to Crews-Dezurn. If she does, it will be her first pro loss and an upset, and will no doubt set up a rematch. Who wouldn’t root for this to happen?