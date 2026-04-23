MVP Women’s Pro Boxing Stable Adds 6 Top Contenders and Champions

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced six new signings of accomplished women boxers to its growing stable of contenders and champions, investing in key markets worldwide, including Mexico, Argentina, and the United States.

Signings include three current world champions, a former world champion, a mandatory challenge, and one of the fastest rising stars of American boxing.

Evelin Bermudez

WBO, WBA, and IBF World Light Flyweight champion Evelin Bermúdez of Argentina (22-1-1, 8 KOs) is the sister of former four-division world champion Daniela Bermúdez. She won her first world title in 2008 against Guadalupe Bautista of Mexico.

Since then, she has successfully added and defended titles and headlined historic fights both in Argentina and abroad. In her last fight in September, Bermudez knocked out previously undefeated contender Sara Bailey of Canada in just one round on the road in Ottawa, claiming her WBA title and becoming the unified world champion.

“I have high expectations after joining the MVP family,” said Bermudez. “I’m confident that together we can make my dream of becoming the undisputed champion at 108 pounds a reality and then keep pushing for even more. The sky is the limit.”

Lourdes Juarez

WBC World Light Flyweight champion Lourdes “La Pequeña Lulu” Juarez of Mexico City (39-4, 5 KOs) happens to hold that fourth belt Bermudez wants.

Juarez is a two-division world champion and the younger sister of Mexican legend Mariana “La Barby” Juarez. She joins just three sets of sisters who have become boxing world champions, along with the Bermúdez sisters and Serrano sisters. Her sister Patty is also a world champion in bare-knuckle boxing.

Turning pro in 2013, Juarez went undefeated for eight years, winning the WBC World Super Flyweight title in December 2020 and making three successful defenses. She moved down to light flyweight in November 2024 to win the then-vacant WBC light flyweight title.

Currently ranked second in the world in the division by ESPN, she has faced six former world champions, balanced motherhood to her two sons, Dominik and Derek, and also trains and mentors new talent at her gym in Mexico City. Juarez successfully defended her title in October 2025 against Yesica Nery Plata. She will again defend her title against former champion Yokasta Valle of Costa Rica on the MVPW-03 card on Saturday, May 30, live on ESPN.

“I am very happy to be part of the MVP team, and I am committed to bring the best of Lulu Juarez to the promotion. Be prepared to see the best of Mexican female boxing.”

Mayelli Flores

Former WBA World Super Bantamweight champion Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico City turned professional in 2014 and has built a reputation for high pressure and punch volume inside the ring, much like her countryman, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz.

Flores defeated Nazarena Romero by split decision in Kissimmee, Florida, to capture the WBA crown in May 2025. Known for her toughness, stamina, and willingness to trade in the pocket, the 33-year-old Flores represents Mexico with pride. Flores recently made her MVP debut on MVPW-01, facing Ellie Scotney in the double main event for the undisputed world titles.

“I would like to thank God for this opportunity,” said Flores. “MVP continues to make history, and I am proud to be part of it and to represent Mexico on this platform.”

Irma Garcia

IBF World Super Flyweight champion Irma “La Torbellino” Garcia (26-5-1, 6 KOs) is accomplished both in and out of the ring.

García is a licensed attorney, full-time police officer, and member of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City. In the ring, she is both a former and current world champion. Garcia most recently defended her IBF title against number one contender and mandatory challenger Emma Dolan on the main card of MVPW-01, scoring two knockdowns on her way to a third-round TKO victory. Garcia is currently the world’s oldest reigning champion at age 44.

“I feel very happy for this great opportunity that Most Valuable Promotions has given us,” said Garcia. “Without a doubt, being part of their roster of fighters helps position me to establish myself among the best in the world, and I know that with their support, we will achieve the world title unification.

“Thank you, MVP, for believing in my discipline, talent, and experience. We’re going to keep making history,” said Garcia.

Brittany Sims

WBA number one bantamweight contender and mandatory challenger Brittany Sims of Salem, Oregon (9-3, 5 KOs), got off to a 1-3 start as a pro, and then turned her boxing career around to her current record and eight-fight win streak. Sims brings a diverse background in MMA and track and field which shape her explosiveness, conditioning, and ring IQ.

Sims won the WBA Americas Continental title, the NABF title, and the WBA International title, achievements that positioned her as the WBA’s #1 contender and mandatory challenger for the world championship against Cherneka Johnson. Sims recently dominated in Team Boxing League competition, putting together a 16-fight winning streak.

Sims has developed into a relentless, heavy-handed contender known for her pressure and knockout power. She now looks ahead to the next chapter of her career with Most Valuable Promotions.

“From training in my parents’ garage to signing with one of the biggest promotions in boxing—God has guided every step,” said Sims. “Grateful for my team, my journey, and this opportunity with MVP. I’m focused, ready, and coming for the championship of the world!”

Ivana “Roxy” Verduzco

Former 21-time American national and world amateur champion Iyana “Roxy” Verduzco of Los Angeles (7-0, 1 KO) has developed a major fan base both for her entertaining fights in the ring and her high-octane personality and social media following outside the ring.

Known as “Right Hand Roxy,” Verduzco is a skilled southpaw boxer-puncher known for her high boxing IQ, sharp timing, and quickness. She trains at Wild Card Boxing Club under coaches Gloria Alvarado and Marvin Somodio. Verduzco began boxing at four years old and had her first fight at age eight, building an exceptional amateur career. Coming from four generations of fighters, Verduzco draws inspiration from her uncle, undefeated kickboxer Benny “The Jet” Urquidez, and her mother, who introduced her to boxing and is her greatest motivation.

“Signing with MVP means everything to me after 20 years in this sport,” said Verduzco. “I’ve seen how hard women have had to fight just to be recognized, not only in the ring but outside of it too, and to now be signed by one of the biggest promotions supporting female athletes is truly an honor.

“MVP isn’t just giving women opportunities. They’re putting us on major platforms, creating mega fights, and proving that we belong at the highest level of boxing. Being part of a promotion that already has superstar fighters I looked up to growing up makes this moment even more meaningful.

“For me, this is an opportunity to showcase everything I’ve built over the last two decades, represent the evolution of women’s boxing, and show the world that we are just as powerful, skilled, and exciting as anyone in this sport. I’m proud, I’m grateful, and I’m ready to step onto a bigger stage and show exactly who I am,” said Verduzco.

“Evelin, Lourdes, Irma, Mayelli, Brittany, and Roxy represent the pillars of MVP, as reigning world champions, top-ranked contenders, and next-generation stars,” said Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions. “Together, these signings mark a major step forward in cementing MVP as the global home of women’s boxing.

“By deepening our investment in Argentina, Mexico, and the U.S., we’re not only building a roster of elite talent, but also creating the matchups fans want to see, elevating the sport on a global scale.

We’re proud to provide these athletes the platform, visibility, and opportunities they deserve and look forward to their promotional debuts soon, beginning with Lourdes Juarez on our quadruple championship main card at MVPW-03 on Saturday, May 30, live on ESPN from El Paso.”