Pitbull vs Roach Undercard Boxers Sound Off

Competitors on the upcoming Pitbull vs. Roach undercard PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video had their say on Tuesday about their matchups during a virtual press conference before they step into the ring on Saturday, December 6, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The undercard includes a unification fight in the middleweight division between WBA World Champion Erislandy Lara and WBO and IBF Middleweight World Champion Janibek Alimkhanuly who meet in the co-main event.

Two-division world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. and WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster fight for Foster’s world title after their fight was moved to this card from the canceled Fundora vs Thurman card.

Rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. and top contender Shane Mosley Jr. meet for the Interim WBC Middleweight Title in the pay-per-view opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The card’s headliners are Mexican star and former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz stepping into the ring against reigning WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach Jr. for the Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com.

In addition to being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the pay-per-view telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

Janibek vs Lara: Champions Finally Meet

In the co-main event, two reigning world champions who haven’t been active enough or faced significant opposition in recent fights will finally face each other in a significant unification fight in what has traditionally been one of boxing’s glamour divisions.

In the 12-round showdown, Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) has been surprisingly offensive and dominant in his run at middleweight, showing off his ability to go toe-to-toe and end a fight by knockout, after establishing himself as one of boxing’s best technical fighters from the Cuban school throughout the first part of his career. He walked right over former two-division champion Danny Garcia in his last fight, but has now been idle for more than a year

“I knew that I just had to wait patiently for this fight to happen,” said Lara. “No matter what happened, I was gonna be ready for whatever came next. Whether it was me or (WBC Middleweight Champion) Carlos Adames fighting Janibek, either one of us was gonna be ready to represent Latin America.

“Getting a win would mean so much for my career. Janibek is a tough opponent who represents a country with great fighting history. I haven’t faced a fighter from Kazakhstan since the amateurs, but I can’t wait.

Lara said he still feels motivated and hungry at age 41. “I do this for my family and for my legacy. I want to show that I’m still on top of my game.

“Janibek is a tough opponent, so I’m not going to think about any other opponents. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got on December 6 and then I’ll see where we’re at. I’ll see you on December 6, Janibek. I’ll be ready for whatever you bring, so you better be ready too.”

Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) embarked on his pro career after representing Kazakhstan in the 2016 Olympics. He won an interim title in May 2022 by knocking out the previously unbeaten Danny Dignum, and was later elevated to world champion.

Since then the Kazakh has repeatedly called out the other titleholders. Lara is the first to finally answer the call.

“I’m thankful to Lara for taking this fight,” said Alimkhanuly. “It’s a big honor to fight a boxer like him, who’s been a two-division champion. He’s very well-known, and he’s a very good fighter. It’s an honor to share the ring with him.

“Everyone knows that I want to be undisputed. Lara is holding one of the belts, so I’m just waiting for December 6 to give everyone a good show.”

Alimkhanuly said he’s had a lot of experience as an amateur facing Cuban-trained opponents. “When I was an amateur, I fought Cuban boxers, and more recently, I’ve sparred Cuban boxers. I’ve even gone to Cuba to fight before.

“In the past, I’ve fought a lot of southpaws. As an amateur, I was watching Lara fight in the pros. I know his style, I know what he can do, and I know what he cannot do. I don’t think this is going to be a difficult fight for me.

“I’ve studied Lara and I know his style. He’s not the first fighter I’ve faced with talent and good skills in the ring. Preparation is going very well, and we can’t wait for December 6.”

Fulton vs Foster

Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) became a two-division champion in his last fight with a victory over Brandon Figueroa in their February rematch. It was Fulton’s second fight since a July 2023 challenge that saw him travel to Japan to take on superstar Naoya Inoue, losing by eighth-round knockout.

Fulton now takes on Foster to win a third division title, and vows he’ll go home with that belt.

“As usual. I’m coming to fight and I’m coming to win,” said Fulton. “I really wanted this fight to happen this year, and I did a couple of things to make sure it happened. The extra time might give me an advantage, but we’ll see.”

