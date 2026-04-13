Manny Pacquiao Makes TBL San Diego Franchise Official

Key Takeaways

Manny Pacquiao made his new franchise ownership of the expansion San Diego TBL team official on Monday.

made his new franchise ownership of the expansion San Diego TBL team official on Monday. Pacquiao will be the team captain and fight with the team starting in 2027.

The timing of the announcement finds Pacquiao in the headlines as controversy continues over his proposed rematch in September with Floyd Mayweather.

San Diego’s newest sports franchise became official on Monday, and it’s good news for the region’s large population of Filipino heritage and boxing fans alike as Manny Pacquiao officially became the new franchise owner of the San Diego TJs Team Boxing League expansion team.

For TBL, the timing couldn’t be better, as Pacquiao is commanding headlines this week with the ongoing friction about the fate of his September rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

Let’s take care of the current business first.

Manny Pacquiao Makes TBL Debut in 2027

🚨Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is officially stepping into Team Boxing League. A global icon joins a new era of boxing built for speed, strategy, and nonstop action. This is more than a partnership, it’s a shift in the sport.#TeamBoxingLeague #TBL #MannyPacquiao #Boxing #BoxingNews pic.twitter.com/0lMVbtV5HW — Team Boxing League (@tblboxing) April 13, 2026

Eight-division Boxing Hall of Fame legend Pacquiao has formally agreed to a partnership with TBL. Pacquiao’s promotional company, Manny Pacquiao Promotions, announced the signing as a long-term stakeholder and franchise owner on Monday along with TBL officials.

According to a statement issued by MPP, the partnership represents a nine-figure commitment focus on long-term growth as a stakeholder in the TBL format with global expansion prospects.

“This is not just about fighting anymore,” said Pacquiao. “This is a new chapter in my life. I have accomplished everything I wanted in boxing, and now I want to build something bigger than myself.

“I truly believe this is the League of Destiny, and I want to help shape the future of boxing and create opportunities for the next generation. I’m proud to build Manny Pacquiao’s San Diego TJs and bring something special to fans around the world.”

“This isn’t just about Manny being an active fighter. This is the first step in Manny building an empire around boxing,” said Jas Mathur, MPP CEO. “This is a nine-figure platform play focused on ownership, participation, and long-term upside. We are shifting boxing from transactions to ownership and building a global ecosystem that will support fighters, teams, and partners for years to come.”

Why San Diego? It’s home to the fourth-largest Filipino population in the United States, with more than 95,000 people identifying with Filipino heritage. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is the first Filipino-American mayor of a major city in the United States.

Pacquiao’s Prominance A Plus for TBL

TBL shows its smarts with the timing of the announcement.

To recap: Pacquiao and his longtime nemesis, fellow Boxing Hall of Famer Mayweather, were reported to have a signed, sealed deal for a sanctioned rematch in September. Mayweather later claimed he understood the deal to be for an exhibition bout and is balking at the contract terms. Pacquiao says Mayweather damn well knew what the deal was about. He’s not interested in an exhibition; only an opportunity for revenge against Money May.

In an interview with ESPN’s Andreas Hale, says he feels confident the rematch will still happen, regardless of what his opponent has said.

“We both signed the contract and we both got our advance on our purses, so there’s no way we’re going to cancel this fight,” said Pacquiao. “Even with our first fight, he’s a lot to deal with, but the fight happened.”

Pacquiao added he wasn’t surprised about Mayweather waffling over the deal.

“When I heard Mayweather say it was an exhibition, I called my team right away and asked, ‘What’s happening? What’s wrong with this guy?” Pacquiao told ESPN. “What we signed was a real fight, not an exhibition. I don’t know where he got this idea from or where his head was at, but the fight is a real fight, and it absolutely won’t be an exhibition.”

There is reportedly a deadline for Mayweather to respond and agree to the deal by the close of business on Tuesday, April 14.

What Is Team Boxing League?

Now back to the business du jour.

A rundown for those fans who are still unfamiliar: Team Boxing League was established with eight original teams in March 2023 and began its fourth season in mid-March with 12 teams. The team format features male and female team members who compete in three-minute rounds, with 24 rounds per match. Competitors face opponents in their weight classes, nine for men and three for women.

TBL uses a point system with judges licensed by state athletic commissions for professional boxing competitions and approved referees. At the end of the 24 individually scored rounds, the scores are added to determine the team winner.

TBL Format Ideal for Pacquiao

TBL’s league-style format is ideal for Pacquiao, as he continues to fight years after most other champions retire.

Beginning in 2027, Pacquiao and MPP will join the ownership group, and the 47-year-old champion is also expected to join the new team as its captain and compete in future seasons under its team format.

By fighting single three-minute rounds in TBL competition, Pacquiao can remain active as a professional boxer without enduring 12 full rounds of punishment in a traditional boxing match. He says he’d like to compete until he turns 50.

“I’m proud to be an owner of Manny Pacquiao’s San Diego TJs,” added Pacquiao. “This is my team, and I’m excited to build something special by bringing great fighters, strong competition, and a winning culture to fans around the world.”

The San Diego team is expected to attract top talent alongside emerging talent in boxing, reinforcing Pacquiao’s long-standing commitment to mentorship and opportunity creation within the sport.

Beyond the press releases, TBL has provided a way for boxers without major promotional contracts to stay active, get paid, and gain some attention through its televised events.

Perhaps the most prominent is lightweight Nahir Albright, a member of the Philadelphia Smoke TBL team. Albright got the call up to fight on a Top Rank card in June, and found himself making headlines with an upset victory over Kelvin Davis, brother of Keyshawn Davis. It’s the fight that sparked the backstage brawl when Kelvin’s brothers decided to mix it up with Albright’s team after feeling disrespected following the loss.

Albright then got the nod to take on Frank Martin on the undercard of Barrios vs Garcia on February 21, holding the former world title challenger to a draw.

Now, Albright will get the nod in a rematch against Keyshawn Davis in the return of Top Rank Boxing on DAZN on May 16 in Norfolk, Virginia.