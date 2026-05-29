MVPW03 Takes Prime Time Spot on ESPN Saturday

What To Know About MVPW03

The third card in the Most Valuable Promotions MVPW series airs on ESPN and the ESPN app on Saturday, May 30, live from El Paso, Texas at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The card features dual main events with unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano taking on contender Cheyenne Hanson of Germany, and WBA World Lightweight champion Stephanie Han in a hometown rematch against combat sports legend Holly Holm of Albuquerque.

taking on contender of Germany, and WBA World Lightweight champion in a hometown rematch against combat sports legend of Albuquerque. Most Valuable Promotions has leaned into the growing popularity and devoted fan base for women’s sports with its new broadcast deal with ESPN.

The women (and a few men) have hit the scales and had their final say Friday in El Paso, Texas ahead of the third card in the Most Valuable Promotions MVPW series. MVPW03 gets the marquee spot on the ESPN broadcast network and the ESPN app on Saturday, May 30, airing at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The women gave the El Paso fans a show at Friday’s weigh-in.

Saturday’s card features dual main events, both with history-making potential.

Han vs Holm 2: Repeat or Revenge?

YOUR MVPW-03 MAIN EVENT IS OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL!!!!! ———#MVPW03 | Sat, May 30

Main Card on ESPN | 9pm ET

Prelims on ESPN+ | 5:15pm ET pic.twitter.com/kWdj13a1W7 — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 30, 2026



WBA World Lightweight champion Stephanie Han of El Paso (12-0, 3 KOs) defends her title in a rematch against one of the most accomplished two-sport athletes in combat sports history, Holly Holm of Albuquerque (34-3-3, 9 KOs). Han, who works as an El Paso police officer, won the first matchup in January after Holm suffered a cut due to an accidental headbutt, forcing the fight to the cards after seven rounds, with Han winning by decision.

It will be 19 years almost to the day since Holm, now age 44, last appeared on ESPN in a boxing competition in a rematch against Chevelle Hallback.

“It has been a journey, and I look back at everything I’ve done. I’m proud of what I have done. To be on ESPN as a female boxer that many years ago is a statement in itself. I’m excited to come back full circle and fight on ESPN again. It just shows I’m fighting the best in the world still,” said Holm.

Han remains the favorite in the rematch. Asked whether she feels any pressure fighting at home, Han said, “I’ve been through harder situations in life as a police officer and a special needs mom,” said Han. “Right now I’m just doing what I like to do and having fun with it.”

“I think rematches always bring a little bit of a different fight after two fighters are a little familiar with each other. And I’m a little familiar with her now, as she is with me,” said Holm.

Serrano Seeks Milestones Against Hanson

Five-division world champion and current unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano of Puerto Rico (48-4-1, 31 KOs) is nearing the end of her accomplished career, but she has two goals before she hangs up the gloves: getting her 50th victory and breaking Christy Martin’s career knockout record of 32. She can tie that KO mark against top-ranked contender Cheyenne “Pepper” Hanson of Germany (17-2, 13 KOs).

Serrano said she was happy to take the co-main role in support of Han and Holm as one of MVP’s promoters. Asked which record means most to her, Serrano said it’s the knockout record, as she feels confident she’ll reach the 50 wins milestone.

“The goal is definitely to get that Christy Martin record, so if it comes this year, then we’ll think about retiring,” said Serrano. “But listen, until that happens, I love making history. Breaking records. So, that’s the goal.”

Hanson promised to make it tough on Serrano. “I’m a heavy hitter. I’ve got an aggressive fighting style, but so does she. I expect a really hard fight. A good fight. An entertaining fight. I can’t wait for it to happen,” adding that she’s wanted to fight Serrano for years.

Two Championship Contests Round Out MVPW03

WBC World Junior Flyweight champion Lourdes Juarez of Mexico (39-4, 5 KOs) defends her title against MVP’s three-division champion Yokasta Valle of Costa Rica (34-3, 10 KOs). Juarez says she isn’t taking Valle lightly. “She is a champion for a reason, and she’s very disciplined. I believe we’re going to see war in the ring on Saturday night.”

The accomplished veteran and new MVP signee Valle said she still has the hunger to win. “I want to show the up-and-coming women fighters that I’m hungry still. Set a good example and show them how it’s done.” She said it’s the fans who keep her motivated. “To show my skills, it means a lot to me.”

Unified middleweight champion Desley Robinson of Australia (11-3, 4 KOs) kicks off the main card against former world champion Mary Spencer of Ontario, Canada (10-3, 6 KOs). Spencer hopes to bounce back after losing her super welterweight title to Mikaela Mayer in 2025.

“I’m going to be myself in there. I absolutely love fighting, no matter which way or style I’m fighting or who I’m in there with. Me in the ring… I feel at home, and I’m excited to really just enjoy Saturday night,” said Spencer.

Robinson has no such plans to let it happen. “These are my belts, and I will be taking them home. I think we have a really hard fight on our hands, and we’ve trained so damn hard.

“Big credit to her for what she’s achieved in her amateur career, but we’re in the pros now. I’m a pro. This is my territory, so yeah. I’m excited,” said Robinson, who said it feels surreal to her to be fighting on ESPN. “It does feel surreal, but I’m here to enjoy the moment. Make another statement and show why I belong here and why all these other women belong here.”