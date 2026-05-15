Did Netflix Betray Jake Paul And Mike Tyson With 20 Times Lower Paychecks? Hidden Contract Details Leaked

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight was sold as the biggest payday in boxing history, and Netflix likely paid a jaw-dropping figure to the boxers. However, a newly leaked contract shows quite shocking and lower figures.

An official signed bout contract between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been listed for auction, revealing that both men received just $2 million as a guaranteed purse for their 2024 Netflix super fight. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation verified the documents.

And Goldin Auctions, the same house that helped Logan Paul sell a Pokémon card for $16,492,000, has opened bidding at $2,500 for the set. Given these numbers, the boxing community is questioning whether Netflix actually paid the hyped multi-million dollars.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Leaked Contracts Expose Real Numbers Behind the Netflix Hype

Just to recap, pre-fight reports projected the YouTuber-turned-star boxer making $40 million and Tyson earning $20 million, taking home a combined $60 million. However, official documents show a much lower figure.

The signed contestant bout agreements filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) list a guaranteed show purse of just $2 million each. On paper, that makes it look like Paul received 20 times less than reported, and Tyson took 10 times less.

Per Bloody Elbow, it explicitly reads, “In consideration of the contestant participating in the above described contest, promoter promises to pay the contestant $2 million.” It also states that “guaranteed payment will be made to contestant immediately after each event in the presence of a Department Representative.”

While these numbers seem shocking, it is worth noting that disclosed fighter purses filed with state athletic commissions are routinely the financial floor, not the ceiling. Back-end bonuses, revenue sharing, broadcast rights cuts, and global sponsorship deals rarely appear on a regulatory filing.

Since the 29-year-old co-promoted the massive Netflix event through his own company, Most Valuable Promotions, he had a direct stake in the event’s overall revenue. Given that, it is safe to say both men’s actual earnings went far beyond the $2 million figure on paper.

Celebrity Boxing Is a Totally Different Business

This celebrity fight attracted 108 million legal viewers on Netflix, which is still the most-watched combat sports event in streaming history. The bout took place at AT&T Stadium with upwards of 65,000 fans in attendance. Events at this scale generate massive revenue outside the official fight purse.

Paul later said he spent his entire payout, plus extra cash, to buy a $39 million ranch. This confirms that the $2 million contract was only a fraction of his total earnings.

However, there is no clear idea regarding Tyson’s true payout. Unlike Paul, Tyson did not co-promote the event and has no ownership stake in Most Valuable Promotions. For him, the $2 million base might represent a much larger share of his actual paycheck.

Still, the leak raises a legitimate question about Tyson since it has never been officially reported what either man made for the celebrity superfight.