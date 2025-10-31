Pero vs Thompson Leads Boxing Schedule

The boxing schedule is light. But there are tasty fight bites for fans from Florida and from the UK on Saturday, both airing on DAZN Boxing. Enjoy the World Series and trick or treating on Friday before taking a look at several boxers working their way up the ranks.

The U.S.-based card features heavyweights Lenier Pero of Cuba and Jordan Thompson of London in the main event at Caribe Royale in Orlando. The card airs on DAZN Boxing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Pero is ranked third by the WBA. A win launches him toward a fight with one of the top-tier heavyweights on a bigger card. Thompson hopes to derail Pero’s plans in his debut at heavyweight after moving up from cruiserweight.

No Belt, But Big Stakes For Pero vs Thompson

Neither man is a household name like many of their heavyweight brethren, so let’s place them for you. Pero (12-0, 8 KOs) is 32 (if you believe his Cuban birth certificate), a 6-foot-4 heavy hitter and Olympian who trains with Hall of Famer Bob Santos. Santos is a big believer in his big man, and Santos knows what he’s looking at.

Pero has scored some one-hitter quitter knockouts. But he’s also vulnerable himself. In Pero’s last bout in May 2025, opponent Cesar Navarro of Mexico scored two hellacious knockdowns of Per in the third round. Pero was on drunken legs but survived the round and managed to finish he fight to win by unanimous decision. You can either celebrate his resilience and recovery or be concerned that an unknown prospect could drop him to the deck twice.

“You know when you come into these fights how ready you need to be, and I feel like I’m very much in the best physical and mental shape I can be in,” said Pero. “I think you know from the fights I’ve been in that I am a great warrior.”

Thompson (15-1, 12 KOs) has fought his entire career at cruiserweight. Two years ago, he bet on himself and lost badly to Jai Opetaia for the IBF World Cruiserweight title. Opetaia blitzed Thompson and stopped him in the fourth round. Thompson hasn’t fought since then. Now he’s moved up in weight to 238 pounds on the scale Friday. That’s 40 pounds heavier than in his last fight.

Thompson admits the move up is a big ask, but says his team believes in him.

“This isn’t a sport where you take silly risks and roll the dice with hope. There’s no hope involved, this is calculated, it’s self-belief, and we’re going to come up something and this is the thing in this fight, to go out there and believe in myself, express myself.”

Yes, Pero can be hit. Yes, Thompson may have more strength as a bigger man. But it’s much more likely Thompson has lost some speed and stamina. No doubt Bob Santos has drilled Pero on his defensive skills. This is Pero’s opportunity to impress. Be in your seat at the opening bell, and bet the under.

Omari Jones Returns For Hometown Fight

Several fights are worth noting from the undercard. Orlando’s own Olympic bronze medalist Omari Jones (3-0, 3 KOs) has looked impressive so far as a young pro. He faces Yusuph Meta of Tanzania (12-2, 9 KOs), who has enough power and experience to give Jones a chance to improve his skills and advance in the super welterweight division.

Promising British cruiserweight prospect Pat Brown (4-0, 4 KOs) makes his U.S. debut in his first ten-round fight against veteran Felix Valera of the Dominican Republic (24-8, 21 KOs). Brown made it to the round of 16 in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Brown hasn’t gone past two rounds in his fights so far. Valera should take him deeper into the bout. Valera lost his last fight in April by decision to Golden Boy prospect Tristan Kalkrueth. This is an opportunity to see what Brown’s got.

India’s hope for a future champion Nishant Dev (3-0, 2 KOs) faces Juan Carlos Campos of Mexico (4-2, 3 KOs) in a six round super welterweight fight to open the DAZN broadcast.

Light Heavyweights In the Spotlight in Manchester: Buatsi vs Parker

Light heavyweights look to seize their opportunity in an all-British showdown between Joshua Buatsi of London (19-1, 13 KOs) takes Queensberry stablemate Zach Parker of Derbyshire (26-1, 18 KOs), with the winner taking a step closer towards world title contention.

The card airs on DAZN Boxing in the U.S. with prelims at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, and the main card at 3 p.m. ET/12 noon PT.

Buatsi, 32, a native of Ghana, delivered a strong effort against Callum Smith in February in Riyadh, losing a narrow decision. Parker, 31, has put together four straight wins since injury forced him to retire in a WBO Interim world title fight against John Ryder at super middleweight at the end of 2022.

Both men have serious motivation and enough power to make things interesting. But Buatsi is a better boxer than puncher, and although Parker should be competitive, it’s hard to see him winning by decision.

“Joshua Buatsi is probably only a fight or two away from challenging for a world title so it is important that he is tested, and he will be against Zach Parker, who is looking to make it big himself at light heavyweight and will see this as his opportunity to plant himself high in the rankings,” said Queensberry promoter Frank Warren.

Rea vs Arthur in All Manchester Co-Main

In a second fight in the light heavyweight division on the undercard, Brad Rea defends his European light-heavyweight title against former world title challenger Lyndon Arthur in an all-Manchester showdown.

Rea (21-1, 10 KOs) won his title in his last fight against Shakan Pitters. Arthur (24-3, 16 KOs), who staged a solid challenge against Dmitrii Bivol in 2023 for the WBA world title, lost to forthcoming world title challenger Anthony Yarde in April. Rea is on the rise and Arthur is in the ring to do a job, making him work to deliver a good performance.

“The Manchester public are in for a treat with the Brad Rea vs Lyndon Arthur match-up, with them both being local boys wanting to put on a show,” said Warren. “Brad is now with us here at Queensberry and going up against a former world title challenger gives him the opportunity to make a perfect statement of intent.”

