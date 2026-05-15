Keyshawn Davis Avoids 2nd Scale Fail, Rematch with Nahir Albright Is On

What to Know

The anticipated rematch between Keyshawn Davis and Nahir Albright was nearly derailed when Davis missed weight. He successfully made the 140-pound limit in an hour.

and was nearly derailed when Davis missed weight. He successfully made the 140-pound limit in an hour. In the co-main event, former world champion Brian Norman Jr. also initially missed weight, but got back under the 147-pound limit successfully on a second attempt.

Davis vs Albright 2 also features the Davis brothers, Keon and Kelvin Davis. It airs on DAZN Boxing with the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Two preliminary fights take place at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on DAZN.

Keyshawn Davis knew he had to make amends to his hometown boxing fans in Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday in his scheduled rematch with Nahir Albright of Philadelphia. But Davis nearly saw a repeat of the disaster when he lost his WBO lightweight title on the scale after missing weight by nearly four pounds in June.

Davis’s long-planned homecoming title defense was canceled when opponent Edwin De Los Santos refused to go forward. Two thousand fans asked for a ticket refund.

Things went from bad to worse after a melee took place in the dressing room of Albright after he beat Davis’s brother Kelvin, with the crawl spilling out to the hallway.

On Friday, Davis’s arrival at the weigh-in was delayed. Word quickly spread he was having trouble making the 140-pound limit, his second fight at super lightweight after last year’s failure. When Davis finally stepped on the scale, he was over, but initially by just two-tenths of a pound, and then one-tenth when he dropped his briefs. Given two hours to make the limit, Davis (14-0, 10 KOs) got the job done an hour later, hitting the 140-pound limit. That noise was everyone at Top Rank exhaling.

KEYSHAWN MAKES WEIGHT. The rematch is officially on 🍿#KeyshawnAlbright2 | SAT | @DAZN pic.twitter.com/MsZemgW44N — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 15, 2026

Albright (17-2-1, 7 KOs), who was kept waiting by Davis, made weight without issue. What he gained was a psychological edge and boost of confidence going in as the +750 underdog against Davis. His supporters at the weigh-in taunted Davis with chants of “Go make weight!”

The dramatic narrative couldn’t be higher as promoters breathe a sigh of relief that the full fight card, including the 12-round Davis vs Albright 2 rematch, will take place on Saturday, May 16 at Scope Arena in Norfolk, streamed live on DAZN beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Two preliminary fights take place at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on DAZN and Top Rank and DAZN’s YouTube channels.

Backstory Misbehavior Fuels the Davis vs Albright 2 Narrative

The pair first met in October 2023, when Davis won a majority decision that was later overturned when Davis tested positive for marijuana, a banned substance in Texas where the fight took place. Since then, the rivalry has only intensified.

After getting roughed up by Keyshawn and Keon Davis in the dressing room after their brother’s loss. Albright ended up with a knot on his forehead he didn’t get in the ring. Albright insisted he and Keyshawn Davis settle things in the ring.

“It adds fuel to the flame. Keyshawn, you gotta run it back with me in the ring. Not outside of the ring. Approaching me on my best night, feel me? We got to settle it,” said Albright. Now he gets that chance.

Earlier in the week, Davis gave Albright his due. “We’re here because Nahir did a great job against Frank Martin, his people kept calling my people, and we picked up his phone call. That’s why we’re here.

“I have a great opportunity to perform under these bright lights. I’ve stopped my last three opponents that I’ve fought and this is going to be another stop,” said Davis. But this was a few days before his rematch with the scale.

Albright went on to get his victory over Kelvin Davis, then fought Frank Martin to a highly competitive draw most observers saw Albright winning, including Keyshawn Davis. After the weigh-in, Albright looked even more confident than he had all week.

“The message is make weight, be professional bro!” said Albright. “Last show you weren’t professional. This show, you’re not professional. Be professional bro! I’m coming home with that win.”

Keyshawn Davis Needs To Buckle Down

The former champion and Olympic silver medalist had been relatively subdued during fight week and had little to say after his original miss on the scale. Davis was riding high after his spectacular knockout win over Jamaine Ortiz in his last fight. But it’s one step forward and two steps back for Davis once again. After having moved up a division and still failing to make weight, there will be plenty of questions to answer.

Albright remains the underdog, but it’s hard not to root for him. A full-time nurse, Albright is also a talented singer who gave fans a taste of his talent after the Martin fight. He recently auditioned for “America’s Got Talent.” We’ll find out whether he made it into the competition when the popular talent show returns this summer.

Albright believes in himself. “I showed the world a glimpse of my talent (in the Martin fight), and they are going to keep seeing it. I’ve improved a lot. I got stronger, faster, and my IQ improved. It’s going to show Saturday night,” vowing he’ll get his hand raised.

“You all can laugh, but Saturday night you are going to see.”

Brian Norman Jr. Also Struggles on Scale

In his return in the co-main event, former world champion Brian Norman Jr. of Conyers, Georgia (28-1, 22 KOs) also missed weight by the same number as Davis for his comeback fight against Josh Wagner of Ontario, Canada (19-2, 10 KOs). Norman Jr. is coming off the first loss as a pro in a drubbing by Devin Haney, including a knockdown last November.

Norman Jr. has changed trainers and is now working with Ronnie Shields. “Of course, I have that chip on my shoulder, but it’s about going out there, being yourself, and doing what you need to do. The only thing I’m focused on is May 16.”

Wagner is big for the weight division and taller than Norman Jr. “I’m going to try and use my size, my weight, and my lateral movement to my advantage,” said Wagner. “I’m being overlooked. They think they are going to run right through me, but that isn’t happening. I can fight, I can box, and I can move. Brian Norman Jr. has something coming for him Saturday night.”

Wagner said fans are going to say, “Who is Josh ‘The Boss’ Wagner, and when can we see him fight again?”

Norman Jr. was riding high after his upset win over Giovanni Santillan and his stunning 2025 Knockout of the Year victory in Japan over Jin Sasaki. He needs to remind people of the menacing figure from his previous wins, especially himself.

Undercard Fight Lineup Includes Davis Brothers

Both of the Davis brothers are scheduled on Saturday’s card. On the main card, welterweight Kelvin Davis (15-1, 8 KOs) will take on Peter Dobson of The Bronx (17-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Keon Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) takes on Edwine Humaine Junior of Haiti (9-2, 7 KOs) on the preliminary card at welterweight.

In what may be the action fight of the night, undefeated Yan Santana of the Dominican Republic (16-0, 13 KOs) defends his NABO featherweight title in a ten-round fight against Cristian Cruz Chacon of Tijuana, Mexico (24-7-2, 12 KOs).

Santana hopes a victory will open the door to a title fight with Top Rank stablemate Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington. “I have shown that I am willing,” said Santana. “We have seen each other face to face, but he doesn’t want to fight.

“It’s easy work. I called him out. I asked my team for that fight, but he said no. I want to face anyone at 126 pounds. I want to fight against the best so I can be a champion.”

Keon Davis said, “I’m expecting an electrifying crowd. Norfolk is going to bring that energy.”