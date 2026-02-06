MVP Kickoff for First UK Card with Dubois vs Harper, Scotney vs Flores

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) held its official kickoff today in London for its first-ever United Kingdom boxing card set on Sunday, April 5, from Olympia in London, England.

The event features several of the top talents in women’s professional boxing, led by a double main event headlined by the long-anticipated clash of MVP’s British champions, “Sweet” Caroline Dubois of London (12-0-1, 5 KOs) vs Terri “Belter” Harper of Yorkshire (16-2-2, 6 KOs) for the unified WBO and WBC lightweight world titles.

In the second of the two main events, unified WBC/WBO/IBF super bantamweight world champion Ellie Scotney of London (11-0) will face WBA Super Bantamweight world champion Mayelli Flores of Mexico (13-1-1, 4 KOs). Scotney is the youngest British women’s boxer in history to fight for the undisputed title at age 27. If she wins, Scotney becomes the youngest UK boxer in the four-belt era in history to become an undisputed world champion, male or female.

Joining the card will be MVP’s former undisputed champion and current #3 WBO contender Chantelle “Il Capo” Cameron of Northampton (21-1, 8 KOs) vs. #4 WBO contender Michaela Kotaskova, a Czech boxer based in Vienna, Austria (11-0-4, 2 KOs). Cameron vs Kotaskova will be contested for the vacant WBO super welterweight world title.

IBF World Super Flyweight champion Irma Garcia of Mexico City (25-5-1, 5 KOs) makes a title defense against England’s Emma Dolan of Neward, England (8-0, 1 KO).

MVP anticipated adding more fights to the undercard. The card will be the first MVP card to air under its new partnership with Sky Sports. A U.S. broadcast outlet has not been confirmed.

Dubois, Harper, Scotney, Cameron, and Dolan were all in attendance and shared their thoughts on the upcoming card and matchups.

View the full press conference on MVP’s YouTube channel HERE.

Dubois vs Harper Shaping Up As Grudge Match

Dubois, a 2020 Olympian for Team GB, made her pro debut in February 2022. She won the WBC Interim lightweight title, then was elevated to become the WBC World Lightweight champion in December 2024. The 25-year-old southpaw successfully defended her title twice in 2025 and is ESPN’s top-ranked women’s lightweight.

Her WBO counterpart, Harper, won her first titles in 2020, two years after her pro debut. Harper moved up four divisions to win the WBC World Super Welterweight title two years later. She has since settled in at lightweight. She is Britain’s first-ever three-division women’s world champion, and ranked second, right behind Dubois, by ESPN.

“This is a massive fight in my career and for British boxing, both a legacy fight and unification,” said Dubois. “This is the start of my future, my legacy, or my greatness. I believe I’m going all the way, and it starts with Terri.”

Harper said the fight has been a long time coming, and she’s thrilled to get it across the finish line thanks to MVP. “I feel like this fight is the perfect time in my career.”

Harper said Dubois is making a huge mistake by overlooking her. “For me, this fight isn’t about the belts. Like for me, I just want to beat Caroline, and that’ll be the sweetest victory of my career.”

Dubois didn’t deny it. “I’m not focusing on Terri Harper, I never have, and I never will. I’m focusing on the belt, my future, and my legacy. My legacy starts with becoming undisputed at the lightweight division. Unfortunately for Terri, she’s the one holding the belt.”

But make no mistake, Dubois said she will be more than ready on April 5.

“Whatever I want is on the other side of her. But I still got to make the money, and the money is made in the gym. I’m going to work my ass to the bone. I’m going to leave no stone unturned, train like I’ve never trained before.”

Ellie Scotney Reaches For British Boxing History

Unified super bantamweight world champion Ellie Scotney won the WBO and Ring Magazine titles in her seventh pro fight, then won the WBC belt on MVP’s Taylor vs Serrano 3 card in July 2025. Scotney was named ESPN’s 2025 British Boxer of the Year. She is ranked tenth on Ring Magazine’s pound-for-pound list.

The fight was originally scheduled in October, but an injury to Scotney forced a postponement. Scotney feels the timing was meant to be, and says her destiny awaits in her hometown.

“I always feel that the Lord’s time is better than ours,” observed Scotney. “And to be fighting on the resurrection of Jesus Christ proved that to me. You know, every setback’s aligned. And April the fifth, I’ll become undisputed champion in front of my home crowd.”

Scotney has never won a vacant title, and she likes it that way. “I feel like I’ve done everything the right way, I’d like to think. I’ve gone from champion to champion to champion. And the final one awaits me.”

But Flores isn’t giving up her belt easily. She says she agreed to follow the fight from Florida to London without hesitation. If she wins, she becomes Mexico’s first undisputed female boxer in its storied history of the sport.

“We Mexicans show up ready to fight anywhere, mentally and physically ready for war,” said Flores. “Ellie Scotney is a great and tough fighter, but I am up for the challenge. I am ready to make history. I dedicate this fight to my family and all the boxing fans watching in person and at home.”

Cameron Eager To Test Herself in Three-Minute Rounds

Cameron is among the UK’s most accomplished fighters, with her sole loss coming to Katie Taylor in a rematch of the May 2023 fight won by Cameron. Cameron holds the WBC interim title won in July 2024 and is ranked fifth on ESPN’s pound-for-pound list.

Cameron said the fight wasn’t on her radar, but the timing worked out perfectly. “I went back to (trainers) Jamie [Moore] and Nigel [Travis]. It was my fourth day back in the gym, and the next thing I’m getting a phone call from my manager saying that I’ve got a world title shot as well. So, it was all within a week.”

Cameron said she’s been looking for three-minute rounds. “I’ve never kind of had the opportunity. But with the MVP, they are also massive supporters of three-minute rounds. So, we spoke about it, and they were going to get me three-minute rounds, and they got me the vacant WBO world title to go along with it.”

Kotásková began boxing in October 2014 in the Czech Republic while earning her degree at the University of Vienna. Between 2017 and 2022, she represented the Austrian national boxing team, became a multiple-time Austrian national champion, and turned professional in 2022. She won the WBF welterweight title in April 2024.

“I’ve put my blood, sweat, and tears into the sport for the past decade,” said Kotásková. I fear no one and should not be underestimated. This level of opposition is nothing new to me. I’m ready to take everything she’s willing to give.”

Emma Dolan Follows Her Role Model, Ellie Scotney

Emma Dolan has climbed up the world rankings quickly. With a win, she would be first British fighter to hold any version of the super flyweight division’s titles.

Dolan said she can’t wait to show what she’s been working on. She’s also delighted to be on the card with her role model and friend Ellie Scotney.

“Ellie’s one fight away from being undisputed champion, which is crazy. She’s always sort of setting the standard.”

Dolan will face a veteran in Garcia, who is an attorney, police officer, and member of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City as well as a former and current world champion.

Garcia said she’s proud to make her second title defense with MVP. “We know what’s in front of us. This is a serious challenge against an undefeated fighter who’s coming hungry. But my team and I are doing the work, staying locked in, and we’re ready to prove exactly who the champion is. That belt belongs to Mexico, and after this fight, it’s going back home where it belongs.”

“MVP’s latest milestone in women’s boxing fittingly comes today (Friday, February 6) on National Girls and Women in Sports Day as the company brings its brand to the UK for the first time,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions.

“This card already features three of the top pound-for-pound women’s boxers in the world and four world title fights. MVP is the global home of women’s boxing, and we look forward to giving these athletes the platform and market exposure they deserve, live from London on Sunday, April 5.”