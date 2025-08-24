MVP Fight Night 1 & Prospects Weekend Boxing Results

Florida boxing fans enjoyed two night of boxing action at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando from Most Valuable Promotions, with one big upset on MVP Fight Night 1 Saturday, plus a spectacular pro debut on Friday.

A Feel-Good Underdog Story

If you love an underdog story like we do, we’ll start with one.

Abass Baraou drops Tellez in the final round of an absolute WAR

Saturday, August 23

Caribe Royale – Orlando, FL

Saturday, August 23

Caribe Royale – Orlando, FL

A determined, well-prepared Abass Baraou of Berlin (17-1, 9 KOs) fought with the heart of a lion against the heavily favored WBA Super Welterweight Interim Champion, Yoenis “El Bandolero” Téllez of Cuba (10-1, 7 KOs) in the co-main event on Saturday.

With potential opponent and newly minted WBO Super Welterweight champion Xander Zayas looking on, Abass capitalized on the biggest opportunity of his career, dropping Tellez in the final round to cap off a unanimous decision victory. The judges get it right in a close one. Scores: 117-110, 116-111, 115-112.

An emotional Baraou had a huge smile on his face even as he held back tears, saying “It’s an incredible moment for me. I’ve been waiting so long for this moment, and I’m just grateful.

“I always worked hard and I believe in myself,” thanking his friend and family who’ve always supported him and stood behind him, putting his hand to his heart. “Big love, big love.” Baraou said he proved what he’s always been capable of delivering.

Sadly, the main event didn’t live up to expectations. It was a wild, messy fight full of dirty tricks. Veteran referee Luis Pabon had his hands full trying to keep order. The conclusion was just as messy.

A Messy Fight Ends In A Draw For Rivera and Cordova

After 12 hard-fought rounds, Yankiel Rivera vs Angelino Cordova ends in a draw!

After 12 rounds, Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (7-0-1, 3 KOs) managed to survive multiple headbutts, a nasty cut, rabbit punches and takedowns from Angelino Cordova of Venezuela (19-0-2, 12 KOs). With one point deducted for rabbit punching and a knockdown by Figueroa, it seemed he would escape with win.

No. The result was a head-scratching majority draw. Neither man goes home with the vacant WBA Interim World Flyweight title. Scores were 115-111 Cordova, and two cards even at 113-113.

Rivera was diplomatic when asked about the results. “I’m not going to criticize the work of the judges. It was a complicated fight. Angelino made the fight really complicated. He’s a great fighter, but I did the work, and I think I took the win, but it’s okay. I’m going to take that judgment.”

Cordova said he did the work he needed to do, and while he respected the scores, he disagreed with them.

Cordova decided his best route to a victory was to rough up the southpaw technician Rivera, trying to defang his excellent speed and timing and his good left hook.

Rivera suffered the cut early in the fourth round from a headbutt. His corner told him not to get stressed out or get desperate. But you wouldn’t blame him getting frustrated by Cordova’s antics.

There’s not much point in going on about this fight, which was difficult to watch. Here’s hoping there won’t be a rematch, but with an interim title at stake both sides will want another shot at it.

Lucas Bahdi Wins, But Doesn’t Impress

Super lightweight Lucas Bahdi of Niagara Falls (20-0, 15 KOs) nailed veteran Roger Gutierrez of Venezuela (29-7-1, 22 KOs) with a vicious right hook to score a knockdown in the seventh round. Bahdi said after the fight that if he’d had more time, he could have finished Gutierrez off.

But for that brief excitement, it was a slowly paced fight by both men to go the full distance. Bahdi did enough to win more rounds, getting the unanimous decision. Scores were 117-110, 116-111, and 115-112.

Bahdi is skilled, but cautious nearly to a fault. He lulls opponents like Gutierrez to sleep. It also lulls the audience to sleep, which isn’t a benefit if Bahdi wants title fight opportunities. With the win Badhi becomes the mandatory challenger for WBA champion Gervonta Davis, a fight not likely to happen soon if ever.

“I feel good, my first time doing 12 rounds,” said Bodhi. “Look, I’m after the champion, but Jake’s fighting him. Jake, don’t beat him up too bad. I want to fight him, too!” said Bahdi. Given Davis’s apparent career trajectory, don’t count on it happening.

Jamaine Ortiz Gets Third Round TKO Win

Super lightweight contender and former title challenger Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (20-2-1, 10 KOs) took out late replacement Ambiorix Bautista of the Dominican Republic (19-3, 11 KOs) with vicious body shots, dropping him twice on the road to a third-round TKO win, picking up the WBA Continental USA title.

“It’s a great win. I’m just happy to be back,” said Ortiz, who hopes the regional title will open opportunities to fight other top names in the division, including WBA champion Gary Antuanne Russell.

Challenger Paulina Angel of Medellin, Colombia (7-2-2, 3 KOs) got off to a brilliant start in her fight against WBA World Lightweight champion Stephanie Han of El Paso (11-0, 3 KOs), scoring a terrific knockdown in the first round on a right hand combination.

Han showed her championship grit. She got off the deck and went on to win the remaining nine rounds to win the decision by three scores of 98-91.

“My opponent, she was great… I know that this was not my best performance, but at the level all fighters are great.. I came out victorious, and I’m glad,” said Han.

Former world champion Holly Holm, watching ringside, said she’d like to fight for the 135-pound title. Han said she welcomes the fight, calling it an honor to fight Holm.

Before the Bell MVP Fight Night 1 Undercard Results

WBA Flyweight Champion Jasmine Artiga of Tampa (14-0-1, 7 KOs) gave her Florida fans a show with her three round stoppage win over Linn Sandstrom of Brazil (10-4-3, 2 KOs). Artiga put on a show of power punching, pushing Sandstrom into the ropes and dishing out the shots to force referee Massimo Montanini to step in at 1:01 of the round.

Artiga said she would like to unify the division. WBO champion Mizuki Hiruta is the matchup we want to see.

Super flyweight prospect Nat “No Love” Dove of Philadelphia (6-0-1, 2 KO) scored her second stoppage win, dominating Randee Lynn Morales of New Mexico (5-6, 3 KOs) through five rounds until referee Luis Pabon determined Morales had taken enough punishment at 1:50 of the round.

Most Valuable Prospects Results: Rivera, Marksman, Harvey Get Wins

MVP’s new signee, US Olympian, amateur world champion, and 10x US National amateur champion Jahmal Harvey, made his bosses look good by winning his pro debut against Marcelo Del Aguila of Lima, Peru (5-2, 1 KO) in a single round. Harvey promises he would make his opponent quit. He was good to his word, dishing out so much punishment in the first three minutes that Del Aguila didn’t come out for the second round.

Featherweight Jan Paul Rivera of Puerto Rico (13-0, 7 KOs) remained undefeated, adding a knockout win to his record over Daniel Bailey of Miami (15-3, 8 KOs) Rivera set the tone early with a first-round knockdown, then systematically broke down Bailey over six rounds.

In the final seconds of the sixth, Rivera unleashed an unstoppable barrage to score his second knockdown and force the referee’s stoppage at 2:58.

In the co-main event, local favorite Corey Marksman of Orlando (12-0-1, 9 KOs) dispatched Luis Martinez of Puerto Rico (9-2, 4 KOs), scoring two impressive knockdowns on the way to a seventh round TKO victory. Marksman dominated throughout the bout, landing 57% of his power shots, inflicting heavy damage against Martinez.

Marksman’s power made the difference, forcing the referee to step in 19 seconds into the seventh round, declaring Marksman the winner.