Overdue Homecoming Fight for Amanda Serrano on Saturday

Haven’t you had enough of football? Boxing from Puerto Rico arrives just in time to kick off 2026 with some fresh fights on Saturday, January 3, as Amanda Serrano gets her long-awaited homecoming fight at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente, and Holly Holm returns.

Boxing’s only women’s seven-division champion and pound-for-pound great Serrano (47-4, 31 KOs) will defend WBA and WBO Featherweight World Titles against undefeated prospect Reina Tellez of San Antonio (13-0, 5 KOs). Serrano is committed to fighting three-minute rounds in parity with male fighters, and Tellez is game in the Most Valuable Promotions main event live on DAZN. The card starts with undercard fights at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

All fighters made weight on Friday in Puerto Rico.

Long Road To Puerto Rico

Serrano was originally scheduled to fight in Puerto Rico for the first time in four years in March 2024. A freak accident caused an eye injury due to hair chemicals, forcing her to withdraw. Now Serrano finally gets her chance, and she’s plenty pumped up about it.

“It’s a different emotion when I fight here in Puerto Rico because the love is real and genuine. Latinos bring it differently. Boricuas bring it differently. So, it’s going to be nice, and everyone on the card is going to feel the energy in that arena,” said Serrano at this week’s news conference.

Serrano recalled her last win at home by knockout over Daniela Bermudez. “It was an amazing night, and I’m excited to be here again with this amazing card, amazing fighters, and amazing women. You guys are in for a treat Saturday night.

“Everyone is just going to bring out the best in one another, and come Saturday night, it’s just going to be a great night. I can’t say it enough.”

Tellez is a late replacement opponent. Erika Cruz was scheduled to face Serrano in a rematch of their 2023 fight, but a drug test found an “adverse finding” for the banned substance clenbuterol.

To call this a step up for Tellez is an understatement. She admits she was shocked to get the call two weeks ago, facing someone she has long watched and admired. But she didn’t hesitate to say yes.

“I can’t fully process it because it’s real. I didn’t think I would be in this position, let alone this year. When they gave me the call, I took the opportunity and just jumped on it, and we’re doing what we can do,” said Tellez.

Tellez has the right attitude and said she’ll follow a gameplan, promising she’ll make Serrano fight for the win. “I really have nothing to lose and everything to gain. It’s a high-risk, high-reward situation, and like I said, I’m grateful for it.”

Serrano said she’s grateful Tellez stepped up and respects her, but it will be all business Saturday.

“I’ve never been disrespectful to any of my opponents. But when we go in there, we put in that work, and we make sure the fans get what they paid for, and we’re going to go out there. And whoever comes out victorious, we’re still going to be friends afterwards,” declared Serrano.

Serrano isn’t likely to be challenged by Tellez, who will be fighting three-minute rounds for the first time as a pro, against a multi-division champion on a big stage. Credit to Tellez for showing courage. This will be a learning experience for her.

Amanda Serrano Chasing Boxing Legacy

For Serrano, 13 years into her professional career, it’s all about legacy both in and out of the ring.

“I want to be remembered as a game changer, as someone who is helping the sport of women’s boxing and just sports in general, as well, because we’re women,” said Serrano.

“Women, we go through so much more than what men do, and they’re moms first. First, they’re women, then moms, and then Stephanie Han is a police officer because you have to have a job in the beginning. Women had to have a job. We had to get a 9-to-5 because we weren’t getting paid the way we are now. It’s still not the best, but now everyone is getting paid the best.

“I want to see women’s boxing just grow. I want to see women be able to concentrate just on boxing, just on the sport and their craft, and get what they deserve and get the pay that they deserve,” said Serrano, crediting Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions for changing her life and giving her new inspiration. Serrano isn’t likely to have many more fights, so each one is significant in 2026.

Han vs Holm Co-Main Could Steal The Show

Holly Holm, one of the world’s most dominant two-sport athletes in combat sports history announced she would return to boxing after a successful run in the UFC to seek a boxing world title in her fourth weight division.

Holm of Albuquerque (34-2, 9 KOs) gets that chance against undefeated WBA World Lightweight champion Stephanie Han of El Paso (11-0, 3 KOs). It’s a 50-50 matchup and the first pro fight with three-minute rounds for Han.

Holm won a shutout in her return last May on the Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. undercard. She said her passion for boxing brought her back to the ring after a 12-year absence.

“Seeing the opportunities MVP has brought for women in boxing, being able to come back and having bigger opportunities, it was something that really intrigued me,” explained Holm. “Having seen these girls have that platform, I thought, ‘I want to come back,’ and be a champion and come back to a sport that was always great when I did it before.”

Holm fought in the lightweight division in MMA, but it’s new to her in boxing, with an opportunity to add to her impressive resume before becoming eligible for the Boxing Hall of Fame.

Although Holm is nine years older than Han at age 44, she’s in tremendous condition, and her experience in big title fights overwhelms anything Han has faced to date. But the 35-year-old police officer and mother of two isn’t afraid of much.

Han said facing Holm is a dream come true. “I watched her knock out Ronda Rousey, and I’ve always been a fan of hers,” said Han.

“To have the opportunity to share the ring with her, someone I’ve always looked up to, and share my story as a police officer, as a mother of two, and a mother to a special needs daughter, I’m representing all the parents out there. I’m representing the people that have dreams. I quit boxing and came back. I’m living my dream and making that dream a reality.”

Han and Holm will also fight three-minute rounds, a first for Han, but nothing to Holm after fighting five-minute rounds in the UFC.

“I’m always looking to do something I haven’t done before, or that hasn’t been done at all,” said Holm. “I want something that I know a very small percentage of people in this world can do.”

Undercard Lineup Features Boricua Talent, Former Champions

Former bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges, a native of Australia now based in Leeds, England (9-2, 4 KOs) hopes to start the year with a win against Alexis Arazia of Fort Worth (3-2, 1 KO). Bridges is coming off an upset loss in her last fight against Miyo Yoshida, and took time off for the birth of her son with husband and former world champion Kell Brook.

Bridges said she never considered retiring to motherhood.

“When I got pregnant, everyone thought that was it. They thought I was retired, but I said, ‘Why? Just because I had a baby? Does that mean I quit on life or my goals?’ I have even more drive now with my son because I want to fight for him and I want to make him proud,” said Bridges.

Bridges said her motivation has changed from seeking titles. “I need a little bit more drive and my son… and also inspiring other women who are thinking of having children or have had children and want to do things, don’t let babies stop you,” thanking the many people who helped her make the time for fight camp.

“It’s been a very different camp…a lot of adaptations, but we’re here, and I’m so excited for Saturday night. I can’t wait to get in there and press some skulls.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Yankiel Rivera of Puerto Rico (7-0-1, 3 KOs) will take on former WBO junior flyweight champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (28-4-1, 14 KOs) in an all-Puerto Rico matchup for the vacant WBA interim flyweight belt.

“I’m happy to be sharing the fight with Bomba in Puerto Rico and also happy to be contending in 12 rounds. I’m ready for this fight, and I really appreciate MVP’s team. They can always count on me,” said Rivera.

Gonzalez said he won’t make it easy. “I want to be a two-time world champion. This is my goal, it’s always been my goal, and I think Yankiel will have a problem on Saturday night.”

Puerto Rican prospect Krystal Rosado (7-1, 2 KOs) opens the main card against Tania Walters of Toronto (7-3, 2 KOs). Rosado is promoted by Serrano.

“To be called her protege is an honor because Amanda is a person and a fighter I admire a lot, and I will give everything this Saturday in this fight,” said Rosado.