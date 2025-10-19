Juarez Defends Title at MVP Prospects 16

WBC World Light Flyweight champion Lourdes “La Pequeña Lulu” Juarez of Mexico (39-4, 5 KOs) defended her title in a lively ten round majority decision over former world champion Yesica Nery Plata of Mexico (30-3, 3 KOs) in Saturday’s main event of the Most Valuable Promotions Prospects 16 card at the South Padre Island Convention Center in Texas.

Scores were 96-94 twice in favor of Juarez, and 95-95.

Both women delivered championship skills with precision at a lively pace through the close, difficult-to-score rounds. Juarez took a shove in round seven but didn’t let it throw her off or lure her into a brawl.

Juarez thanked her supporters, complimenting Plata’s strength and performance in an enjoyable, competitive contest.

Hometown favorite Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez of Brownsville, Texas (20-2, 7 KOs) dominated Omar “The New Era” Rosario of Puerto Rico (14-3, 4 KOs) for a lopsided decision win at super lightweight. Scores for Juarez were 99-89, 99-89, and 97-91.

The fight looked like it might be competitive in the early rounds as both Juarez and Rosario scored with combination punching. But Juarez quickly took over with his ring IQ and calm approach. As the bout wore on, Juarez’s more accurate punching and timing broke down Rosario.

Unified middleweight world champion Desley “Destroyer” Robinson of Australia (11-3, 4 KOs) delivered an impressive performance in her debut as an MVP fighter. Robinson stopped Logan Holler of South Carolina (11-4-1, 4 KOs) in the second round to successfully defend her unified IBF and WBO titles.

Robinson wasted no time getting to work, firing heavy-handed combinations in the second round. Holler didn’t have the defensive skills to keep Robinson off her. Damage accumulated quickly, forcing the referee to step in at 1:08 of the second round. Robinson celebrated her victory with a shoey, drinking a Celsius she said tasted like her shoe, what else?

Robinson was named the MVP Performance of the Night bonus presented by Caribe Royale.

Cuban prospect Ronny Alvarez (5-0, 4 KOs) looked sharp against Bruno Pola of San Antonio (10-4-1, 9 KOs) with a fifth-round TKO victory. Alvarez, age 21, is a Boxlab Promotions signee.

In the headline fight on the preliminary card, former IBF bantamweight world champion Shurretta “Chiccn” Metcalf of Dallas (15-5-1, 2 KOs) bounced back from her loss in July to Cherneka Johnson with a strong, determined performance against highly regarded Puerto Rican prospect Krystal Rosado (7-1, 2 KOs). Metcalf used her reach to work from the outside against Rosado in the early round. She closed in and delivered solid power shots, pinning Rosado at times.

Rosado fought back with good counter shots, but it was Metcalf directing the action and getting the victory. Scores were 78=74, 77-75, 77-75 for Metcalf. Metcalf has battled her way to the top through roadblocks and adversity, and is incredibly well-liked. She is determined to do it again.

It was Rosado’s first loss, and she will benefit from the lessons in this bout.

Three-time U.S. amateur champion Alex “Chop Chop” Chaparro (6-0, 6 KOs) stopped David “El Verdugo” Gutierrez of Mexico (4-1, 2 KOs) with a sixth-round knockout victory. Chaparro did the honors with a vicious uppercut 25 seconds into the round.

Round of the Year at Prospects 16?

Undefeated Sebastian Juarez of Brownsville, Texas (10-0, 8 KOs) and Demarcus Layton of Fort Worth, Texas (10-8-1, 7 KOs) gave the fans their money’s worth in their single round of action.

Juarez walked into a straight right hand from Layton one minute into the fight, hitting the canvas hard. Juarez didn’t look like he knew where he was. Referee Laurence Cole almost waved off the fight there, but administered the count. He let the fight continue. Juarez pulled off a miracle composing himself.

With two minutes left it didn’t look like Juarez would survive. He held on, suffering two point deductions by Cole. But it was all he could do to get himself some time.

Out of nowhere, Juarez roared back to return the favor, knocking down Layton with a straight right of his own. He added another one, sending Layton into the ropes with no legs under him. Layton managed to get up, but then Juarez sealed the win, knockout Layton out.