Fulton said despite the stops, starts, and rescheduling, he’s remained trained and ready to do. He dismissed any effects from trash talk between himself and Foster.

“This back and forth doesn’t give me extra motivation. This is normal. I’m done with the talking. I’m so ready to train and become a three-division world champion.

“I don’t have anything else to say to O’Shaquie. There’s nothing to talk about. I haven’t been talking to him. I’m coming to fight. It’s time to make it happen.”

Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) bounced back from decision losses in 2015 and 2016 to put together a nine-fight winning streak. Foster outboxed the previously unbeaten Rey Vargas, winning a decision and the WBC Super Featherweight World Championship. Foster said the 130-pound division runs through him.

Fulton said he’s glad this fight is happening after the stops and starts. “This last time when the fight got pushed back, it definitely pissed me off because we were so close. But it just gave me more time to prepare.

“We’re fighting, so there’s animosity, period. It’s not personal, but he’s trying to take something off my plate. All of this talk is motivation to me. I can’t lie to you. I’m having fun with it, and I’m just ready to put on a show.

Fulton said beyond all the talk, he’s ready to put on a show. “This fight has been coming for the longest, and I’m ready to dominate. He’s coming into my stomping grounds, and I feel good about it.

“I know he made a mistake trying to make this fight, period. I’m gonna go in there and dominate and show the world why he doesn’t belong in the ring with me.”

Ramos Jr. vs Mosley Jr.

After a loss to top contender Erickson Lubin in September 2023, Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) has three straight stoppage wins, including against Jeison Rosario and Guido Schramm. Ramos Jr. has defeated a slew of contenders, including Brian Mendoza, Javier Molina, Vladimir Hernandez, and then-unbeaten Joey Spencer. Ramos Jr. is trained by his father Jesus Sr., and is the nephew of veteran contender Abel.

Ramos Jr. is enthusiastic about the matchup. “I’ve known Shane for a while now, and I know he’s a great guy. He’s preparing to the best of his abilities, so I know that we’re gonna give the fans a great show on December 6,” adding that he thinks their fight will steal the show on December 6.

“He’s definitely a tough opponent. He’s got a lot of experience, and he’s a hard worker who’s dedicated and disciplined. He’s a dangerous fighter for sure.”

Ramos Jr. and Mosley Jr. once trained at the same gym and shared a strength and conditioning coach. “We’ve talked before, and he’s a great person. I know I have to be at my best.

“Shane is a step up because he’s coming from 168. He’s supposed to be the bigger man in there. I’m gonna have to showcase different skills and my boxing abilities,” said Ramos Jr.

“We’re hungry and we’re coming to win. We both want that green belt and we’re willing to do whatever it takes. It’s gonna be fireworks on December 6.”

Ramos Jr. says he’d love to fight middleweight champion Carlos Adames, or drop to super welterweight and take on Sebastian Fundora. But he insisted he remains focused on Mosley for now.

Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs), son of Hall of Famer Shane Mosley, enters this fight on a five-bout winning streak, including a career-best victory over former two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs in July 2024. Mosley has never been stopped in his four defeats, with three of those losses coming narrowly via either split or majority decision.

Mosley Jr. called Ramos Jr. a great young star and a formidable opponent. “This is the biggest fight of my life. It’s for the title. I’ve fought my whole career for this moment, and I’m thankful for the opportunity.

“It doesn’t really matter if I’m his toughest opponent. We’re gonna fight and give it our all and try to win. Everything that happened before doesn’t matter.” Mosley Jr. said he will rely on his experience to be sharp against a young, hungry opponent.

“I’ve just been staying focused, staying committed, and taking it one step at a time. You just have to focus on what’s in front of you and take the challenges as they come.

Mosley Jr. spoke for the half dozen undercard fighters when he promised, “Everyone is in for a great night of fights. This is a stacked card. Any of these fights could be a headliner. The fans are in for a real treat. I’m 100% ready to go.”