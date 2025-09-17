Jake vs Tank Finds A New Home In Miami – The Reason Why

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix today announced that “Jake vs Tank,” its exhibition fight between Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul of Puerto Rico (12-1, 7 KOs) and undefeated three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis of Baltimore (30-0-1, 28 KOs) has a new venue.

This is why you never make non-refundable travel plans in boxing.

The fight will now take place under the bright lights of Miami’s Kaseya Center on Friday, November 14, streaming live globally only on Netflix at no additional cost to its 300+ million members. The event puts the cruiserweight contender Jake Paul against WBA World Lightweight champion Tank Davis, one of boxing’s top American talents and ticket sellers.

Jake vs Tank marks MVP’s third live event on Netflix in 12 months, following Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 in July 2025, the first all-women’s professional sporting event on the service.

New Venue Needed As Georgia Commission Vote Pending

The news doesn’t come as a surprise. Boxing observers, including this writer, pointed out that the Georgia State Athletic and Entertainment Commission (GAEC) had not officially sanctioned Jake vs Tank, originally set to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on November 14.

The GAEC’s rules clearly state that it will not sanction any combat sports bout, whether a professional fight or an exhibition, if the opponents have more than a nine-pound weight differential. Depending on how you calculate it, the weight difference between Paul and Davis is at least 50 pounds. The GAEC was scheduled to vote on whether to sanction the fight at its regular September 18 meeting.

Breaking The Rules

Earlier today, Rick Thompson, chairman of the GAEC, told USA Today that MVP had withdrawn the event permits and rule waivers required to hold the fight in Georgia.

“I believe it’s in the public’s interest to know that because they’ve been promoting something they should not have been,” said Thompson.

Now it will be up to the Florida Athletic Commission (FAC) to sanction the fight. However, the Florida Commission applies the same weight differential rules per its website. The fight card is not currently listed on the comission’s website.

The Florida commission meets four times per year. There is no meeting on its calendar. Its previous 2025 meetings took place in March and June, so it is likely a meeting will take place later this month, or at least well prior to the fight card.

Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix may be new to boxing, but they organize and stage exceptionally well-run events. It would be sensible if handshake assurances have already been made that the FAC will sanction the bout, perhaps with some guardrails having to do with the length of the rounds, gloves, ring size, etc.

Jake vs Tank Meet F2F Next Week

Jake Paul and Tank Davis will meet face-to-face in two kickoff press conferences next week, with both events free and open to the public.

The first press conference will be held at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, September 22, at Palladium Theater in New York City. Media can apply for credentials to attend the NYC press conference HERE. The event will be hosted by Brian Custer.

The second press conference will now be held at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 23, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, and will feature Jake, Tank, and additional fighters on the card to be announced soon. The second event will also be hosted by Brian Custer.

Ticket presale for Jake vs. Tank will now begin Tuesday, September 23 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, September 24 at 12 noon ET on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can sign up for pre-sale on JakevsTank.com.

Talking Up The Fight

“New city, same mission, seek and destroy the tank,” said Paul. “Kaseya Center. Friday, November 14. I’m bringing the heat, and Miami will see me take down this angry elf while the world watches live on Netflix.”

“Jake Paul has been cherry picking in the sport of boxing for a while now, but he picked the wrong opponent this time,” said Davis. “He better start losing some weight, chasing some chickens, and pray that helps him some on fight night! Thank you to Netflix for giving me the opportunity to whoop this clown!”

“Most Valuable Promotions, together with Netflix, is bringing the most disruptive fight of the year to Miami, and we could not be more thrilled to showcase this blockbuster event at Kaseya Center,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions.

“On Friday, November 14, fans in Miami and tens of millions watching globally will witness two of boxing’s most electrifying stars collide in a once-in-a-lifetime showdown. We’re grateful to State Farm Arena and the GAEC for their support in this process.

Additional information, including the co-main event and undercards, will be announced soon.