Keyshawn Davis Wins in Homecoming, But Needs To Get His Act Together

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Keyshawn Davis and his two brothers all got victories in Saturday’s hometown fight at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia in the first Top Rank Boxing promotion with new broadcast partner DAZN Boxing.

and his two brothers all got victories in Saturday’s hometown fight at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia in the first Top Rank Boxing promotion with new broadcast partner DAZN Boxing. Former world champion Brian Norman Jr . was the highlight with a sensational two-round stoppage win.

. was the highlight with a sensational two-round stoppage win. The Top Rank card was disappointing with its lack of action and competitive fights.

Perhaps Top Rank’s team had the promoter’s equivalent of ring rust. The debut of Top Rank on Saturday night from Norfolk, Virginia, featuring Keyshawn Davis, was less than inspiring. Ninety-four-year-old promoter Bob Arum was in his front row seat and had to be wondering why he made the cross-country trip.

It isn’t often that providing a recap report feels like we’re wasting your time. But we’ll get right to it so you can get on with your weekend.

After struggling to make weight on Friday, Davis (15-0, 10 KOs) won his rematch with ease over a lackluster Nahir Albright of Philadelphia (17-3-1, 7 KOs). Scores for Davis were 118-109, 118-109, and 117-109, even after a two-point deduction after misbehavior by Davis in the seventh round.

It was a difficult, dull fight to watch with limited action, save for a moment of frustration when Davis decided to toss Albright to the canvas in the seventh round, taking a two-point hit for his behavior.

Davis said he felt like he was about to stop Albright in the final two rounds, but said his opponent is crafty and not easy to stop. He admitted he had trouble “getting up” for the fight with Albright, claiming he wanted to face people like Oscar Duarte, Devin Haney, and Lamont Roach Jr.

“I’m calling out these other guys to make a bigger fight for my legacy, but Top Rank insisted I fight Nahir Albright, so they got it,” said Davis. “I’m glad he accepted the fight, he gave a hell of a performance.” It’s hard to accept this comment at face value.

“I’ll probably go to 147, I ain’t gonna lie. All this making weight stuff, it ain’t for me. As you all can see, I ain’t good at making weight. I just know how to fight,” admitted Davis. He said he would talk to his team and figure it out.

Davis is an athletically talented fighter. But for a fighter who nicknamed himself “The Businessman,” Davis needs to get his act together and buckle down. His lack of discipline threatens his career. He sadly reminds me of a 2026 version of Adrian Broner. Let’s hope this doesn’t manifest itself.

Both Davis brothers won their bouts. Welterweight Kelvin Davis (16-1, 8 KOs) got away with a split decision over Peter Dobson of The Bronx (17-4, 10 KOs). Scores were 99-91 and 97-93 for Davis, and 98-92 for Dobson. The Norfolk fans booed the outcome, a savage commentary on one of their hometown fighters.

Keon Davis (5-0, 3 KOs) breezed to a unanimous decision win over Edwine Humaine Junior of Haiti (9-3, 7 KOs) on the preliminary card, also at welterweight. Scores were 60-54 on all three cards for the shutout.

Brian Norman Jr. Shines In Ring Return

Fortunately for the fans and the fighter, it was a different story in the co-main event. Former world champion Brian Norman Jr. of Conyers, Georgia (29-1, 23 KOs) wasted no time putting a whipping on an outgunned Josh Wagner of Ontario, Canada (19-3, 10 KOs), stopping Wagner in two rounds.

Despite Wagner having a size advantage and claiming he would get an upset victory, Norman Jr. made it look easy. “The motherfuckin’ Assassin is back, motherfucker!” declared Norman Jr.

It was exactly what Norman Jr. needed after his lopsided loss to Devin Haney. Norman Jr. admitted he was too anxious to get the job done, and had to settle himself down.

“I came out trying to take his head out. I swung big. But then decided to chill, work off the jab, and stick to my fundamentals. And then I got the job done. Working the body shot was on my mind. I looked at him and saw that he wasn’t very strong in the stomach.”

Norman Jr. said changing trainers and working with veteran Ronnie Shields was a good decision for him. “I’ve learned a lot with Ronnie Shields. I’m being more calm and cool. And this ring is my home now. We’ll see what’s next. No matter what, I’ll handle business.”

The featherweights also delivered a solid action fight. Yan Santana of the Dominican Republic (17-0, 13 KOs) remained undefeated and retained his NABO featherweight title over Cristian Cruz Chacon of Tijuana, Mexico (24-8-2, 12 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 97-93, and 96-94.

Santana is the slicker fighter, getting ahead of Cruz early. Cruz decided his best bet was to make the fight a little ugly, roughing up Santana with body shots and forcing the fight to the ropes. Santana got back in his groove in the later rounds to get the win. The crowd boobirds also had their say after this fight, although it was more about the wide scorecards than the outcome.

And that is literally all she wrote, because I respect our readers’ time.