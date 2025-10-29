Middleweight Unification Fight Added to Pitbull vs Roach Card

WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara of Cuba will take on unified WBO and IBF Middleweight World Champion Janibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan in the co-main event of the upcoming Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View on Prime Video on Saturday, December 6, from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The undercard action will also feature two-division world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. of Philadelphia, the reigning WBC Featherweight World Champion, moving up to take on WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster of Orange, Texas in a world title fight.

Rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. of Casa Grande, Arizona, faces top contender Shane Mosley Jr. of Las Vegas for the Interim WBC Middleweight title, opening the pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

“Saturday, December 6 is a fight fan’s dream with three big-time title matchups set to lead into the highly-debated 50-50 showdown between ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Lamont Roach,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“In the co-main event, Erislandy Lara and Janibek Alimkhanuly will step into the ring with the winner emerging as the king of the historic middleweight division.

“Adding in another 50-50 battle of world champions between Stephen Fulton Jr. and O’Shaquie Foster, plus rising star Jesus Ramos Jr. in a tough interim title fight against Shane Mosley Jr., and this sets up to be another can’t miss night in San Antonio and on PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video.”

These three title fights lead up to an all-action main event that will see Mexican star and former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz of Mexico City step into the ring against reigning WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach Jr. of Washington D.C. for the interim WBC Super Lightweight title.

Lara vs Alimkhanuly: Titleholders Back In Action

In the co-main event, two reigning world champions who haven’t been active enough or faced significant opposition in recent fights will finally face each other in a significant unification fight in what has traditionally been one of boxing’s glamour divisions.

In the 12-round showdown, Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) has been surprisingly offensive and dominant in his run at middleweight, showing off his ability to go toe-to-toe and end a fight by knockout, after establishing himself as one of boxing’s best technical fighters from the Cuban school throughout the first part of his career.

In Lara’s last fight a year ago in September 2024, he stopped former two-division world champion Danny Garcia. He won his WBA title with ease, scoring a first-round knockout of Thomas LaManna in May 2021, going on to knockout Gary O’Sullivan and Michael Zerafa. But Daniel Jacobs, Gennadiy Golovkin, and Canelo Alvarez they were not.

Lara was the longest reigning super welterweight world champion before losing a tough split-decision to Jarrett Hurd in a 2018 title unification match, the Boxing Writers Association of America “Fight of the Year.”

“I’ve faced the best throughout my career, and this is no different,” said Lara. “Janibek is a strong, skilled opponent, but I’ve never backed down from a challenge. On December 6, I will become unified middleweight champion of the world and take one step closer toward securing my place in the Hall of Fame.”

Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) embarked on his pro career after representing Kazakhstan in the 2016 Olympics. He won an interim title in May 2022 by knocking out the previously unbeaten Danny Dignum, and was later elevated to world champion.

He followed with a unanimous decision over Denzel Bentley and a knockout of Steven Butler before successfully unifying world titles by stopping then-unbeaten Vincenzo Gualtieri in October 2023.

Alimkhanuly now trains in California and has three straight wins against undefeated opponents. But he has struggled to get a challenging opponent across from him.

“My goal is to unify four belts and make my name a part of history,” said Alimkhanuly. “I’ve been working tirelessly on this path. I’ve been calling out champions for a long time, and Lara agreed. God willing, I’ll win my third title. History is almost made!”

Fulton Jr. vs Foster Rescheduled From Canceled Fundora vs Thurman Card

Fulton Jr., who currently holds the WBC Featherweight World championship, will look to become a three-division champion when he takes on the reigning WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster in a 130-pound grudge match between current world champions.

Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) became a two-division champion in his last fight with a victory over Brandon Figueroa in their February rematch. It was Fulton’s second fight since a July 2023 challenge that saw him travel to Japan to take on superstar Naoya Inoue, losing by eighth-round knockout.

Before facing Inoue, Fulton established himself on pound-for-pound lists by beating eight previously undefeated fighters. Fulton first became a world champion by taking the super bantamweight title from Angelo Leo in January 2021, then unifying against Figueroa. Fulton has displayed boxing skills, allowing him to dominate opponents of varying styles.

“I’ll be more than ready on December 6,” said Fulton. “The fans should expect a great fight from me and for me to become a three-division, four-time world champion! I will win and dominate this fight.”

Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) bounced back from decision losses in 2015 and 2016 to put together a nine-fight winning streak. Foster outboxed the previously unbeaten Rey Vargas, winning a decision and the WBC Super Featherweight World Championship.

Training in nearby Houston, Foster’s first title defense delivered a final round TKO of Eduardo Hernandez while trailing on two scorecards. Foster temporarily lost the belt via a controversial split-decision to Robson Conceicao. In his last fight, the 31-year-old reclaimed his title with a decision in the rematch with Conceicao.

“The 130-pound division runs through me,” said Foster. “Respect to Stephen Fulton for stepping up in weight, but he’ll find out real soon that he should have stayed at featherweight. I’ve gone through a lot in this game to become a two-time world champion.”

Ramos Jr. vs Mosley Jr. For Family Pride

The pay-per-view lineup opens with a 12-round matchup between two top contenders from boxing families with long-established resumes for the Interim WBC Middleweight title.

After a loss to top contender Erickson Lubin in September 2023, Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) has three straight stoppage wins, including against Jeison Rosario and Guido Schramm. Ramos Jr. has defeated a slew of contenders, including Brian Mendoza, Javier Molina, Vladimir Hernandez, and then-unbeaten Joey Spencer. Ramos Jr. is trained by his father Jesus Sr., and is the nephew of veteran contender Abel.

“There’s a new date, but it’s the same mission,” said Ramos. “I will be more than ready on December 6 to showcase everything we’ve been working on in this extended training camp. I’m going to end this little winning streak that Mosley Jr. has been on and introduce myself to all the fans in San Antonio in impressive fashion.”

Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs), son of Hall of Famer Shane Mosley, has established his own place in the sport and enters this fight on a five-bout winning streak, including a career-best victory over former two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs in July 2024.

Mosley Jr. now trains in Las Vegas. Mosley has never been stopped in his four defeats, with three of those losses coming narrowly via either split or majority decision.

“I’m excited to have the fight back on,” said Mosley Jr. “Especially being on such a great card from top to bottom. I can’t wait to get back in the ring and show the world my greatness.”

Tickets for the live event are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com.

In addition to being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions, in association with MP Promotions, ProBox Promotions and Box Starz.